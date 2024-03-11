UNITY BANK PLC

PRESENTATION OF Q2 2024 FORECAST

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Q2-2024

Gross Earnings

24,892,399,940

Interest Income

22,296,095,167

Interest Expense

(16,273,322,432)

Net Revenue From Funds

6,022,772,734

Other Income

2,596,304,774

Revaluation Gain/(Loss)

(20,902,593,230)

Impairment for Credit Loss

(941,852,516)

Net operating income

(13,225,368,238)

Operating Expenses

(7,527,376,578)

Pre Tax profit

(20,752,744,816)

Provision For Taxation

(830,109,793)

Profit After Tax

(21,582,854,609)

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Net cash provided by operating activities

21,642,201,650

Net cash flow provided by/(used) in investing activities

(276,920,052,790)

Net cash flow from operating and investing activities

(255,277,851,140)

Net cash used in financing activities

258,694,996,531

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,417,145,391

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

46,271,267,302

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

49,688,412,693

Unity Bank plc

RC. 94 524

Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street

Victoria Island, Lagos.

T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30

www.unitybankng.com

Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Acting Chairman), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director), Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo (Director), Halima Babangida (Director), Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO), Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Unity Bank plc published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2024 17:07:50 UTC.