UNITY BANK PLC

PRESENTATION OF Q3 2024 FORECAST

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Q3-2024

Gross Earnings

26,080,537,231

Interest Income

23,316,796,336

Interest Expense

(16,735,179,113)

Net Revenue From Funds

6,581,617,223

Other Income

2,763,740,895

Revaluation Gain/(Loss)

5,002,823,517

Impairment for Credit Loss

(961,380,044)

Net operating income

13,386,801,591

Operating Expenses

(7,663,679,447)

Pre Tax profit

5,723,122,143

Provision For Taxation

(457,849,771)

Profit After Tax

5,265,272,372

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Net cash provided by operating activities

51,160,187,508

Net cash flow provided by/(used) in investing activities

(374,589,911,667)

Net cash flow from operating and investing activities

(323,429,724,159)

Net cash used in financing activities

353,694,996,531

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

30,265,272,372

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

66,178,977,826

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

96,444,250,198

Unity Bank plc

RC. 94 524

Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street

Victoria Island, Lagos.

T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30

www.unitybankng.com

Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Acting Chairman), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director), Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo (Director), Halima Babangida (Director), Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO), Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)

Disclaimer

Unity Bank plc published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 16:41:06 UTC.