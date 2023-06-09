Advanced search
    UNITYBNK   NGUNITYBANK3

UNITY BANK PLC

(UNITYBNK)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
0.7200 NGN   +9.09%
02:20pUnity Bank : Earningforcast
PU
06/05Unity Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
06/03Unity Bank : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
UNITY BANK : EARNINGFORCAST

06/09/2023 | 02:20pm EDT
UNITY BANK PLC

PRESENTATION OF Q3 2023 FORECAST

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Q3-2023

Gross Earnings

19,864,312,922

Interest Income

16,407,835,068

Interest Expense

(11,342,745,505)

Net Revenue From Funds

5,065,089,564

Other Income

3,456,477,854

Impairment for Credit Loss

(868,581,200)

Net operating income

7,652,986,218

Operating Expenses

(7,390,626,491)

Pre Tax profit

262,359,727

Provision For Taxation

(22,300,577)

Profit After Tax

240,059,150

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,580,059,150

Net cash flow provided by/(used) in investing activities

(256,020,000,000)

Net cash flow from operating and investing activities

(254,439,940,850)

Net cash used in financing activities

254,680,000,000

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

240,059,150

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

73,810,374,434

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

74,050,433,584

Unity Bank plc

RC. 94 524

Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street

Victoria Island, Lagos.

T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30

www.unitybankng.com

Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Acting Chairman), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director), Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo (Director), Halima Babangida (Director), Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO), Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)

Disclaimer

Unity Bank plc published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 28 414 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
Net income 2021 3 173 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
Net Debt 2021 408 B 879 M 879 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 715 M 16,7 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 632
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oluwatomi Somefun Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ebenezer Ademola Kolawole Executive Director, Director-Finance & Operations
Aminu Ibrahim Babangida Chairman
Aboyade-Cole Olufemi Agboola Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sam N. Okagbue Independent Director
