Unity Bancorp : Press release issued by the Registrant on - Form 8-K

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For Immediate Release News Media & Financial Analyst Contact: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NSDQ: UNTY) George Boyan, EVP and CFO January 20, 2022 (908) 713-4565 Clinton, NJ, January 20, 2022 - Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported net income of $9.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a 32.7 percent increase compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share for the prior year's fourth quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Unity reported net income of $36.1 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.6 million, or $2.19 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020. Quarterly and Year over Year Earnings Highlights ● Net interest income, our primary driver of earnings, increased $3.5 million to $20.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $17.3 million for the prior year's quarter, primarily due to commercial loan growth, receipt of SBA PPP loan fees on forgiveness, and residential construction loan growth. ● Net interest margin ("NIM") increased 27 basis points to 4.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 3.97% for the prior year's quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the NIM increased 31 basis points to 4.16%, compared to 3.85% for the year ended December 31, 2020. ● The Company released $382 thousand of its provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses decreased $6.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year's period. The decreases were primarily due to a reduction of specific reserves on impaired loans. ● Noninterest income decreased $1.6 million to $2.6 million compared to the prior year's quarter and decreased $892 thousand in the current year compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. The decreases were primarily due to a decline in the gains on residential mortgage loan sales and a decision to not sell SBA available for sale loans in the fourth quarter, partially offset by an increase in servicing and loan fee income. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, quarterly residential mortgage loan sales were $38.6 million with a gain of 2.03%, compared to $106.0 million with a gain of 1.91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. ● Noninterest expense decreased $65 thousand to $10.7 million compared to the prior year's quarter, primarily due to a reduction in BSA expenses. Noninterest expense increased $800 thousand compared to the prior sequential quarter, primarily due to increased compensation expenses as the result of a one-time deferred compensation adjustment. ● The effective tax rate was 25.8% compared to 25.6% in the prior year's quarter. Balance Sheet Highlights ● Total loans increased $21.6 million, or 1.3%, from year-end 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases in commercial loans, residential construction loans, SBA loans and consumer loans. SBA PPP loans decreased $71.8 million due to loans being forgiven and paid off. Residential mortgage loans decreased 12.5%. Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans increased 1.3% compared to the prior sequential quarter and 6.2% from year-end 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the yield on average loans increased 5 basis points to 5.01% compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. ● Total deposits increased $200.9 million, or 12.9%, from year-end 2020 to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2021. The Company's deposit composition at December 31, 2021 consisted of 39.5% in savings deposits, 30.1% in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, 16.6% in time deposits and 13.9% in interest-bearing demand deposits. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the yield on average interest-bearing deposits decreased 61 basis points to 0.57% compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. ● Borrowed funds decreased $160.0 million to $50.3 million at December 31, 2021, due to decreased FHLB advances resulting from core deposit growth, SBA PPP forgiveness and residential mortgage paydowns. ● Shareholders' equity was $205.7 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $173.9 million at year-end 2020. ● Book value per common share was $19.80 as of December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 3,483 shares of common stock at a total cost of $87 thousand. ● At December 31, 2021, the Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 10.51%, compared to 10.09% at December 31, 2020. ● Net nonperforming assets were $9.6 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.7 million at December 31, 2020. The allowance to total loans ratio excluding SBA PPP loans was 1.39% at December 31, 2021. Paycheck Protection Program Loans As of December 31, 2021, the Company funded 955 Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Round 2 loans, totaling $101.0 million. This is in addition to the 1,224 SBA PPP loans, totaling $143.0 million funded during the year ended December 31, 2020. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company earned $1.8 million on SBA PPP fees. The table below summarizes SBA PPP loans as of December 31, 2021: Round 1 Round 2 Total (In thousands, except number of loans) $ # $ # $ # Funded Principal 143,001 1,224 101,048 955 244,049 2,179 Forgiven Principal 141,112 1,207 54,964 700 196,076 1,907 Outstanding Principal 1,889 17 46,084 255 47,973 272 Funded Fees 5,468 4,083 9,551 Net Earned Fees 5,445 2,583 8,028 Net Unearned Fees 23 1,500 1,523 Total Outstanding Net SBA PPP Loans 1,866 44,584 46,450 Loan Deferrals Because of COVID-19, the Bank worked with its borrowers who were unable to meet their contractual obligations. Loans which have been granted deferrals have significantly declined. At December 31, 2021, $8.4 million in loans, or 0.51% of the total loan portfolio, were on deferral, compared to $32.5 million in loans, or 2.00% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2020. The table below summarizes loan deferrals as of December 31, 2021: (In thousands, except percentages) Total Loan Portfolio Balance Full Deferrals Principal Only Deferrals Total Loans in Deferral % of Deferrals to Total Loans SBA loans held for sale $ 27,373 $ - $ - $ - 0.00% SBA loans held for investment 36,075 - - - 0.00% SBA PPP loans 46,450 - - - 0.00% Commercial loans 931,726 1,857 6,506 8,363 0.90% Residential mortgage loans 409,355 - - - 0.00% Consumer loans 77,944 - - - 0.00% Residential construction loans 120,525 - - - 0.00% Total loans $ 1,649,448 $ 1,857 $ 6,506 $ 8,363 0.51% The table below summarizes loan deferrals as of December 31, 2020: (In thousands, except percentages) Total Loan Portfolio Balance Full Deferrals Principal Only Deferrals Total Loans in Deferral % of Deferrals to Total Loans SBA loans held for sale $ 9,335 $ - $ - $ - 0.00% SBA loans held for investment 39,587 562 2,461 3,023 7.64% SBA PPP loans 118,257 - - - 0.00% Commercial loans 839,788 4,921 22,647 27,568 3.28% Residential mortgage loans 467,586 1,952 - 1,952 0.42% Consumer loans 66,100 - - - 0.00% Residential construction loans 87,164 - - - 0.00% Total loans $ 1,627,817 $ 7,435 $ 25,108 $ 32,543 2.00% Other Highlights On November 16, 2021, The Adult Day Center ("ADC") of Somerset County honored President & CEO, James Hughes, at the Generations Gala. The ADC is a nonprofit agency providing compassionate day care services for vulnerable seniors, adults living with a disability or dementia-related illness, as well as support and education for their caregiving families. Unity Bank has been an important corporate partner of the ADC for the past six years and has funded their caregiver support group, program expansion and special events. All proceeds from the Generations Gala support the programs and services of the Adult Day Center of Somerset County. The Generations Gala raised over $270 thousand to support the vital services the ADC provides; this could not have been done without the support of Unity Bank and its customers and vendors. Unity opened a Loan Production office in Lakewood, NJ, which will be used as a hub for commercial and residential lending in Ocean County. This office will be Unity's southernmost office location, expanding Unity's presence to New Jersey's fastest growing municipality. The new lending office is a free-standing building in a strip mall. The space is approximately 1,800-square-foot, was previously operated as a bank branch by another financial institution and provides room for expansion. Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $2.0 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits. Unity Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800- 618-BANK. This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "project" or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company's control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Item IA-Risk Factors" as amended or supplemented by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, results of regulatory exams, and the impact of COVID-19 on the Bank, its employees and customers, among other factors. UNITY BANCORP, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 vs. Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 % % BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 2,033,713 $ 1,991,115 $ 1,958,914 2.1 % 3.8 % Total deposits 1,758,881 1,706,185 1,557,959 3.1 12.9 Total loans 1,649,448 1,664,891 1,627,817 (0.9) 1.3 Total securities 79,322 49,807 47,571 59.3 66.7 Total shareholders' equity 205,729 196,267 173,911 4.8 18.3 Allowance for loan losses 22,302 22,537 23,105 (1.0) (3.5) FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER TO DATE Income before provision for income taxes $ 13,132 $ 12,671 $ 9,868 3.6 33.1 Provision for income taxes 3,387 3,212 2,524 5.4 34.2 Net income $ 9,746 $ 9,459 $ 7,345 3.0 32.7 Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.91 $ 0.70 3.3 34.3 Net income per common share - Diluted 0.92 0.90 0.69 2.2 33.3 PERFORMANCE RATIOS - QUARTER TO DATE Return on average assets 1.90 % 1.96 % 1.61 % Return on average equity 19.23 19.57 17.07 Efficiency ratio 45.55 44.15 50.31 Net interest margin 4.24 4.27 3.97 Noninterest expense to average assets 2.08 2.05 2.35 FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE Income before provision for income taxes $ 48,130 $ 31,119 54.7 Provision for income taxes 12,011 7,475 60.7 Net income $ 36,119 $ 23,644 52.8 Net income per common share - Basic $ 3.47 $ 2.21 57.0 Net income per common share - Diluted 3.43 2.19 56.6 PERFORMANCE RATIOS - YEAR TO DATE Return on average assets 1.87 % 1.35 % 38.5 Return on average equity 19.16 14.20 34.9 Efficiency ratio 46.09 50.80 (9.3) Net interest margin 4.16 3.85 8.1 Noninterest expense to average assets 2.11 2.24 (5.8) SHARE INFORMATION Market price per share $ 26.25 $ 23.40 $ 17.55 12.2 49.6 Dividends paid 0.10 0.09 0.08 11.1 25.0 Book value per common share 19.80 18.94 16.63 4.5 19.1 Average diluted shares outstanding (QTD) 10,555 10,507 10,629 0.5 (0.7) CAPITAL RATIOS Total equity to total assets 10.12 % 9.86 % 8.88 % Community bank leverage ratio 10.51 10.70 10.09 CREDIT QUALITY AND RATIOS Nonperforming assets $ 9,686 $ 8,802 $ 12,060 10.0 (19.7) QTD net chargeoffs (recoveries) to QTD average loans (0.02) % 0.06 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.35 1.35 1.42 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.59 0.53 0.74 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.48 0.44 0.62 UNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 vs. Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 (In thousands, except percentages) Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 % % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 26,053 $ 21,823 $ 22,750 19.4 % 14.5 % Interest-bearing deposits 218,765 194,549 196,561 12.4 11.3 Cash and cash equivalents 244,818 216,372 219,311 13.1 11.6 Securities: Securities available for sale 56,480 39,763 45,617 42.0 23.8 Securities held to maturity 14,276 5,151 - 177.2 100.0 Equity securities 8,566 4,893 1,954 75.1 338.5 Total securities 79,322 49,807 47,571 59.3 66.7 Loans: SBA loans held for sale 27,373 20,130 9,335 36.0 193.2 SBA loans held for investment 36,075 37,986 39,587 (5.0) (8.9) SBA PPP loans 46,450 81,907 118,257 (43.3) (60.7) Commercial loans 931,726 924,039 839,789 0.8 10.9 Residential mortgage loans 409,355 420,835 467,586 (2.7) (12.5) Consumer loans 77,944 71,071 66,100 9.7 17.9 Residential construction loans 120,525 108,925 87,164 10.6 38.3 Total loans 1,649,448 1,664,891 1,627,817 (0.9) 1.3 Allowance for loan losses (22,302) (22,537) (23,105) (1.0) (3.5) Net loans 1,627,146 1,642,354 1,604,712 (0.9) 1.4 Premises and equipment, net 19,914 20,106 20,226 (1.0) (1.5) Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 26,608 26,587 26,514 0.1 0.4 Deferred tax assets 10,040 10,987 9,183 (8.6) 9.3 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 3,550 4,403 10,594 (19.4) (66.5) Accrued interest receivable 9,586 9,684 10,429 (1.0) (8.1) Other real estate owned ("OREO") - - - - - Goodwill 1,516 1,516 1,516 - - Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,213 9,297 8,858 20.6 26.6 Total assets $ 2,033,713 $ 1,991,115 $ 1,958,914 2.1 % 3.8 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 529,227 $ 520,572 $ 459,677 1.7 % 15.1 % Interest-bearing demand 244,073 244,015 204,236 0.0 19.5 Savings 694,161 622,087 455,449 11.6 52.4 Time, under $100,000 194,960 217,302 264,671 (10.3) (26.3) Time, $100,000 to $250,000 62,668 65,570 95,595 (4.4) (34.4) Time, $250,000 and over 33,791 36,639 78,331 (7.8) (56.9) Total deposits 1,758,881 1,706,185 1,557,959 3.1 12.9 Borrowed funds 40,000 60,000 200,000 (33.3) (80.0) Subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 - - Accrued interest payable 129 158 248 (18.1) (47.9) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,664 18,195 16,485 2.6 13.2 Total liabilities 1,827,984 1,794,847 1,785,003 1.8 2.4 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 94,003 93,409 91,873 0.6 2.3 Retained earnings 123,037 114,337 90,669 7.6 35.7 Treasury stock, at cost (11,634) (11,547) (7,443) (0.8) (56.3) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 322 68 (1,189) NM* NM* Total shareholders' equity 205,729 196,267 173,911 4.8 18.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,033,713 $ 1,991,115 $ 1,958,914 2.1 % 3.8 % COMMON SHARES AT PERIOD END: Shares issued 11,094 11,063 10,961 Shares outstanding 10,391 10,363 10,456 Treasury shares 703 700 505 *NM=Not meaningful UNITY BANCORP, INC. QTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 vs. For the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 $ % $ % INTEREST INCOME . Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits $ 89 $ 48 $ 23 $ 41 86.7 % $ 67 295.3 % FHLB stock 41 41 64 ​ 0.1 (23) (36.1) Securities: Taxable 460 292 364 168 57.7 97 26.6 Tax-exempt 5 8 11 (3) (35.9) (6) (56.9) Total securities 465 300 375 166 55.3 90 24.0 Loans: SBA loans 828 864 819 (36) (4.1) 9 1.1 SBA PPP loans 1,978 1,751 1,361 227 13.0 617 45.3 Commercial loans 11,679 11,280 10,155 399 3.5 1,524 15.0 Residential mortgage loans 4,587 4,606 5,441 (20) (0.4) (854) (15.7) Consumer loans 871 736 824 135 18.3 46 5.6 Residential construction loans 1,734 1,628 1,226 105 6.5 508 41.4 Total loans 21,676 20,865 19,826 810 3.9 1,850 9.3 Total interest income 22,271 21,253 20,287 1,017 4.8 1,984 9.8 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest-bearing demand deposits 210 247 319 (37) (14.8) (109) (34.1) Savings deposits 444 390 463 54 13.7 (19) (4.1) Time deposits 541 659 1,726 (118) (18.0) (1,185) (68.7) Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures 227 234 441 (7) (3.2) (214) (48.6) Total interest expense 1,422 1,531 2,949 (109) (7.1) (1,527) (51.8) Net interest income 20,849 19,723 17,339 1,126 5.7 3,510 20.2 Provision for loan losses (319) - 1,000 (319) (10,000.0) (1,319) (131.9) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,168 19,723 16,339 1,445 7.3 4,829 29.6 NONINTEREST INCOME