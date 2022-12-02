UNITY BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS
LAGOS - NIGERIA, December 2, 2022
UNITY BANK PLC
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
HAFIZ MOHAMMED BASHIR
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the Issuer
a)
Name
UNITY BANK PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
1
4
Detail of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument identification Code.
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Unity Bank Plc Shares
c)
Date of transaction, Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume
Price per unit
404
N0.41
416,794
N0.44
4,640
N0.44
180,000
N0.46
38,602
N0.47
706,403
N0.48
17,544
N0.48
434,250
N0.51
3,068,393
N0.52
4,511,678
N0.57
6,144,999
N0.52
1,747,821
N0.53
295,309
N0.54
3,031,710
N0.52
127,000
N0.49
4,000,000
N0.50
3,000,000
N0.51
621,724
N0.50
5,549
N0.50
400,000
N0.52
3,767,459
N0.52
323,869
N0.51
324,118
N0.52
129,800
N0.52
1,127,487
N0.53
1,140,794
N0.53
312,466
N0.53
875
N0.53
523,869
N0.53
5,893
N0.55
410,742
N0.56
861,755
N0.57
Unity Bank plc
RC. 94 524
Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street
Victoria Island, Lagos.
T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30
www.unitybankng.com
Aminu Babangida (Chairman), Oluwafunsho Obasanjo (Director), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director), Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Director), Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO), Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)
d)
Aggregate information
-
Aggregate Volume
37,681,947 Units
-
Average price
N
0.51
e)
Date of Transaction
08/11/2022 - 30/11/2022
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, Nigeria - Nigerian Exchange Limited
Dated this 2
nd Day of December, 2022
FOR: UNITY BANK PLC
Alaba Williams
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Unity Bank plc published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:33:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
