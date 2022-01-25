Unity Bancorp : Press release issued by the Registrant on - Form 8-K
01/25/2022 | 03:07pm EST
For Immediate Release
News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NSDQ: UNTY)
George Boyan, EVP and CFO
January 20, 2022
(908) 713-4565
Clinton, NJ, January 20, 2022 - Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported net income of $9.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a 32.7 percent increase compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share for the prior year's fourth quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Unity reported net income of $36.1 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.6 million, or $2.19 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Quarterly and Year over Year Earnings Highlights
●
Net interest income, our primary driver of earnings, increased $3.5 million to $20.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $17.3 million for the prior year's quarter, primarily due to commercial loan growth, receipt of SBA PPP loan fees on forgiveness, and residential construction loan growth.
●
Net interest margin ("NIM") increased 27 basis points to 4.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 3.97% for the prior year's quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the NIM increased 31 basis points to 4.16%, compared to 3.85% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
●
The Company released $382 thousand of its provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses decreased $6.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year's period. The decreases were primarily due to a reduction of specific reserves on impaired loans.
●
Noninterest income decreased $1.6 million to $2.6 million compared to the prior year's quarter and decreased $892 thousand in the current year compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. The decreases were primarily due to a decline in the gains on residential mortgage loan sales and a decision to not sell SBA available for sale loans in the fourth quarter, partially offset by an increase in servicing and loan fee income. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, quarterly residential mortgage loan sales were $38.6 million with a gain of 2.03%, compared to $106.0 million with a gain of 1.91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
●
Noninterest expense decreased $65 thousand to $10.7 million compared to the prior year's quarter, primarily due to a reduction in BSA expenses. Noninterest expense increased $800 thousand compared to the prior sequential quarter, primarily due to increased compensation expenses as the result of a one-time deferred compensation adjustment.
●
The effective tax rate was 25.8% compared to 25.6% in the prior year's quarter.
Balance Sheet Highlights
●
Total loans increased $21.6 million, or 1.3%, from year-end 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases in commercial loans, residential construction loans, SBA loans and consumer loans. SBA PPP loans decreased $71.8 million due to loans being forgiven and paid off. Residential mortgage loans decreased 12.5%. Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans increased 1.3% compared to the prior sequential quarter and 6.2% from year-end 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the yield on average loans increased 5 basis points to 5.01% compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.
●
Total deposits increased $200.9 million, or 12.9%, from year-end 2020 to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2021. The Company's deposit composition at December 31, 2021 consisted of 39.5% in savings deposits, 30.1% in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, 16.6% in time deposits and 13.9% in interest-bearing demand deposits. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the yield on average interest-bearing deposits decreased 61 basis points to 0.57% compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.
●
Borrowed funds decreased $160.0 million to $50.3 million at December 31, 2021, due to decreased FHLB advances resulting from core deposit growth, SBA PPP forgiveness and residential mortgage paydowns.
●
Shareholders' equity was $205.7 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $173.9 million at year-end 2020.
●
Book value per common share was $19.80 as of December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 3,483 shares of common stock at a total cost of $87 thousand.
●
At December 31, 2021, the Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 10.51%, compared to 10.09% at December 31, 2020.
●
Net nonperforming assets were $9.6 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.7 million at December 31, 2020. The allowance to total loans ratio excluding SBA PPP loans was 1.39% at December 31, 2021.
Paycheck Protection Program Loans
As of December 31, 2021, the Company funded 955 Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Round 2 loans, totaling $101.0 million. This is in addition to the 1,224 SBA PPP loans, totaling $143.0 million funded during the year ended December 31, 2020. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company earned $1.8 million on SBA PPP fees.