Branch fee income 273 294 285 (21) (7.2) (12) (4.3) Service and loan fee income 820 804 557 15 1.9 262 47.1 Gain on sale of SBA loans held for sale, net - - 543 - - (543) (100.0) Gain on sale of mortgage loans, net 782 968 2,027 (186) (19.2) (1,245) (61.4) BOLI income 289 138 139 151 109.6 150 108.3 Net security gains 73 202 280 (130) (64.0) (207) (74.0) Other income 388 402 424 (14) (3.5) (36) (8.5) Total noninterest income 2,624 2,809 4,254 (184) (6.6) (1,630) (38.3) NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 6,655 5,720 6,371 936 16.4 284 4.5 Processing and communications 747 747 956 () (0.0) (209) (21.9) Occupancy 670 654 650 16 2.5 20 3.1 Furniture and equipment 655 627 673 27 4.3 (18) (2.7) Other loan expenses 163 452 149 (289) (63.9) 14 9.6 Professional services 402 315 340 86 27.3 62 18.3 Advertising 304 261 218 43 16.6 86 39.4 BSA expenses 37 214 623 (177) (82.9) (586) (94.1) Deposit insurance 206 198 230 8 4.1 (24) (10.5) Director fees 210 189 202 21 11.4 8 4.2 Loan collection & OREO expenses (recoveries) 69 62 (5) 7 11.4 74 1,486.8 Other expenses 543 423 319 120 28.4 224 70.3 Total noninterest expense 10,660 9,860 10,725 799 8.1 (65) (0.6) Income before provision for income taxes 13,132 12,671 9,868 461 3.6 3,264 33.1 Provision for income taxes 3,387 3,212 2,524 174 5.4 863 34.2 Net income $ 9,746 $ 9,459 $ 7,345 $ 287 3.0 % $ 2,401 32.7 % Effective tax rate 25.8 % 25.4 % 25.6 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.91 $ 0.70 Net income per common share - Diluted 0.92 0.90 0.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 10,376 10,372 10,532 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 10,555 10,507 10,629 *NM=Not meaningful UNITY BANCORP, INC. YTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME December 31, 2021 For the years ended December 31, Current YTD vs. Prior YTD (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) 2021 2019 $ % INTEREST INCOME Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits $ 194 $ 258 $ (64) (24.9) % FHLB stock 197 331 (134) (40.4) Securities: Taxable 1,298 1,695 (397) (23.4) Tax-exempt 31 61 (30) (48.9) Total securities 1,329 1,756 (427) (24.3) Loans: SBA loans 3,252 3,144 108 3.4 SBA PPP loans 7,206 3,120 4,085 130.9 Commercial loans 44,168 40,002 4,167 10.4 Residential mortgage loans 19,227 22,255 (3,028) (13.6) Consumer loans 3,145 3,502 (357) (10.2) Residential construction loans 6,063 4,547 1,516 33.3 Total loans 83,060 76,570 6,490 8.5 Total interest income 84,780 78,916 5,865 7.4 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,073 1,344 (272) (20.2) Savings deposits 1,685 2,463 (778) (31.6) Time deposits 3,834 8,784 (4,951) (56.4) Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures 1,150 1,888 (738) (39.1) Total interest expense 7,741 14,480 (6,739) (46.5) Net interest income 77,039 64,436 12,604 19.6 Provision for loan losses 181 7,000 (6,819) (97.4) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 76,858 57,436 19,422 33.8 NONINTEREST INCOME Branch fee income 1,130 1,046 84 8.0 Service and loan fee income 2,757 1,742 1,015 58.3 Gain on sale of SBA loans held for sale, net 741 1,642 (900) (54.9) Gain on sale of mortgage loans, net 4,567 6,344 (1,777) (28.0) BOLI income 689 613 76 12.3 Net security gains 609 93 515 553.8 Other income 1,561 1,466 95 6.5 Total noninterest income 12,054 12,946 (892) (6.9) NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 24,771 23,124 1,647 7.1 Processing and communications 3,050 3,155 (105) (3.3) Occupancy 2,661 2,543 118 4.7 Furniture and equipment 2,590 2,606 (16) (0.6) Professional services 1,437 1,144 293 25.6 Advertising 1,236 906 330 36.4 Other loan expenses 922 622 300 48.2 BSA expenses 701 1,800 (1,099) (61.1) Deposit insurance 844 674 170 25.2 Director fees 811 774 37 4.8 Loan collection & OREO expenses 135 215 (80) (37.1) Other expenses 1,625 1,698 (73) (4.3) Total noninterest expense 40,782 39,262 1,520 3.9 Income before provision for income taxes 48,130 31,119 17,010 54.7 Provision for income taxes 12,011 7,475 4,535 60.7 Net income $ 36,119 $ 23,644 $ 12,475 52.8 % Effective tax rate 25.0 % 24.0 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 3.47 $ 2.21 Net income per common share - Diluted 3.43 2.