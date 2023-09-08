Net cash flow provided by/(used) in investing activities
(260,034,996,531)
Net cash flow from operating and investing activities
(258,559,657,012)
Net cash used in financing activities
258,694,996,531
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
135,339,519
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
90,816,206,262
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
90,951,545,781
Unity Bank plc
RC. 94 524
Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street
Victoria Island, Lagos.
T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30
www.unitybankng.com
Aminu Babangida (Chairman), Oluwafunsho Obasanjo (Director), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director), Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Director) Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO), Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Unity Bank plc published this content on 08 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2023 17:20:06 UTC.
Unity Bank Plc is a banking group organized primarily around 3 areas of activity:
- retail bank;
- commercial bank;
- investment bank and treasury management.
At the end of 2020, the group has NGN 356.6 billion in current deposits and NGN 202.1 billion in current loans.
Products and services are marketed through a network of 213 branches located in Nigeria.