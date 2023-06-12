Unitil : Preparedness is Key as Hurricane Season, Summer Storms Arrive

Hampton, NH

Weather forecasters are predicting near-normal hurricane activity this year, but any tropical system can threaten lives and property, and with summer storms also firing up soon, Unitil is urging customers to take steps now to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 1 and typically peaks in August, when conditions tend to be more favorable for cyclone development.

"As we enter the hurricane season and approach the arrival of summer next week, it's important that people take the threat posed by severe weather seriously. We've all seen the impacts of tropical systems here in New England, and we know that even in a year when an above-average hurricane season isn't expected, all it takes is one bad storm to have a lasting impact," said Unitil External Affairs Manager Alec O'Meara.

Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently released their prediction for the 2023 hurricane season, which calls for 12 to 17 named storms with sustained winds of at least 39 mph. Those include 5 to 9 hurricanes, which must have sustained winds of 74 mph or higher.

While preparations for tropical systems can often be done in advance given improved forecasting capabilities that allow for earlier warnings of potential impacts, that's not always the case when it comes to summertime thunderstorms. Heat and humidity can fuel sudden, fast-moving storms that can bring dangerous lightning, damaging winds, torrential rains, hail and even tornadoes.

"Severe thunderstorms can be extremely dangerous and always have the potential to cause significant damage and power outages from lightning strikes, fallen trees, limbs and other debris," O'Meara said.

As part of your hurricane and severe storm planning, it's important to create an evacuation plan in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and have to evacuate.

An emergency kit is also critical to proper planning. It should include a gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight and fresh batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants and pets, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important paperwork, cell phone chargers and portable phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, a list of important phone numbers, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

It's important to remember that in the event of severe weather in your area, secure loose items that could be blown around by strong winds and always keep your vehicle's gas tank full. It's also good to know in advance how local officials would contact you during a disaster and how you will receive important information such as evacuation orders.

In the aftermath of a storm, you should never approach any downed wires as they could still be live and pose a safety hazard. Contact your local utility or call 911.

Keeping up to date on the latest forecast when severe weather is expected is critical. The latest information on watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service can be found on NOAA Weather Radio, local news broadcasts, a TV weather channel, a weather app, or on the National Weather Service's website, www.weather.gov.

For more information on ways to stay safe before, during and after a storm, power outage or gas service interruption, visit our Storms & Service Interruptions page.

