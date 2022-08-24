Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Unity Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNTY   US9132901029

UNITY BANCORP, INC.

(UNTY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:34 2022-08-24 pm EDT
28.81 USD   -0.67%
08/10UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/05Unity Bank Selected as a Top 25 Bank by Bank Director in National Ranking of the Best Publicly Traded Banks
AQ
08/02UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unity Bancorp : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/24/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
HUGHES JAMES A
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ [UNTY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President/CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
UNITY BANK , 64 OLD HWY 22
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CLINTON NJ 08809
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
HUGHES JAMES A
UNITY BANK
64 OLD HWY 22
CLINTON, NJ08809

President/CEO
Signatures
James A. Hughes, POA Jason Murray, Accounting Operations Supervisor, AVP 2022-08-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) 758 shares were withheld @ $29.66 per share to cover tax liability on 1,875 restricted shares vesting.
(2) 40,875 shares are held in an account at Computershare, which have upcoming vesting dates. 824 shares are dividend reinvested shares for a total of 41,669.
(3) 93,354 shares are held in an account at Shareworks, 6,085 are held in an account at Computershare, 12,327 shares are held in additional brokerage accounts, and 9,382 are held in a 401(K) for a total of 121,148.
(4) 122,000 stock options were granted under various dates and vesting periods of which 100,334 are currently exercisable.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Unity Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 19:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITY BANCORP, INC.
08/10UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08/05Unity Bank Selected as a Top 25 Bank by Bank Director in National Ranking of the Best P..
AQ
08/02UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/18UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/18Unity Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
07/14Unity Bancorp Posts Higher Q2 Profit, Revenue
MT
07/14UNITY BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/14Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $9.5 Million
GL
07/14Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $9.5 Million
AQ
07/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITY BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 97,8 M - -
Net income 2022 39,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,95x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 305 M 305 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 211
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart UNITY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Unity Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,00 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James A. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Boyan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David D. Dallas Chairman
John J. Kauchak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Janice Bolomey Chief Administrative Officer, Sales Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY BANCORP, INC.10.48%305
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.22%141 676
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%66 433
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.09%58 308
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.50%54 041
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.51%53 528