The table below summarizes SBA PPP loans as of December 31, 2021:
Round 1
Round 2
Total
(In thousands, except number of loans)
$
#
$
#
$
#
Funded Principal
143,001
1,224
101,048
955
244,049
2,179
Forgiven Principal
141,112
1,207
54,964
700
196,076
1,907
Outstanding Principal
1,889
17
46,084
255
47,973
272
Funded Fees
5,468
4,083
9,551
Net Earned Fees
5,445
2,583
8,028
Net Unearned Fees
23
1,500
1,523
Total Outstanding Net SBA PPP Loans
1,866
44,584
46,450
Loan Deferrals
Because of COVID-19, the Bank worked with its borrowers who were unable to meet their contractual obligations. Loans which have been granted deferrals have significantly declined. At December 31, 2021, $8.4 million in loans, or 0.51% of the total loan portfolio, were on deferral, compared to $32.5 million in loans, or 2.00% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2020.
The table below summarizes loan deferrals as of December 31, 2021:
(In thousands, except percentages)
Total Loan Portfolio Balance
Full Deferrals
Principal Only Deferrals
Total Loans in Deferral
% of Deferrals to Total Loans
SBA loans held for sale
$ 27,373
$ -
$ -
$ -
0.00%
SBA loans held for investment
36,075
-
-
-
0.00%
SBA PPP loans
46,450
-
-
-
0.00%
Commercial loans
931,726
1,857
6,506
8,363
0.90%
Residential mortgage loans
409,355
-
-
-
0.00%
Consumer loans
77,944
-
-
-
0.00%
Residential construction loans
120,525
-
-
-
0.00%
Total loans
$ 1,649,448
$ 1,857
$ 6,506
$ 8,363
0.51%
The table below summarizes loan deferrals as of December 31, 2020:
(In thousands, except percentages)
Total Loan Portfolio Balance
Full Deferrals
Principal Only Deferrals
Total Loans in Deferral
% of Deferrals to Total Loans
SBA loans held for sale
$ 9,335
$ -
$ -
$ -
0.00%
SBA loans held for investment
39,587
562
2,461
3,023
7.64%
SBA PPP loans
118,257
-
-
-
0.00%
Commercial loans
839,788
4,921
22,647
27,568
3.28%
Residential mortgage loans
467,586
1,952
-
1,952
0.42%
Consumer loans
66,100
-
-
-
0.00%
Residential construction loans
87,164
-
-
-
0.00%
Total loans
$ 1,627,817
$ 7,435
$ 25,108
$ 32,543
2.00%
Other Highlights
On November 16, 2021, The Adult Day Center ("ADC") of Somerset County honored President & CEO, James Hughes, at the Generations Gala. The ADC is a nonprofit agency providing compassionate day care services for vulnerable seniors, adults living with a disability or dementia-related illness, as well as support and education for their caregiving families. Unity Bank has been an important corporate partner of the ADC for the past six years and has funded their caregiver support group, program expansion and special events. All proceeds from the Generations Gala support the programs and services of the Adult Day Center of Somerset County. The Generations Gala raised over $270 thousand to support the vital services the ADC provides; this could not have been done without the support of Unity Bank and its customers and vendors.
Unity opened a Loan Production office in Lakewood, NJ, which will be used as a hub for commercial and residential lending in Ocean County. This office will be Unity's southernmost office location, expanding Unity's presence to New Jersey's fastest growing municipality. The new lending office is a free-standing building in a strip mall. The space is approximately 1,800-square-foot, was previously operated as a bank branch by another financial institution and provides room for expansion.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $2.0 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits. Unity Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website atwww.unitybank.com, or call 800- 618-BANK.
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "project" or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company's control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Item IA-Risk Factors" as amended or supplemented by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, results of regulatory exams, and the impact of COVID-19 on the Bank, its employees and customers, among other factors.
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021 vs.
