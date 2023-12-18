Hampton, NH

Unitil Corporation, (Unitil.com), a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, continues to restore power to customers impacted by today's gusty winds and heavy rain, with the majority of those still without power located on the New Hampshire Seacoast.

As of 4:45 p.m., approximately 2,330 customers remained without power in New Hampshire with a few single service customers in Massachusetts.

Unitil's Emergency Operations Center, which was activated this morning, remains open as crews work throughout the night to bring all customers back online as soon as possible. The company has resumed normal business operations in Massachusetts.

"This storm system brought several rounds of heavy rain and strong winds to the area. Our outage numbers fluctuated throughout the day, but it appears that the period of peak winds has passed," said Unitil External Affairs Manager Alec O'Meara. "Customers who remain without power should continue checking our online outage map at Unitil.com for updates on estimated times of restoration for their specific outage."

While the bulk of the ongoing power restoration efforts is focused on the New Hampshire Seacoast, it's possible single service issues remain in other areas that experienced isolated pockets of damage. Customers who remain without power after their neighbors have been restored are urged to call Unitil customer service and report the outage again. Some of these customers may have service issues specific to their home and will require work by a private electrician before restoration can be completed. Once the work is complete, customers should call customer service to have restoration completed.

Unitil continues to communicate throughout the event through Public Service Announcements (PSAs), our website, our customer call center and through the media. We also encourage customers to follow along with our storm updates via Facebook, our Twitter feed (@Unitil) and we will be providing real-time outage information online at unitil.com/map.

Customers experiencing outages should call 1-888-301-7700 or report online at unitil.com/report-outage.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR MEDIA:

Unitil asks that when reporting outage information, outlets time stamp the information. Outage numbers change hourly and we wish to make sure the information customers receive is consistent and understandable. Re-Tweets and re-posting of old information without referencing a time can create confusion.