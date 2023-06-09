|
UNITY BANK : EARNINGFORCAST
UNITY BANK PLC
PRESENTATION OF Q3 2023 FORECAST
PROJECTED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Q3-2023
₦
Gross Earnings
19,864,312,922
Interest Income
16,407,835,068
Interest Expense
(11,342,745,505)
Net Revenue From Funds
5,065,089,564
Other Income
3,456,477,854
Impairment for Credit Loss
(868,581,200)
Net operating income
7,652,986,218
Operating Expenses
(7,390,626,491)
Pre Tax profit
262,359,727
Provision For Taxation
(22,300,577)
Profit After Tax
240,059,150
PROJECTED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,580,059,150
Net cash flow provided by/(used) in investing activities
(256,020,000,000)
Net cash flow from operating and investing activities
(254,439,940,850)
Net cash used in financing activities
254,680,000,000
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
240,059,150
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
73,810,374,434
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
74,050,433,584
Unity Bank plc
RC. 94 524
Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street
Victoria Island, Lagos.
T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30
www.unitybankng.com
Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Acting Chairman), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director), Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo (Director), Halima Babangida (Director), Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO), Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)