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
%
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
2,033,713
$
1,991,115
$
1,958,914
2.1
%
3.8
%
Total deposits
1,758,881
1,706,185
1,557,959
3.1
12.9
Total loans
1,649,448
1,664,891
1,627,817
(0.9)
1.3
Total securities
79,322
49,807
47,571
59.3
66.7
Total shareholders' equity
205,729
196,267
173,911
4.8
18.3
Allowance for loan losses
22,302
22,537
23,105
(1.0)
(3.5)
FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER TO DATE
Income before provision for income taxes
$
13,132
$
12,671
$
9,868
3.6
33.1
Provision for income taxes
3,387
3,212
2,524
5.4
34.2
Net income
$
9,746
$
9,459
$
7,345
3.0
32.7
Net income per common share - Basic
$
0.94
$
0.91
$
0.70
3.3
34.3
Net income per common share - Diluted
0.92
0.90
0.69
2.2
33.3
PERFORMANCE RATIOS - QUARTER TO DATE
Return on average assets
1.90
%
1.96
%
1.61
%
Return on average equity
19.23
19.57
17.07
Efficiency ratio
45.55
44.15
50.31
Net interest margin
4.24
4.27
3.97
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.08
2.05
2.35
FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE
Income before provision for income taxes
$
48,130
$
31,119
54.7
Provision for income taxes
12,011
7,475
60.7
Net income
$
36,119
$
23,644
52.8
Net income per common share - Basic
$
3.47
$
2.21
57.0
Net income per common share - Diluted
3.43
2.19
56.6
PERFORMANCE RATIOS - YEAR TO DATE
Return on average assets
1.87
%
1.35
%
38.5
Return on average equity
19.16
14.20
34.9
Efficiency ratio
46.09
50.80
(9.3)
Net interest margin
4.16
3.85
8.1
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.11
2.24
(5.8)
SHARE INFORMATION
Market price per share
$
26.25
$
23.40
$
17.55
12.2
49.6
Dividends paid
0.10
0.09
0.08
11.1
25.0
Book value per common share
19.80
18.94
16.63
4.5
19.1
Average diluted shares outstanding (QTD)
10,555
10,507
10,629
0.5
(0.7)
CAPITAL RATIOS
Total equity to total assets
10.12
%
9.86
%
8.88
%
Community bank leverage ratio
10.51
10.70
10.09
CREDIT QUALITY AND RATIOS
Nonperforming assets
$
9,686
$
8,802
$
12,060
10.0
(19.7)
QTD net chargeoffs (recoveries) to QTD average loans
(0.02)
%
0.06
%
0.03
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.35
1.35
1.42
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.59
0.53
0.74
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.48
0.44
0.62
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021 vs.
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
(In thousands, except percentages)
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
%
%
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
26,053
$
21,823
$
22,750
19.4
%
14.5
%
Interest-bearing deposits
218,765
194,549
196,561
12.4
11.3
Cash and cash equivalents
244,818
216,372
219,311
13.1
11.6
Securities:
Securities available for sale
56,480
39,763
45,617
42.0
23.8
Securities held to maturity
14,276
5,151
-
177.2
100.0
Equity securities
8,566
4,893
1,954
75.1
338.5
Total securities
79,322
49,807
47,571
59.3
66.7
Loans:
SBA loans held for sale
27,373
20,130
9,335
36.0
193.2
SBA loans held for investment
36,075
37,986
39,587
(5.0)
(8.9)
SBA PPP loans
46,450
81,907
118,257
(43.3)
(60.7)
Commercial loans
931,726
924,039
839,789
0.8
10.9
Residential mortgage loans
409,355
420,835
467,586
(2.7)
(12.5)
Consumer loans
77,944
71,071
66,100
9.7
17.9
Residential construction loans
120,525
108,925
87,164
10.6
38.3
Total loans
1,649,448
1,664,891
1,627,817
(0.9)
1.3
Allowance for loan losses
(22,302)
(22,537)
(23,105)
(1.0)
(3.5)
Net loans
1,627,146
1,642,354
1,604,712
(0.9)
1.4
Premises and equipment, net
19,914
20,106
20,226
(1.0)
(1.5)
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
26,608
26,587
26,514
0.1
0.4
Deferred tax assets
10,040
10,987
9,183
(8.6)
9.3
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
3,550
4,403
10,594
(19.4)
(66.5)
Accrued interest receivable
9,586
9,684
10,429
(1.0)
(8.1)
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
1,516
1,516
1,516
-
-
Prepaid expenses and other assets
11,213
9,297
8,858
20.6
26.6
Total assets
$
2,033,713
$
1,991,115
$
1,958,914
