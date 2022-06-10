Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Unity Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNITYBNK   NGUNITYBANK3

UNITY BANK PLC

(UNITYBNK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
0.4700 NGN    0.00%
12:33pUNITY BANK : Earnings forecast
PU
05/06Unity Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/06Unity Bank Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITY BANK : EARNINGS FORECAST

06/10/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITY BANK PLC

PRESENTATION OF Q3 2022 FORECAST

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Q3-2022

Gross Earnings

12,667,265,396

Interest Income

9,909,915,166

Interest Expense

(6,221,180,675)

Net Revenue From Funds

3,688,734,491

Other Income

2,757,350,229

Impairment for Credit Loss

(1,590,024,140)

Net operating income

4,856,060,580

Operating Expenses

(4,112,665,983)

Pre Tax profit

743,394,597

Provision For Taxation

(63,188,541)

Profit After Tax

680,206,056

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Net cash provided by operating activities

(41,119,793,944)

Net cash flow provided by/(used) in investing activities

(214,200,000,000)

Net cash flow from operating and investing activities

(255,319,793,944)

Net cash used in financing activities

256,000,000,000

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

680,206,056

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

110,714,802,687

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

111,395,008,743

Unity Bank plc

RC. 94 524

Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street

Victoria Island, Lagos.

T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30

www.unitybankng.com

Aminu Babangida (Chairman), Oluwafunsho Obasanjo (Director), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director), Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Director) Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO), Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)

Disclaimer

Unity Bank plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 16:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 28 414 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Net income 2021 3 173 M 7,64 M 7,64 M
Net Debt 2021 408 B 982 M 982 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 494 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 632
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Oluwatomi Somefun Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anthony L. Cossetti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aminu Ibrahim Babangida Chairman
Aboyade-Cole Olufemi Agboola Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Ebenezer Ademola Kolawole Executive Director & Director-Operations
