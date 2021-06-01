Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Unity Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UNTY   US9132901029

UNITY BANCORP, INC.

(UNTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unity Bancorp : June 1 2021Unity Ranked Top Community Bank

06/01/2021 | 08:13am EDT
Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on
American Banker Magazine's Top 200 List
Bank is Ranked 20th Nationally by Respected Industry Survey

CLINTON, N.J. (June 1, 2021) - Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, was the top ranked New Jersey community bank on the recently published American Banker magazine list of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks with less than $2 billion in assets. Unity was ranked 20th nationally on the respected industry list, which reviewed 511 institutions throughout the U.S.

The magazine ranked banks and thrifts that had total assets of less than $2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020 and are publicly traded. Nationally, 511 institutions fit the category for the list. Unity Bank has been on the list for six consecutive years.

The ranking is based on three-year return on average equity (ROAE), a measure of profitability that calculates how many dollars of profit a company generates with each dollar of shareholders' equity. The ROAE for the 511 institutions was 8.81%. Unity Bancorp's ROAE three-year average was 15.72%, placing Unity near the top 4% of the Capital Performance Group analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

'We are honored to be the top ranked community bank in New Jersey on the American Banker list as it illustrates Unity's continued financial strength and performance,' said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. 'The bank is off to a strong start in 2021, but we would not be in the position we are today without the dedication of our employees and the loyalty and trust of our customers. The commitment our employees demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic has been extraordinary. We anticipate our mortgage and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lending areas to be strong contributors in 2021, and we believe the interest rate environment should provide for a stable margin.'

Over the last 15 months, Unity has been focused on providing customers access to credit, particularly through round one and two of the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the special funding initiative designed to help small businesses survive the crisis. The bank funded 1,947 PPP loans totaling $228 million.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services.

Disclaimer

Unity Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 12:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 84,9 M - -
Net income 2021 31,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,12x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 253 M 253 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 66,6%
Technical analysis trends UNITY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,00 $
Last Close Price 24,24 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James A. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Boyan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David D. Dallas Chairman
John J. Kauchak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Janice Bolomey Chief Administrative Officer, Sales Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITY BANCORP, INC.38.12%253
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.92%175 856
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.27.63%78 062
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.25.13%73 724
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.48%62 743
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.83%55 014