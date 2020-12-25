Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unitil Corporation    UTL

UNITIL CORPORATION

(UTL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/24 01:10:00 pm
42.4 USD   +0.45%
07:17aUNITIL : Opens Emergency Operations Cen
PU
12/23UNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
12/15UNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unitil : Opens Emergency Operations Cen

12/25/2020 | 07:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
High winds expected throughout Christmas day
December 25, 2020
Hampton, NH

Unitil Corporation, (unitil.com), a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, has opened its system and regional emergency operations centers in response to the high winds impacting the region Christmas day.

As of approximately 6:00AM, only one Unitil customer is without power, however, wind gusts of 50-60 miles per hour are possible in all regions this morning. Gusts of this level not only have the potential to cause outages by pushing trees onto electric infrastructure, but can also delay restoration efforts for safety reasons because bucket trucks are unable to extend arms for safety reasons in high wind. The company is also working closely with municipal officials to ensure public safety and will be responding to downed trees and power lines and opening roadways where needed.

Unitil has been monitoring and preparing for this weather event since last week. It's been such a challenging year for everyone with the pandemic. Our crews and employees understand how important it is for our customers to be able to enjoy the Christmas holiday and will work to restore power as quickly as possible when outages occur.

VP of COmmunications & Public Affairs, Carol Valianti

In the event of downed wires, assume all cables and wires that have fallen or dangling are energized and stay away. Be sure to avoid wet ground or puddles near a downed lined because water conducts electricity. In addition, keep away from all flooded and debris laden areas because they may be hiding downed lines. Stay in a safe place and avoid driving in damaged areas so you don't interfere with rescue and restoration efforts.

We recommend our customers remain similarly prepared by checking and making an inventory of the following items:

  • Flashlights and fresh batteries
  • A battery-operated radio and clock
  • Bottled water, canned foods and a manual can opener
  • A list of important phone numbers and a car charger for cell phones if applicable
  • A first aid kit.

Unitil will be communicating throughout the event through Public Service Announcements (PSAs), our website, our customer call center and through the media. We also encourage customers to follow along with our storm updates via Facebook, our Twitter feed (@Unitil) and we will be providing real-time outage information online at unitil.com/map.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR MEDIA: Unitil asks that when reporting outage information, outlets time stamp the information. Outage numbers change hourly and we wish to make sure the information customers receive is consistent and understandable. Re-Tweets and re-posting of old information without referencing a time can create confusion.


Customers experiencing outages should call 1-888-301-7700.

You can also report outages online at unitil.com/report-outage.

Disclaimer

UNITIL Corporation published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 12:16:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about UNITIL CORPORATION
07:17aUNITIL : Opens Emergency Operations Cen
PU
12/23UNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
12/15UNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
12/05UNITIL : Peak Hours Of Storm Approaching
PU
12/04UNITIL : Issues Winter Storm Advisory
PU
12/04UNITIL : and American Red Cross Offer Winter Safety Tips
PU
12/02UNITIL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
11/30UNITIL : Issues Wind Advisory
PU
11/24UNITIL : And NH1 Motorplex Partner for Energy Efficiency Project
PU
11/13UNITIL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 429 M - -
Net income 2020 30,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 3,53%
Capitalization 636 M 636 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 505
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart UNITIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unitil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 47,67 $
Last Close Price 42,40 $
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas P. Meissner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Hevert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Eben S. Moulton Independent Director
Michael B. Green Lead Independent Director
Edward F. Godfrey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITIL CORPORATION-31.41%636
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.22%40 873
ENGIE-12.50%37 053
SEMPRA ENERGY-16.89%36 318
E.ON SE-5.84%28 495
RWE AG23.58%27 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