FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  • i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

  • ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.

  • iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.

  • iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

UNITY BANK PLC

ii.

Date of Incorporation

27-Apr-1987

iii.

RC Number

94524

iv.

License Number

MB000061

v.

Company Physical Address

Plot 42 Ahmed Onibudo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

vi.

Company Website Address

www.unitybankng.com

vii.

Financial Year End

31st December, 2023

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

Yes/No

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company

NO

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

Alaba Williams

Plot 42 Ahmed Onibudo Street, V/Island, Lagos

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

KPMG, Professional Services

KPMG Tower, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

Unity Registrars Limited

25, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.)

Matthew Obiazikwor

Email:mobiazikwor@unitybankng.comMobile: 08037134337

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

Society for Corporate Governance, Nigeria (SCGN)

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

Society for Corporate Governance, Nigeria (SCGN)

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/N

Name of Board Members

Designation (Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED)

Gender

Date of First Appointment

/Elected

Remark

1

Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Bashir

Acting Chairman

Male

21-Nov-17

The Chairman was appointed a Non-Executive Director on 21st November 2017 and appointed Acting Chairman in March, 2023

2

Mrs. Tomi Somefun

Managing Director/CEO

Female

4-Mar-15

The Managing Director/CEO was appointed Executive Director on 4th March 2015 and appointed MD/CEO on August 10, 2015

3

Mr. Sam N. Okagbue, FCArb

Independent Director

Male

9-Feb-15

Mr Sam Okagbue exited the Board in August, 2023 as a result of the new CBN Code of Corporate Governance. He returned to the Board upon receipt of CBN no objection for the

extension of his tenure as Independent Director of the Bank until 31st of December 2023..

4

Mrs. Yabawa Lawan Wabi, mni

Non-Executive Director

Female

9-Feb-15

5

Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo

Non-Executive Director

Female

April 17, 2023

6

Halima Babangida

Non-Executive Director

Female

April 17, 2023

7

Mr. Temisan Tuedor

Executive Director

Male

8-Jun-15

8

Mr. Ebenezer A. Kolawole

Executive Director/CFO

Male

12-Feb-18

9

Mr. Usman Abduqadir

Executive Director

Male

6-Feb-18

DIRECTORS THAT EXITED THE BANK DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR, 2023

1

Mr. Aminu Babangida

Former Chairman of the Board

Male

18-Mar-11

In line with the statutory requirement, Mr Aminu Babangida retired from the Board of the Bank in March, 2023 upon completion of 12 years tenure as NED.

Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo

Former Non-Executive Director

Female

18-Mar-11

In line with the statutory requirement, Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo retired from the Board of the Bank in March, 2023 upon completion of 12 years tenure as NED.

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No

Names of Board Members

No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year

No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year

Membership of Board Committees

Designation (Member or Chairman)

Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year

Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year

1

Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Appointed Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors in March, 2023).

6

6

Board Credit Committee

Member

4

1*

Board Risk Management & Audit Committee

Member

7

2*

Board Finance & General Purpose Committee

Chairman

5

1*

Board Governance & Nomination Committee

Member

5

1*

2

Mrs. Somefun (MD/CEO)Tomi

6

6

Board Credit Committee

Member

4

4

Board Risk Management & Audit Committee

Member

7

4*

Board Finance & General Purpose Committee

Member

5

5

Board Credit Committee

Member

4

3*

3

Mr. Sam N. Okagbue,

FCArb

6

5*

Board Risk Management & Audit Committee

Chairman

7

6*

Board Finance & General Purpose Committee

Member

5

4*

Board Governance & Nomination Committee

Member

5

5*

Statutory CommitteeAudit

Member

7

6*

4

Hajiya Yabawa Lawan Wabi, mni

6

6

Board Credit Committee

Member

4

4

Board Risk Management & Audit Committee

Member

7

7

Board Finance & General Purpose Committee

Chairperson

5

5

Board Governance & Nominations Committee

Member

5

5

Statutory Audit Committee

Member

7

7

5

Iyabo Obasanjo (Appointed NED in April, 2023)

6

4*

Board Credit Committee

Member

4

3*

Board Risk Management & Audit Committee

Member

7

4*

Board Finance & General Purpose Committee

Member

5

4*

Board Governance & Nominations Committee

Chairperson

5

4*

6

Hajiya Halima Babangida (Appointed NED in April, 2023)

6

4*

Board Credit Committee

Chairperson

4

3*

Board Risk Management & Audit Committee

Member

7

4*

Board Finance & General Purpose Committee

Member

5

4*

Board Governance & Nominations Committee

Member

5

4*

7

Mr. TuedorTemisan

6

6

Board Credit Committee

Member

4

4

Board Finance & General Purpose Committee

Member

5

5

8

Mr. Ebenezer A. Kolawole

6

6

Board Risk Management & Audit Committee

Member

7

4*

Board Finance & General Purpose Committee

Member

5

5

9

Mr. Usman Abdulqadir

6

6

Board Credit Committee

Member

4

4

Board Risk Management & Audit Committee

Member

7

4*

DIRECTORS THAT RETIRED/EXITED THE BANK DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW (2023)

10

Mr. Aminu Babangida (Retired from

6*

2*

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

the Board in March, 2023).

