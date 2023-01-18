Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unitil : Winter Months Raise Carbon Monoide Poisoning Concrens

01/18/2023 | 02:40pm EST
1.18.23
11:19 am
Company News
Hampton, NH

Unitil Corporation, unitil.com, a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, urges customers to ensure they have working carbon monoxide alarms and take steps to prevent a build-up of the potentially deadly gas as the region enters the mid-winter season.

While New England hasn't experienced a long stretch of frigid temperatures and significant snowfall so far, the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases during the winter months as temperatures drop and heating units are used more frequently.

In 2022, Unitil responded to as many as 78 carbon monoxide-related calls throughout the company's service territory.

"Many of the calls were the result of faulty or out-of-date carbon monoxide alarms, blocked chimneys or faulty appliances such as cooking stoves, boilers, hot water heaters, and vents blocked by snow and ice," said Alec O'Meara, Unitil's media relations manager. "Problems related to snow and ice haven't been as big a concern so far this winter because of the lack of any major snowstorms in our service area, but it's still important to remember that when we do see larger storms with gusty winds that can cause snow to drift, customers really need to check their natural gas meter and any heating and appliance exhaust vents to make sure they're not blocked."

Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas and is a natural byproduct of fuel-burning equipment, which must be properly ventilated to prevent the gas from becoming trapped in a building. Anyone with gas appliances should make sure they're properly installed and maintained. In addition, homes and businesses should have a qualified service technician inspect any fuel-burning heating equipment annually, preferably before the arrival of colder weather.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning often appear as flu-like and include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

According to New Hampshire Deputy Fire Marshal Stacey Dubois, fire departments across the state respond to an average of 2,500 calls a year related to carbon monoxide, with heating systems being the second leading cause of home fires in the state.

New Hampshire has averaged approximately two accidental carbon monoxide deaths a year since 2017, and in most instances, there were no working carbon monoxide alarms, Dubois said.

Statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that accidental carbon monoxide poisoning kills as many as 420 people in the U.S. each year and sends more than 100,000 people to the hospital with 14,000 needing hospitalization.

The statistics underscore the importance of carbon monoxide alarms, which Dubois said should be installed in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. In addition, smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement.

"For the best protection, interconnect all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms throughout the home. When one sounds, they all sound. If smoke or carbon monoxide alarms go off, immediately move outside to fresh air and then call 911," Dubois said.

Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should also have battery backup in the event of power outages.

With several more weeks of winter still to come, O'Meara encouraged customers to make sure to use caution when clearing snow and ice off vents and meters so equipment can vent properly and avoid a malfunction that could result in carbon monoxide inside the building.

"Snow and ice should always be removed carefully with a broom because using a shovel could damage the gas meter. Kicking a meter to break ice off is also a bad idea because that can cause damage as well," he said. "Shoveling or plowing snow up against or covering the meter or pipe should also be avoided."

The Fire Marshal's Office offered a final safety reminder about the use of gas-powered generators, which were used by many homeowners in the wake of last month's power outages caused by heavy winds two days before Christmas.

"If you find yourself needing to use a portable generator, they should be placed at least 10 feet away from any structure, with the exhaust facing away from building openings such as doors, windows and vents. Deadly exhaust fumes can enter the building through any opening and build up in minutes with little to no warning, resulting in severe injury or death to unsuspecting occupants. Never use portable generators inside any building, including crawl spaces, basements and garages, even if the door is open," Dubois said.

For more information on carbon monoxide poisoning, visit Unitil's Carbon Monoxide Poisoning webpage.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UNITIL Corporation published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 19:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