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 10,403 10,709 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 10,546 10,814 *NM=Not meaningful UNITY BANCORP, INC. QUARTER TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN December 31, 2021 (Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis For the three months ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits $ 222,683 $ 89 0.16 % $ 64,359 $ 23 0.14 % FHLB stock 3,526 41 4.58 5,732 64 4.44 Securities: Taxable 60,087 460 3.04 46,873 364 3.09 Tax-exempt 1,033 6 2.39 2,491 13 2.08 Total securities (A) 61,120 466 3.03 49,364 377 3.04 Loans: SBA loans 58,718 828 5.60 53,383 819 6.10 SBA PPP loans 61,854 1,978 12.68 134,946 1,361 4.01 Commercial loans 936,078 11,679 4.95 814,366 10,155 4.96 Residential mortgage loans 414,955 4,587 4.39 465,117 5,441 4.65 Consumer loans 74,207 871 4.65 66,963 824 4.90 Residential construction loans 116,305 1,734 5.91 84,113 1,226 5.80 Total loans (B) 1,662,117 21,676 5.17 1,618,888 19,826 4.87 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,949,446 $ 22,272 4.53 % $ 1,738,343 $ 20,289 4.64 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 25,065 24,128 Allowance for loan losses (22,572) (22,907) Other assets 80,810 75,489 Total noninterest-earning assets 83,303 76,710 Total assets $ 2,032,749 $ 1,815,053 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Total interest-bearing demand deposits $ 255,083 $ 210 0.33 % $ 205,049 $ 319 0.62 % Total savings deposits 684,215 444 0.26 461,345 463 0.40 Total time deposits 302,088 541 0.71 427,208 1,726 1.61 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,241,386 1,195 0.38 1,093,602 2,507 0.91 Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures 50,799 227 1.77 102,256 441 1.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,292,185 $ 1,422 0.44 % $ 1,195,858 $ 2,949 0.98 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 519,709 431,030 Other liabilities 19,824 17,025 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 539,533 448,055 Total shareholders' equity 201,031 171,140 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,032,749 $ 1,815,053 Net interest spread $ 20,850 4.10 % $ 17,341 3.66 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1) (3) Net interest income $ 20,849 $ 17,338 Net interest margin 4.24 % 3.97 % (A) Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent and applicable state rates. (B) The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued. UNITY BANCORP, INC. QUARTER TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN December 31, 2021 (Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits $ 222,683 $ 89 0.16 % $ 133,660 $ 48 0.14 % FHLB stock 3,526 41 4.58 3,706 41 4.36 Securities: Taxable 60,087 460 3.04 41,738 292 2.78 Tax-exempt 1,033 6 2.39 1,176 10 3.26 Total securities (A) 61,120 466 3.03 42,914 302 2.79 Loans: SBA loans 58,718 828 5.60 54,686 864 6.27 SBA PPP loans 61,854 1,978 12.68 110,239 1,751 6.30 Commercial loans 936,078 11,679 4.95 898,589 11,280 4.98 Residential mortgage loans 414,955 4,587 4.39 417,166 4,606 4.38 Consumer loans 74,207 871 4.65 66,782 736 4.37 Residential construction loans 116,305 1,734 5.91 105,908 1,628 6.10 Total loans (B) 1,662,117 21,676 5.17 1,653,370 20,865 5.01 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,949,446 $ 22,272 4.53 % $ 1,833,650 $ 21,255 4.60 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 25,065 23,085 Allowance for loan losses (22,572) (22,733) Other assets 80,810 75,961 Total noninterest-earning assets 83,303 76,313 Total assets $ 2,032,749 $ 1,909,963 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Total interest-bearing demand deposits $ 255,083 $ 210 0.33 % $ 227,152 $ 247 0.43 % Total savings deposits 684,215 444 0.26 558,354 390 0.28 Total time deposits 302,088 541 0.71 345,811 659 0.76 