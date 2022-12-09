Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Unity Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNITYBNK   NGUNITYBANK3

UNITY BANK PLC

(UNITYBNK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
0.5400 NGN   +1.89%
11:23aUnity Bank : Earnings forecast
PU
12/02Unity Bank : Directors dealings
PU
10/29Unity Bank : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITY BANK : EARNINGS FORECAST

12/09/2022 | 11:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITY BANK PLC

PRESENTATION OF Q1 2023 FORECAST

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Q1-2023

Gross Earnings

20,857,250,970

Interest Income

17,043,491,370

Interest Expense

(12,689,254,136)

Net Revenue from Funds

4,354,237,234

Other Income

3,813,759,600

Impairment for Credit Loss

(1,170,375,226)

Net operating income

6,997,621,608

Operating Expenses

(6,630,009,485)

Pre Tax profit

367,612,123

Provision For Taxation

(31,247,030)

Profit After Tax

336,365,092

PROJECTED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,676,365,092

Net cash flow provided by/(used) in investing activities

(260,034,996,531)

Net cash flow from operating and investing activities

(258,358,631,439)

Net cash used in financing activities

258,694,996,531

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

336,365,092

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

47,457,067,268

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

47,793,432,361

Unity Bank plc

RC. 94 524

Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street

Victoria Island, Lagos.

T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30

www.unitybankng.com

Aminu Babangida (Chairman), Oluwafunsho Obasanjo (Director), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director), Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Director) Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO), Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)

Disclaimer

Unity Bank plc published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 16:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 28 414 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
Net income 2021 3 173 M 7,13 M 7,13 M
Net Debt 2021 408 B 917 M 917 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 312 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 632
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart UNITY BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Unity Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oluwatomi Somefun Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ebenezer Ademola Kolawole Executive Director, Director-Finance & Operations
Aminu Ibrahim Babangida Chairman
Aboyade-Cole Olufemi Agboola Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sam N. Okagbue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY BANK PLC0.00%14
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.10%143 065
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK16.44%67 199
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.83%52 909
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.00%47 660
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.00%45 592