UNITY BANK : EARNINGS FORECAST
UNITY BANK PLC
PRESENTATION OF Q1 2023 FORECAST
PROJECTED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Q1-2023
₦
Gross Earnings
20,857,250,970
Interest Income
17,043,491,370
Interest Expense
(12,689,254,136)
Net Revenue from Funds
4,354,237,234
Other Income
3,813,759,600
Impairment for Credit Loss
(1,170,375,226)
Net operating income
6,997,621,608
Operating Expenses
(6,630,009,485)
Pre Tax profit
367,612,123
Provision For Taxation
(31,247,030)
Profit After Tax
336,365,092
PROJECTED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
₦
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,676,365,092
Net cash flow provided by/(used) in investing activities
(260,034,996,531)
Net cash flow from operating and investing activities
(258,358,631,439)
Net cash used in financing activities
258,694,996,531
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
336,365,092
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
47,457,067,268
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
47,793,432,361
All news about UNITY BANK PLC
Sales 2021
28 414 M
63,9 M
63,9 M
Net income 2021
3 173 M
7,13 M
7,13 M
Net Debt 2021
408 B
917 M
917 M
P/E ratio 2021
1,99x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
6 312 M
14,2 M
14,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
13,3x
EV / Sales 2021
14,6x
Nbr of Employees
1 632
Free-Float
99,0%
