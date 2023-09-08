UNITY BANK PLC

PRESENTATION OF Q4 2023 FORECAST

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Q4-2023

Gross Earnings

20,672,299,504

Interest Income

18,222,498,163

Interest Expense

(12,209,528,870)

Net Revenue From Funds

6,012,969,293

Other Income

2,449,801,341

Impairment for Credit Loss

(917,441,953)

Net operating income

7,545,328,681

Operating Expenses

(7,397,416,639)

Pre Tax profit

147,912,042

Provision For Taxation

(12,572,524)

Profit After Tax

135,339,519

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,475,339,519

Net cash flow provided by/(used) in investing activities

(260,034,996,531)

Net cash flow from operating and investing activities

(258,559,657,012)

Net cash used in financing activities

258,694,996,531

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

135,339,519

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

90,816,206,262

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

90,951,545,781

