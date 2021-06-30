Log in
Unity Bancorp : June 30 2021Unity Named Best Place to Work

06/30/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Unity Bank is Only NJ Bank Named One of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey
Fifth Consecutive Year Community Bank is Ranked as a Top Garden State Employer

CLINTON, N.J. (June 29, 2021) - Unity Bank has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in New Jersey - the only bank in New Jersey to make the prestigious list. It is the fifth year in a row that Unity has been honored by the survey and awards program, which identifies, recognizes and honors the top places of employment in New Jersey that benefit the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

The Best Places to Work in New Jersey is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area's best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. The rankings of the 120 Best Places to Work in New Jersey will be unveiled at an awards ceremony on September 9th at iPlay America's Event Center in Freehold. A special publication profiling the companies selected as the Best Places to Work in New Jersey will be published by NJBIZ on September 13th.

To be eligible, companies must:

  • Employ at least 15 people working in New Jersey;
  • Be a for-profit, not-for-profit or government entity;
  • Be a publicly or privately held business;
  • Operate a facility in New Jersey; and
  • Be in business for a minimum of one year.

'It is an honor to be named one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey for the fifth year in a row,' said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. 'The recognition is a testament to our employees because they are what makes Unity Bank a special place to work. Our employees are genuinely committed to providing customers with a personalized banking experience. Our bank management team in turn works to find new and innovative ways to recognize our employees for their dedication and to make the bank a special place to work.'

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the 120 Best Places to Work in New Jersey. Best Companies Group (BCG) managed the overall registration and survey process. BCG also analyzed the data provided and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services.

Disclaimer

Unity Bancorp Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 16:41:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
