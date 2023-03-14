Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unitil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTL   US9132591077

UNITIL CORPORATION

(UTL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-14 pm EDT
53.97 USD   +2.59%
06:20pUnitil : Peak Winds Expected This Evening
PU
10:39aUnitil Corporation - Nor'easter to Impact Region
AQ
06:46aNor'easter to Impact Region
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unitil : Peak Winds Expected This Evening

03/14/2023 | 06:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
3.14.23
5:51 pm
Storms & Emergencies
Hampton, NH

Unitil Corporation, (Unitil.com), a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, is responding to outages in all regions as a powerful nor'easter continues to cause system issues.

As of 5:50 p.m., approximately 17,000 Unitil customers are without power, 15,800 of whom are in Massachusetts where nearly two feet of wet, heavy snow has already fallen. While another 4-6 inches of snow are possible, wind gusts of 50 mph are expected in all regions tonight, with higher gusts possible in coastal areas. With wet snow already on the trees, these gusts have the potential to create new outages on top of what is already expected to be a multi-day restoration effort.

"Once the storm has passed, we will be sending out damage assessors to see how much damage has been caused by the storm," Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O'Meara said. "Once we get information back from the field, we'll get a clear picture of what's out there and will be able to calculate a global restoration time."

Crews will continue to work with first responders to address public safety issues and to restore power where conditions allow during the overnight hours and into tomorrow. New outages remain possible so long as hazardous conditions persist.

Heavy wet snow has the potential to damage trees and to take wires to the ground. We urge people to always assume all fallen or dangling cables and wires are energized and stay away. Be sure to avoid wet ground or puddles near a downed line, as water conducts electricity. In addition, keep away from all flooded and debris-laden areas because they may be hiding downed lines. Stay in a safe place and avoid driving in damaged areas so you don't interfere with rescue and restoration efforts.

Unitil will be communicating throughout the event through Public Service Announcements (PSAs), our website, our customer call center, and through the media. We also encourage customers to follow along with our storm updates via Facebook, our Twitter feed (@Unitil) and we will be providing real-time outage information online at unitil.com/map.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR MEDIA:

Unitil asks that when reporting outage information, outlets time stamp the information. Outage numbers change hourly and we wish to make sure the information customers receive is consistent and understandable. Re-Tweets and re-posting of old information without referencing a time can create confusion.

Customers experiencing outages should call 1-888-301-7700 or report online at unitil.com/report-outage.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UNITIL Corporation published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 22:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNITIL CORPORATION
06:20pUnitil : Peak Winds Expected This Evening
PU
10:39aUnitil Corporation - Nor'easter to Impact Region
AQ
06:46aNor'easter to Impact Region
AQ
03/07Unitil to Close Emergency Operations Center
AQ
03/04Unitil : Opens Emergency Operations Center
PU
03/03Unitil : to Open Emergency Operations Center
PU
02/28Unitil : BofA Power, Gas and Clean Energy Leaders Conference
PU
02/28Unitil Issues Snowstorm Advisory
AQ
02/22Unitil : Issues Winter Weather Advisory
PU
02/20Unitil : Adds Hybrid Electric Trucks to Fleet
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 526 M - -
Net income 2023 44,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 653 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 868 M 868 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
EV / Sales 2024 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 516
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart UNITIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unitil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 53,97 $
Average target price 56,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas P. Meissner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Hevert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Justin Eisfeller Vice President-Information Technology
Eben S. Moulton Independent Director
Michael B. Green Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITIL CORPORATION2.43%846
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.00%102 850
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.38%49 341
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.68%47 546
SEMPRA ENERGY-6.84%45 289
ENGIE3.91%36 123