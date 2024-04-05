Hampton, NH

Unitil is communicating throughout the event through Public Service Announcements (PSAs), our website, our customer call center and through the media. We also encourage customers to follow along with our storm updates via Facebook, our Twitter feed (@Unitil) and we will be providing real-time outage information online at unitil.com/map.

Customers experiencing outages should call 1-888-301-7700 or report online at unitil.com/report-outage.