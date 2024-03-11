End-of-day quote
UNITY BANK : EARNINGFORCAST
March 11, 2024 at 01:08 pm EDT
UNITY BANK PLC
PRESENTATION OF Q2 2024 FORECAST
PROJECTED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Q2-2024
₦
Gross Earnings
24,892,399,940
Interest Income
22,296,095,167
Interest Expense
(16,273,322,432)
Net Revenue From Funds
6,022,772,734
Other Income
2,596,304,774
Revaluation Gain/(Loss)
(20,902,593,230)
Impairment for Credit Loss
(941,852,516)
Net operating income
(13,225,368,238)
Operating Expenses
(7,527,376,578)
Pre Tax profit
(20,752,744,816)
Provision For Taxation
(830,109,793)
Profit After Tax
(21,582,854,609)
PROJECTED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
₦
Net cash provided by operating activities
21,642,201,650
Net cash flow provided by/(used) in investing activities
(276,920,052,790)
Net cash flow from operating and investing activities
(255,277,851,140)
Net cash used in financing activities
258,694,996,531
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
3,417,145,391
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
46,271,267,302
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
49,688,412,693
Unity Bank plc
RC. 94 524
Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street
Victoria Island, Lagos.
T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30
www.unitybankng.com
Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Acting Chairman), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director), Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo (Director), Halima Babangida (Director), Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO), Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)
Unity Bank Plc is a banking group organized primarily around 3 areas of activity:
- retail bank;
- commercial bank;
- investment bank and treasury management.
At the end of 2020, the group has NGN 356.6 billion in current deposits and NGN 202.1 billion in current loans.
Products and services are marketed through a network of 213 branches located in Nigeria.
More about the company