2.1
%
3.8
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
529,227
$
520,572
$
459,677
1.7
%
15.1
%
Interest-bearing demand
244,073
244,015
204,236
0.0
19.5
Savings
694,161
622,087
455,449
11.6
52.4
Time, under $100,000
194,960
217,302
264,671
(10.3)
(26.3)
Time, $100,000 to $250,000
62,668
65,570
95,595
(4.4)
(34.4)
Time, $250,000 and over
33,791
36,639
78,331
(7.8)
(56.9)
Total deposits
1,758,881
1,706,185
1,557,959
3.1
12.9
Borrowed funds
40,000
60,000
200,000
(33.3)
(80.0)
Subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
-
-
Accrued interest payable
129
158
248
(18.1)
(47.9)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
18,664
18,195
16,485
2.6
13.2
Total liabilities
1,827,984
1,794,847
1,785,003
1.8
2.4
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
94,003
93,409
91,873
0.6
2.3
Retained earnings
123,037
114,337
90,669
7.6
35.7
Treasury stock, at cost
(11,634)
(11,547)
(7,443)
(0.8)
(56.3)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
322
68
(1,189)
NM*
NM*
Total shareholders' equity
205,729
196,267
173,911
4.8
18.3
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,033,713
$
1,991,115
$
1,958,914
2.1
%
3.8
%
COMMON SHARES AT PERIOD END:
Shares issued
11,094
11,063
10,961
Shares outstanding
10,391
10,363
10,456
Treasury shares
703
700
505
*NM=Not meaningful
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
QTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021 vs.
For the three months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
$
%
$
%
INTEREST INCOME
.
Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits
$
89
$
48
$
23
$
41
86.7
%
$
67
295.3
%
FHLB stock
41
41
64
0.1
(23)
(36.1)
Securities:
Taxable
460
292
364
168
57.7
97
26.6
Tax-exempt
5
8
11
(3)
(35.9)
(6)
(56.9)
Total securities
465
300
375
166
55.3
90
24.0
Loans:
SBA loans
828
864
819
(36)
(4.1)
9
1.1
SBA PPP loans
1,978
1,751
1,361
227
13.0
617
45.3
Commercial loans
11,679
11,280
10,155
399
3.5
1,524
15.0
Residential mortgage loans
4,587
4,606
5,441
(20)
(0.4)
(854)
(15.7)
Consumer loans
871
736
824
135
18.3
46
5.6
Residential construction loans
1,734
1,628
1,226
105
6.5
508
41.4
Total loans
21,676
20,865
19,826
810
3.9
1,850
9.3
Total interest income
22,271
21,253
20,287
1,017
4.8
1,984
9.8
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest-bearing demand deposits
210
247
319
(37)
(14.8)
(109)
(34.1)
Savings deposits
444
390
463
54
13.7
(19)
(4.1)
Time deposits
541
659
1,726
(118)
(18.0)
(1,185)
(68.7)
Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures
227
234
441
(7)
(3.2)
(214)
(48.6)
Total interest expense
1,422
1,531
2,949
(109)
(7.1)
(1,527)
(51.8)
Net interest income
20,849
19,723
17,339
1,126
5.7
3,510
20.2
Provision for loan losses
(319)
-
1,000
(319)
(10,000.0)
(1,319)
(131.9)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
21,168
19,723
16,339
1,445
7.3
4,829
29.6
NONINTEREST INCOME
Branch fee income
273
294
285
(21)
(7.2)
(12)
(4.3)
Service and loan fee income
820
804
557
15
1.9
262
47.1
Gain on sale of SBA loans held for sale, net
-
-
543
-
-
(543)
(100.0)
Gain on sale of mortgage loans, net
782
968
2,027
(186)
(19.2)
(1,245)
(61.4)
BOLI income
289
138
139
151
109.6
150
108.3
Net security gains
73
202
280
(130)
(64.0)
(207)
(74.0)
Other income
388
402
424
(14)
(3.5)
(36)
(8.5)
Total noninterest income
2,624
2,809
4,254
(184)
(6.6)
(1,630)
(38.3)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
6,655
5,720
6,371
936
16.4
284
4.5
Processing and communications
747
747
956
()
(0.0)
(209)
(21.9)
Occupancy
670
654
650
16
2.5
20
3.1
Furniture and equipment
655
627
673
27
4.3
(18)
(2.7)
Other loan expenses
163
452
149
(289)
(63.9)
14
9.6
Professional services
402
315
340
86
27.3
62
18.3
Advertising
304
261
218
43
16.6
86
39.4
BSA expenses
37
214
623
(177)
(82.9)
(586)
(94.1)
Deposit insurance
206
198
230
8
4.1
(24)
(10.5)
Director fees
210
189
202
21
11.4
8
4.2
Loan collection & OREO expenses (recoveries)
69
62
(5)
7
11.4
74
1,486.8
Other expenses
543
423
319
120
28.4
224
70.3
Total noninterest expense
10,660
9,860
10,725
799
8.1
(65)
(0.6)
