Hampton, NH

Unitil Corporation, (Unitil.com), a provider of electricity and natural gas to customers in New England, continued to make progress through the day Friday and is on track to meet its global estimated restoration time of midday Saturday.

As of 4:30 p.m. approximately 2,200 customers in New Hampshire remained without power, down from a peak of 21,888 customers who had lost power around 8 a.m. on Thursday. Of the remaining customers without service, approximately 500 are in the Concord, New Hampshire area and 1,700 are in Unitil's New Hampshire seacoast region.

"Reports have indicated a wide range of conditions in our service region," Unitil External Affairs Director Alec O'Meara said. "Areas toward the middle of the state saw much higher snow totals, but areas nearer to the coast saw higher and more frequent wind gusts. In both areas, damage was significant, but crews have made great strides today with the storm finally over."

A complete town-by-town breakdown of outages with updated estimated restoration times can be found on Unitil's outage map at unitil.com/map.

As part of its damage assessment phase, Unitil conducted aerial inspections of power lines in its service territory today to look for any potential storm-related issues needing repair. Additionally, the company deployed its mobile command center to Kingston to support its overall storm response effort in the region. The unit, which serves as a mobile office and centralized communications hub, allows crews to manage field resources and operations and is activated during major storms when there's significant damage to electrical infrastructure and large amounts of resources are needed.

Customers who remain without power after their neighbors have been restored are urged to call Unitil customer service and report the outage again. Some of these customers may have service issues specific to their home and will require work by a private electrician before restoration can be completed. Once the work is complete, customers should call customer service so a crew can return and complete repairs.

Unitil is communicating throughout the event through Public Service Announcements (PSAs), our website, our customer call center and through the media. We also encourage customers to follow along with our storm updates via Facebook, our Twitter feed (@Unitil) and we will be providing real-time outage information online at unitil.com/map.