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,241,386 1,195 0.38 1,131,317 1,296 0.45 Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures 50,799 227 1.77 56,322 234 1.65 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,292,185 $ 1,422 0.44 % $ 1,187,639 $ 1,531 0.51 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 519,709 514,518 Other liabilities 19,824 16,077 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 539,533 530,595 Total shareholders' equity 201,031 191,729 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,032,749 $ 1,909,963 Net interest spread $ 20,850 4.10 % $ 19,725 4.09 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1) (2) Net interest income $ 20,849 $ 19,723 Net interest margin 4.24 % 4.27 % (C) Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent and applicable state rates. (D) The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued. UNITY BANCORP, INC. YEAR TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN December 31, 2021 (Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis) For the years ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Fed funds and interest-bearing deposits $ 143,311 $ 194 0.14 % $ 68,507 $ 258 0.38 % FHLB stock 4,275 197 4.62 6,145 331 5.39 Securities: Taxable 43,847 1,298 2.96 52,714 1,695 3.22 Tax-exempt 1,587 39 2.45 3,118 76 2.44 Total securities (A) 45,434 1,337 2.94 55,832 1,771 3.17 Loans: SBA loans 53,279 3,252 6.10 50,354 3,144 6.24 SBA PPP loans 119,440 7,206 6.03 93,733 3,120 3.33 Commercial loans 887,525 44,168 4.98 790,093 40,002 5.06 Residential mortgage loans 430,466 19,227 4.47 463,155 22,255 4.81 Consumer loans 66,477 3,145 4.73 70,009 3,502 5.00 Residential construction loans 101,486 6,063 5.97 76,729 4,547 5.93 Total loans (B) 1,658,673 83,060 5.01 1,544,073 76,570 4.96 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,851,693 $ 84,788 4.58 % $ 1,674,557 $ 78,931 4.71 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 23,862 22,571 Allowance for loan losses (22,911) (19,812) Other assets 77,105 73,948 Total noninterest-earning assets 78,056 76,707 Total assets $ 1,929,749 $ 1,751,264 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Total interest-bearing demand deposits $ 227,750 $ 1,073 0.47 % $ 178,358 $ 1,344 0.75 % Total savings deposits 557,700 1,685 0.30 438,996 2,463 0.56 Total time deposits 376,696 3,834 1.02 448,688 8,784 1.96 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,162,146 6,591 0.57 1,066,042 12,592 1.18 Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures 68,812 1,150 1.67 112,264 1,888 1.68 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,230,958 $ 7,741 0.63 % $ 1,178,306 $ 14,480 1.23 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 493,213 389,255 Other liabilities 17,018 17,163 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 510,231 406,418 Total shareholders' equity 188,560 166,540 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,929,749 $ 1,751,264 Net interest spread $ 77,047 3.95 % $ 64,451 3.48 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (8) (15) Net interest income $ 77,039 $ 64,436 Net interest margin 4.16 % 3.85 % (A) Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent and applicable state rates. (B) The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued. UNITY BANCORP, INC. QUARTERLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES AND LOAN QUALITY SCHEDULES December 31, 2021 Amounts in thousands, except percentages Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 22,537 $ 22,801 $ 22,965 $ 23,105 $ 22,237 Provision for loan losses charged to expense (319) - - 500 1,000 22,218 22,801 22,965 23,605 23,237 Less: Chargeoffs SBA loans - 145 164 282 - Commercial loans 1 158 21 374 150 Residential mortgage loans - - - - - Consumer loans - 3 - 1 - Residential construction loans - - - - - Total chargeoffs 1 306 185 657 150 Add: Recoveries SBA loans 52 - 19 15 - Commercial loans 32 - 1 1 18 Residential mortgage loans - 42 - - - Consumer loans - - - - - Residential construction loans - - - - - Total recoveries 84 42 20 16 18 Net (recoveries) chargeoffs (83) 264 164 640 132 Balance, end of period $ 22,302 $ 22,537 $ 22,801 $ 22,965 $ 23,105 LOAN QUALITY INFORMATION: Nonperforming loans: SBA loans $ 510 $ 660 $ 1,713 $ 1,560 $ 2,473 Commercial loans 2,582 2,879 1,637 952 1,325 Residential mortgage loans 3,262 2,626 4,043 6,711 5,217 Consumer loans 210 - 3 - 3,045 Residential construction loans 3,122 2,637 2,289 2,565 - Total nonperforming loans 9,686 8,802 9,685 11,788 12,060 OREO - - - - - Nonperforming assets 9,686 8,802 9,685 11,788 12,060 Less: Amount guaranteed by Small Business Administration 59 139 139 139 371 Net nonperforming assets $ 9,627 $ 8,663 $ 9,546 $ 11,648 $ 11,689 Loans 90 days past due & still accruing $ - $ 2,265 $ 574 $ 2,540 $ 449 Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs) $ 1,046 $ 1,057 $ 1,068 $ 1,079 $ 663 Allowance for loan losses to: Total nonperforming loans 230.24 256.03 235.42 194.82 191.59 Nonperforming assets 230.24 256.03 235.42 194.82 191.59 Net nonperforming assets 231.65 260.15 238.85 197.15 197.67 UNITY BANCORP, INC. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 SUMMARY OF INCOME: Total interest income $ 22,271 $ 21,254 $ 20,680 $ 20,576 $ 20,288 Total interest expense 1,422 1,531 2,231 2,558 2,949 Net interest income 20,849 19,724 18,449 18,018 17,340 Provision for loan losses (319) - - 500 1,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,168 19,724 18,449 17,518 16,340 Total noninterest income 2,624 2,809 2,895 3,726 4,254 Total noninterest expense 10,660 9,860 10,460 9,803 10,726 Income before provision for income taxes 13,132 12,672 10,884 11,442 9,868 Provision for income taxes 3,387 3,213 2,466 2,946 2,524 Net income $ 9,746 $ 9,459 $ 8,418 $ 8,496 $ 7,345 Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.91 $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.70 Net income per common share - Diluted 0.92 0.90 0.80 0.80 0.69 COMMON SHARE DATA: Market price per share $ 26.25 $ 23.40 $ 22.05 $ 22.00 $ 17.55 Dividends paid 0.10 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.08 Book value per common share 19.80 18.94 18.12 17.38 16.63 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 10,376 10,372 10,427 10,437 10,532 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 10,555 10,507 10,569 10,565 10,629 Issued common shares 11,094 11,063 11,031 10,996 10,961 Outstanding common shares 10,391 10,363 10,416 10,422 10,456 Treasury shares 703 700 615 574 505 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.90 % 1.96 % 1.77 % 1.85 % 1.61 % Return on average equity 19.23 19.57 18.29 19.51 17.07 Efficiency ratio 45.55 44.15 49.06 45.74 50.31 Noninterest expense to average assets 2.08 2.05 2.19 2.13 2.35 BALANCE SHEET DATA: Total assets $ 2,033,713 $ 1,991,115 $ 1,973,311 $ 2,004,818 $ 1,958,914 Total deposits 1,758,881 1,706,185 1,594,316 1,628,393 1,557,959 Total loans 1,649,448 1,664,891 1,653,988 1,668,448 1,627,817 Total securities 79,322 49,807 37,054 34,551 47,571 Total shareholders' equity 205,729 196,267 188,756 181,186 173,911 Allowance for loan losses 22,302 22,537 22,801 22,965 23,105 TAX EQUIVALENT YIELDS AND RATES: Interest-earning assets 4.53 % 4.60 % 4.52 % 4.67 % 4.64 % Interest-bearing liabilities 0.44 0.51 0.73 0.85 0.98 Net interest spread 4.10 4.09 3.79 3.82 3.66 Net interest margin 4.24 4.27 4.03 4.09 3.97 CREDIT QUALITY: Nonperforming assets $ 9,686 $ 8,802 $ 9,685 $ 11,788 $ 12,060 QTD net chargeoffs (recoveries) (annualized) to QTD average loans (0.02) % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.35 1.35 1.38 1.38 1.42 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.59 0.53 0.59 0.71 0.74 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.48 0.44 0.49 0.59 0.62 CAPITAL RATIOS AND OTHER: Total equity to total assets 10.12 % 9.86 % 9.57 % 9.04 % 8.88 % Community bank leverage ratio 10.51 10.70 10.31 10.19 10.09 Number of banking offices 19 19 19 19 19 Number of ATMs 20 20 20 20 20 Number of employees 211 208 208 209 206 Attachments Original Link