Income before provision for income taxes
13,132
12,671
9,868
461
3.6
3,264
33.1
Provision for income taxes
3,387
3,212
2,524
174
5.4
863
34.2
Net income
$
9,746
$
9,459
$
7,345
$
287
3.0
%
$
2,401
32.7
%
Effective tax rate
25.8
%
25.4
%
25.6
%
Net income per common share - Basic
$
0.94
$
0.91
$
0.70
Net income per common share - Diluted
0.92
0.90
0.69
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
10,376
10,372
10,532
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
10,555
10,507
10,629
*NM=Not meaningful
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
YTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
December 31, 2021
For the years ended December 31,
Current YTD vs. Prior YTD
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
2021
2019
$
%
INTEREST INCOME
Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits
$
194
$
258
$
(64)
(24.9)
%
FHLB stock
197
331
(134)
(40.4)
Securities:
Taxable
1,298
1,695
(397)
(23.4)
Tax-exempt
31
61
(30)
(48.9)
Total securities
1,329
1,756
(427)
(24.3)
Loans:
SBA loans
3,252
3,144
108
3.4
SBA PPP loans
7,206
3,120
4,085
130.9
Commercial loans
44,168
40,002
4,167
10.4
Residential mortgage loans
19,227
22,255
(3,028)
(13.6)
Consumer loans
3,145
3,502
(357)
(10.2)
Residential construction loans
6,063
4,547
1,516
33.3
Total loans
83,060
76,570
6,490
8.5
Total interest income
84,780
78,916
5,865
7.4
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest-bearing demand deposits
1,073
1,344
(272)
(20.2)
Savings deposits
1,685
2,463
(778)
(31.6)
Time deposits
3,834
8,784
(4,951)
(56.4)
Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures
1,150
1,888
(738)
(39.1)
Total interest expense
7,741
14,480
(6,739)
(46.5)
Net interest income
77,039
64,436
12,604
19.6
Provision for loan losses
181
7,000
(6,819)
(97.4)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
76,858
57,436
19,422
33.8
NONINTEREST INCOME
Branch fee income
1,130
1,046
84
8.0
Service and loan fee income
2,757
1,742
1,015
58.3
Gain on sale of SBA loans held for sale, net
741
1,642
(900)
(54.9)
Gain on sale of mortgage loans, net
4,567
6,344
(1,777)
(28.0)
BOLI income
689
613
76
12.3
Net security gains
609
93
515
553.8
Other income
1,561
1,466
95
6.5
Total noninterest income
12,054
12,946
(892)
(6.9)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
24,771
23,124
1,647
7.1
Processing and communications
3,050
3,155
(105)
(3.3)
Occupancy
2,661
2,543
118
4.7
Furniture and equipment
2,590
2,606
(16)
(0.6)
Professional services
1,437
1,144
293
25.6
Advertising
1,236
906
330
36.4
Other loan expenses
922
622
300
48.2
BSA expenses
701
1,800
(1,099)
(61.1)
Deposit insurance
844
674
170
25.2
Director fees
811
774
37
4.8
Loan collection & OREO expenses
135
215
(80)
(37.1)
Other expenses
1,625
1,698
(73)
(4.3)
Total noninterest expense
40,782
39,262
1,520
3.9
Income before provision for income taxes
48,130
31,119
17,010
54.7
Provision for income taxes
12,011
7,475
4,535
60.7
Net income
$
36,119
$
23,644
$
12,475
52.8
%
Effective tax rate
25.0
%
24.0
%
Net income per common share - Basic
$
3.47
$
2.21
Net income per common share - Diluted
3.43
2.19
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
10,403
10,709
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
10,546
10,814
*NM=Not meaningful
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
QUARTER TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN
December 31, 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis
For the three months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average Balance
Interest
Rate/Yield
Average Balance
Interest
Rate/Yield
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits
$
222,683
$
89
0.16
%
$
64,359
$
23
0.14
%
FHLB stock
3,526
41
4.58
5,732
64
4.44
Securities:
Taxable
60,087
460
3.04
46,873
364
3.09
Tax-exempt
1,033
6
2.39
2,491
13
2.08
Total securities (A)
61,120
466
3.03
49,364
377
3.04
Loans:
SBA loans
58,718
828
5.60
53,383
819
6.10
SBA PPP loans
61,854
1,978
12.68
134,946
1,361
4.01
Commercial loans
936,078
11,679
4.95
814,366
10,155
4.96
Residential mortgage loans
414,955
4,587
4.39
