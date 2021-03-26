Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Unity Bancorp, Inc.    UNTY

UNITY BANCORP, INC.

(UNTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unity Bancorp : March 26 2021Unity Bank Names New CFO

03/26/2021 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLINTON, N.J. (March 26, 2021) - Banking industry veteran George Boyan has joined Unity Bank as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) bringing more than 20 years of financial services industry leadership experience to the community bank. Boyan is responsible for financial and accounting operations for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, which manages approximately $2 billion in assets and $1.6 billion in deposits.

Boyan, a Harding resident, had served as First Senior Vice President, Treasurer & Controller with Bank Leumi USA since January 2014. He also served as President of Leumi Investment Services, since October 2018.

'George has an impressive background in financial management and will play an important role in our continued growth,' said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. 'He brings a vital perspective to our leadership team as a financial services manager. George takes on the important role of leading the development of financial policies and overseeing all financial functions including accounting, budgeting, insurance, tax, and treasury.'

Prior to Leumi, Boyan worked with Goldman Sachs and MetLife. He also worked with the late New Jersey Rep. Marge Roukema, supporting the congresswoman's work with the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. He earned a Master's in Accounting from Rutgers University Business School, Juris Doctor from Rutgers School of Law and B.S. in Finance & Political Science from Rutgers.

'I am delighted to join the Unity Bank team and look forward to partnering with all of its stakeholders,' said Boyan. 'Together, we will pursue the continued expansion of the financial products and services offered to the bank's customers while optimizing our shareholders' return on investment. Unity's customer relationships are central to its mission of 'Growing with You' and, as we help our customers realize their financial dreams, we also fuel the next stage of growth for the bank.'

Disclaimer

Unity Bancorp Inc. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 13:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITY BANCORP, INC.
09:53aUNITY BANCORP  : March 26 2021Unity Bank Names New CFO
PU
03/25UNITY BANCORP  : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K)
PU
03/25UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ MANAGEMENT'S : (form 10-K)
AQ
03/11UNITY BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
02/25UNITY BANCORP  : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
02/12Unity Bank Launches Partnership with NID Housing Counseling Agency and Donate..
GL
02/11UNITY BANCORP  : February 11 2021Unity Bank Launches Partnership with NID Housin..
PU
02/04UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
02/04Unity Bancorp Approves New Share Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75,7 M - -
Net income 2020 21,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 232 M 232 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart UNITY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Unity Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,00 $
Last Close Price 22,18 $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James A. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laureen S. Cook Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David D. Dallas Chairman
John J. Kauchak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Janice Bolomey Chief Administrative Officer, Sales Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITY BANCORP, INC.26.38%241
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.56%180 736
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.30.82%77 032
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.29%64 479
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.91%62 128
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.91%57 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