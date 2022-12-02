Advanced search
UNITY BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

12/02/2022 | 10:34am EST
LAGOS - NIGERIA, December 2, 2022

UNITY BANK PLC

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

HAFIZ MOHAMMED BASHIR

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the Issuer

a)

Name

UNITY BANK PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier1

4

Detail of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument identification Code.

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Unity Bank Plc Shares

c)

Date of transaction, Price(s) and volume(s)

Volume

Price per unit

404

N0.41

416,794

N0.44

4,640

N0.44

180,000

N0.46

38,602

N0.47

706,403

N0.48

17,544

N0.48

434,250

N0.51

3,068,393

N0.52

4,511,678

N0.57

6,144,999

N0.52

1,747,821

N0.53

295,309

N0.54

3,031,710

N0.52

127,000

N0.49

4,000,000

N0.50

3,000,000

N0.51

621,724

N0.50

5,549

N0.50

400,000

N0.52

3,767,459

N0.52

323,869

N0.51

324,118

N0.52

129,800

N0.52

1,127,487

N0.53

1,140,794

N0.53

312,466

N0.53

875

N0.53

523,869

N0.53

5,893

N0.55

410,742

N0.56

861,755

N0.57

Unity Bank plc

RC. 94 524

Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street

Victoria Island, Lagos.

T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30

www.unitybankng.com

Aminu Babangida (Chairman), Oluwafunsho Obasanjo (Director), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director), Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Director), Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO), Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)

d)

Aggregate information

-

Aggregate Volume

37,681,947 Units

-

Average price

N

0.51

e)

Date of Transaction

08/11/2022 - 30/11/2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigeria - Nigerian Exchange Limited

Dated this 2nd Day of December, 2022

FOR: UNITY BANK PLC

Alaba Williams

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Unity Bank plc published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