465,117
5,441
4.65
Consumer loans
74,207
871
4.65
66,963
824
4.90
Residential construction loans
116,305
1,734
5.91
84,113
1,226
5.80
Total loans (B)
1,662,117
21,676
5.17
1,618,888
19,826
4.87
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,949,446
$
22,272
4.53
%
$
1,738,343
$
20,289
4.64
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
25,065
24,128
Allowance for loan losses
(22,572)
(22,907)
Other assets
80,810
75,489
Total noninterest-earning assets
83,303
76,710
Total assets
$
2,032,749
$
1,815,053
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Total interest-bearing demand deposits
$
255,083
$
210
0.33
%
$
205,049
$
319
0.62
%
Total savings deposits
684,215
444
0.26
461,345
463
0.40
Total time deposits
302,088
541
0.71
427,208
1,726
1.61
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,241,386
1,195
0.38
1,093,602
2,507
0.91
Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures
50,799
227
1.77
102,256
441
1.72
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,292,185
$
1,422
0.44
%
$
1,195,858
$
2,949
0.98
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
519,709
431,030
Other liabilities
19,824
17,025
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
539,533
448,055
Total shareholders' equity
201,031
171,140
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,032,749
$
1,815,053
Net interest spread
$
20,850
4.10
%
$
17,341
3.66
%
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
(1)
(3)
Net interest income
$
20,849
$
17,338
Net interest margin
4.24
%
3.97
%
(A)
Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent and applicable state rates.
(B)
The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
QUARTER TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN
December 31, 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis)
For the three months ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Average Balance
Interest
Rate/Yield
Average Balance
Interest
Rate/Yield
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits
$
222,683
$
89
0.16
%
$
133,660
$
48
0.14
%
FHLB stock
3,526
41
4.58
3,706
41
4.36
Securities:
Taxable
60,087
460
3.04
41,738
292
2.78
Tax-exempt
1,033
6
2.39
1,176
10
3.26
Total securities (A)
61,120
466
3.03
42,914
302
2.79
Loans:
SBA loans
58,718
828
5.60
54,686
864
6.27
SBA PPP loans
61,854
1,978
12.68
110,239
1,751
6.30
Commercial loans
936,078
11,679
4.95
898,589
11,280
4.98
Residential mortgage loans
414,955
4,587
4.39
417,166
4,606
4.38
Consumer loans
74,207
871
4.65
66,782
736
4.37
Residential construction loans
116,305
1,734
5.91
105,908
1,628
6.10
Total loans (B)
1,662,117
21,676
5.17
1,653,370
20,865
5.01
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,949,446
$
22,272
4.53
%
$
1,833,650
$
21,255
4.60
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
25,065
23,085
Allowance for loan losses
(22,572)
(22,733)
Other assets
80,810
75,961
Total noninterest-earning assets
83,303
76,313
Total assets
$
2,032,749
$
1,909,963
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Total interest-bearing demand deposits
$
255,083
$
210
0.33
%
$
227,152
$
247
0.43
%
Total savings deposits
684,215
444
0.26
558,354
390
0.28
Total time deposits
302,088
541
0.71
345,811
659
0.76
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,241,386
1,195
0.38
1,131,317
1,296
0.45
Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures
50,799
227
1.77
56,322
234
1.65
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,292,185
$
1,422
0.44
%
$
1,187,639
$
1,531
0.51
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
519,709
514,518
Other liabilities
19,824
16,077
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
539,533
530,595
Total shareholders' equity
201,031
191,729
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,032,749
$
1,909,963
Net interest spread
$
20,850
4.10
%
$
19,725
4.09
%
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
(1)
(2)
Net interest income
$
20,849
$
19,723
Net interest margin
4.24
%
4.27
%
(C)
Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent and applicable state rates.
