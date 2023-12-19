Hampton, NH

Unitil Corporation, (Unitil.com), a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, has restored the majority of its customers across all service territories - as of 5 p.m. more than 99 percent of those who had lost power have been restored. Some individual service issues and isolated pockets of customer outages remain; these are the focus of crews working overnight until total restoration is reached on Wednesday. With the majority of customers restored, Unitil is closing its system Emergency Operations Center, though the Seacoast Regional Emergency Operations Center will remain open until restoration is complete.

At peak, approximately 11,600 Unitil customers were without power. Normal operations resumed in Massachusetts and in the Concord, New Hampshire region Monday afternoon where wind damage was less severe, but work continued in coastal areas where damage was more severe.

"Crews made great progress today while encountering significant damage at nearly every location where repairs were necessary. We'd like to thank first responders in all regions for their assistance as we worked this extremely unusual December storm," Unitil External Affairs Manager Alec O'Meara said. "Our crews will continue to work all remaining customer outages before heading out to help neighboring utilities."

As restoration continues, there will be areas where an individual service or small groups may be out after neighbors have been restored. If there are customers still without power who see service restored to their street or to their immediate neighbors, they should call Unitil customer service immediately. Some individual customer issues may require work from a private electrician before restoration can occur.

Customers experiencing outages should call 1-888-301-7700 or report online at unitil.com/report-outage.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR MEDIA:

Unitil asks that when reporting outage information, outlets time stamp the information. Outage numbers change hourly and we wish to make sure the information customers receive is consistent and understandable. Re-Tweets and re-posting of old information without referencing a time can create confusion.