(D)
The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
YEAR TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN
December 31, 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis)
For the years ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average Balance
Interest
Rate/Yield
Average Balance
Interest
Rate/Yield
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits
$
143,311
$
194
0.14
%
$
68,507
$
258
0.38
%
FHLB stock
4,275
197
4.62
6,145
331
5.39
Securities:
Taxable
43,847
1,298
2.96
52,714
1,695
3.22
Tax-exempt
1,587
39
2.45
3,118
76
2.44
Total securities (A)
45,434
1,337
2.94
55,832
1,771
3.17
Loans:
SBA loans
53,279
3,252
6.10
50,354
3,144
6.24
SBA PPP loans
119,440
7,206
6.03
93,733
3,120
3.33
Commercial loans
887,525
44,168
4.98
790,093
40,002
5.06
Residential mortgage loans
430,466
19,227
4.47
463,155
22,255
4.81
Consumer loans
66,477
3,145
4.73
70,009
3,502
5.00
Residential construction loans
101,486
6,063
5.97
76,729
4,547
5.93
Total loans (B)
1,658,673
83,060
5.01
1,544,073
76,570
4.96
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,851,693
$
84,788
4.58
%
$
1,674,557
$
78,931
4.71
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
23,862
22,571
Allowance for loan losses
(22,911)
(19,812)
Other assets
77,105
73,948
Total noninterest-earning assets
78,056
76,707
Total assets
$
1,929,749
$
1,751,264
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Total interest-bearing demand deposits
$
227,750
$
1,073
0.47
%
$
178,358
$
1,344
0.75
%
Total savings deposits
557,700
1,685
0.30
438,996
2,463
0.56
Total time deposits
376,696
3,834
1.02
448,688
8,784
1.96
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,162,146
6,591
0.57
1,066,042
12,592
1.18
Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures
68,812
1,150
1.67
112,264
1,888
1.68
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,230,958
$
7,741
0.63
%
$
1,178,306
$
14,480
1.23
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
493,213
389,255
Other liabilities
17,018
17,163
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
510,231
406,418
Total shareholders' equity
188,560
166,540
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,929,749
$
1,751,264
Net interest spread
$
77,047
3.95
%
$
64,451
3.48
%
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
(8)
(15)
Net interest income
$
77,039
$
64,436
Net interest margin
4.16
%
3.85
%
(A)
Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent and applicable state rates.
(B)
The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
QUARTERLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES AND LOAN QUALITY SCHEDULES
December 31, 2021
Amounts in thousands, except percentages
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$
22,537
$
22,801
$
22,965
$
23,105
$
22,237
Provision for loan losses charged to expense
(319)
-
-
500
1,000
22,218
22,801
22,965
23,605
23,237
Less: Chargeoffs
SBA loans
-
145
164
282
-
Commercial loans
1
158
21
374
150
Residential mortgage loans
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer loans
-
3
-
1
-
Residential construction loans
-
-
-
-
-
Total chargeoffs
1
306
185
657
150
Add: Recoveries
SBA loans
52
-
19
15
-
Commercial loans
32
-
1
1
18
Residential mortgage loans
-
42
-
-
-
Consumer loans
-
-
-
-
-
Residential construction loans
-
-
-
-
-
Total recoveries
84
42
20
16
18
Net (recoveries) chargeoffs
(83)
264
164
640
132
Balance, end of period
$
22,302
$
22,537
$
22,801
$
22,965
$
23,105
LOAN QUALITY INFORMATION:
Nonperforming loans:
SBA loans
$
510
$
660
$
1,713
$
1,560
$
2,473
Commercial loans
2,582
2,879
1,637
952
1,325
Residential mortgage loans
3,262
2,626
4,043
6,711
5,217
Consumer loans
210
-
3
-
3,045
Residential construction loans
3,122
2,637
2,289
2,565
-
Total nonperforming loans
9,686
8,802
9,685
11,788
12,060
OREO
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets
9,686
8,802
9,685
11,788
12,060
Less: Amount guaranteed by Small Business Administration
59
139
139
139
371
Net nonperforming assets
$
9,627
$
8,663
$
9,546
$
11,648
$
11,689
Loans 90 days past due & still accruing
$
-
$
2,265
$
574
$
2,540
$
449
Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs)
$
1,046
$
1,057
$
1,068
$
1,079
$
663
Allowance for loan losses to:
Total nonperforming loans
230.24
256.03
235.42
194.82
191.59
Nonperforming assets
230.24
256.03
235.42
194.82
191.59
Net nonperforming assets
231.65
260.15
238.85
197.15
197.67
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
December 31, 2021
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
SUMMARY OF INCOME:
Total interest income
$
22,271
$
21,254
$
20,680
$
20,576
$
20,288
Total interest expense
1,422
1,531
2,231
2,558
2,949
Net interest income
20,849
19,724
18,449
18,018
17,340
Provision for loan losses
(319)
-
-
500
1,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
21,168
19,724
18,449
17,518
16,340
Total noninterest income
2,624
2,809
2,895
3,726
4,254
Total noninterest expense
10,660
9,860
10,460
9,803
10,726
Income before provision for income taxes
13,132
12,672
10,884
11,442
9,868
Provision for income taxes
3,387
3,213
2,466
2,946
2,524
Net income
$
9,746
$
9,459
$
8,418
$
8,496
$
7,345
Net income per common share - Basic
$
0.94
$
0.91
$
0.81
$
0.81
$
0.70
Net income per common share - Diluted
0.92
0.90
0.80
0.80
0.69
COMMON SHARE DATA:
Market price per share
$
26.25
$
23.40
$
22.05
$
22.00
$
17.55
Dividends paid
0.10
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.08
Book value per common share
19.80
18.94
18.12
17.38
16.63
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
10,376
10,372
10,427
10,437
10,532
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
10,555
10,507
10,569
10,565
10,629
Issued common shares
11,094
11,063
11,031
10,996
10,961
Outstanding common shares
10,391
10,363
10,416
10,422
10,456
Treasury shares
703
700
615
574
505
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (Annualized):
Return on average assets
1.90
%
1.96
%
1.77
%
1.85
%
1.61
%
Return on average equity
19.23
19.57
18.29
19.51
17.07
Efficiency ratio
45.55
44.15
49.06
45.74
50.31
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.08
2.05
2.19
2.13
2.35
BALANCE SHEET DATA:
Total assets
$
2,033,713
$
1,991,115
$
1,973,311
$
2,004,818
$
1,958,914
Total deposits
1,758,881
1,706,185
1,594,316
1,628,393
1,557,959
Total loans
1,649,448
1,664,891
1,653,988
1,668,448
1,627,817
Total securities
79,322
49,807
37,054
34,551
47,571
Total shareholders' equity
205,729
196,267
188,756
181,186
173,911
Allowance for loan losses
22,302
22,537
22,801
22,965
23,105
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELDS AND RATES:
Interest-earning assets
4.53
%
4.60
%
4.52
%
4.67
%
4.64
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
0.44
0.51
0.73
0.85
0.98
Net interest spread
4.10
4.09
3.79
3.82
3.66
Net interest margin
4.24
4.27
4.03
4.09
3.97
CREDIT QUALITY:
Nonperforming assets
$
9,686
$
8,802
$
9,685
$
11,788
$
12,060
QTD net chargeoffs (recoveries) (annualized) to QTD average loans