11

Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo (Retired from the Board in March, 2023)

6*

2*

Board Credit Committee

Chairperson

4

1*

Board Risk Management & Audit Committee

Member

7

2*

Board Finance & General Purpose Committee

Member

5

1*

Board Governance & Nomination Committee

Member

5

1*

Note

* Mr Aminu Babangida and Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo retired from the Board of the Bank effective March, 2023.

*Mr Hafiz Mohammed Bashir was appointed Ag. Chairman of the Board effective March, 2023

*Prof Iyabo Obasanjo and Hajiya Halima Babangida were appointed on the Board of the Bank effective April, 2023

*Mr Sam Okagbue exited the Board during Q3, 2023 meetings as a result of the new CBN Code of Corporate Governance. He returned to the Board upon receipt of CBN no objection for the extension of his tenure as Independent Director of the Bank till June 30, 2024.

*The Board Risk Management & Audit Committee had three (3) joint meeting with the Statutory Audit Committee Financial Accounts related matters. Therefore Mrs. Tomi Somefun, Mr. Ebenezer Kolawole and Mr. Usman Abdulqadir were not present at the Meeting, being Executive Directors and do not participate in the Audit Committee Meetings except invited.

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1. Senior Management:

S/N

Name

Position Held

Gender

1

Mrs. Somefun Tomi

Managing Director

Female

2

Mr. Tuedor Temisan

ED, North, Collections & Franchise

Male

3

Mr. Kolawole Ademola Ebenezer

ED, Finance & Operations

Male

4

Abdulqadir Usman Mr.

ED Risk Management & Compliance

Male

5

Mr. Ogunrinde Abiodun Olubowale

Directorate Head, Lagos & West

Male

6

Mr. Bakwunye Obijieze Sunny

Divisional Head, Treasury & Financial Institutions

Male

7

Mr. Atiku Zubairu

Group Head, Operations

Male

8

Mrs. Ahunanya Chinwe Patricia

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)

Female

9

Mr. Bashir Mohammed Nuruddin

Zonal Head, Abuja & North Central

Male

10

Mr. Aboyade-Cole Olufemi Agboola

Divisional Head, Internal Control

Male

11

Mr. Williams Adejumobi Alaba

Directorate Head, Company Secretary & Legal Services

Male

12

Mr. Nwambu Obidike Chris

Chief Risk Officer

Male

13

Mr. Akinmade Olugbenga Olufunwa

Divisional Head, Retail & SME Banking

Male

14

Mr. Famoriyo Michael Olusegun

Divisional Head, Internal Audit

Male

15

Mr. Oladipo Babatunde Olusegun

Regional Manager, Victoria Island

Male

16

Mr. Odigie Innocent Otaigboria William

Zonal Head, South South/South-East

Male

17

Mrs. Abraham Titilayo

Divisional Head-Customer Engagement

Female

18

Mr. Olanrewaju K. Olusegun

Regional Manager, South West 1 Region

Male

19

Mrs. Abimbola Simiat Adenike

Regional Manager, South West 2

Female

20

Mr. Ajuebon Nkemchor Hilary

Divisional Head, Resources

Male

21

Mr. Abba Kazaure Yahaya

Divisional Head, Information Technology

Male

22

Mr. Adeniyi Abiola Adedeji

Head, Collections & Franchise

Male

23

Mr. Gana Ibrahim Abbakura

Zonal Head, North East

Male

24

Mr. Gbewesa Abiola Babatunde

Regional Manager, Apapa

Male

Section E - Application

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle 1: Role of the

Board

i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of reference? Yes/No

If yes, when was it last reviewed?

Yes - The Bank has Charter approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and certified on the 14th of January 2022.

"A successful Company is headed by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the

Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of the Company"

Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition

"The effective discharge of the responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills and diversity (including experience and gender) without compromising competence, independence and integrity "

i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the directors?

The Board is made up of professionals who have excelled in their various fields in banking, Law Practice, Accounting, Business and Administration. The Directors have the requisite qualifications, skills and experience to carry out responsibilities and serve as Board Members of the Bank.

ii) Does the company have a Board-approved diversity policy? Yes/No

If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved?

Yes - There is a Board approved diversity policy. The Board ensures that there is a mix of background, knowledge and experience.

iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships? Yes/No

If yes, state names of the directors and the companies?

Yes-

  • 1. Aminu Babangida

    • Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc

    • TAK Asset Management Ltd

  • 2. Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo

    • Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc

  • 3. Mrs. Yabawa Lawan Wabi, mni

    • Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc

    • Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

4.

Mr. Sam N. Okagbue, FCArb

  • Vitafoam (Sierra Leone) Ltd

iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No If yes, provide the names of the Committees.

No - The MD/CEO and Executive Directors do not chair any Board Committee.

Principle 3: Chairman "The Chairman is responsible for providing overall leadership of the Company and the Board, and eliciting the constructive participation of all Directors to facilitate effective direction of the Board"

i) Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the Board Committees? Yes/no If yes, list them.

No - the Chairman is not a member and does not chair any Board Committee.

ii) At which Committee meeting(s) was the Chairman in attendance during the period under review ?

The Chairman did not attend any Board Committee Meeting during the period under review.

iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?

The Chairman is a NED.

iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of the Company? Yes/No

If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?

No - the Chairman has always been a NED

v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman?

Alh. Hafiz Mohammad Bashir was appointed Acting Chairman in March 2023.

vi) Are the roles and responsibilities of the Chairman clearly defined? Yes/No

If yes, specify which document

Yes- the role and responsibilities of the Chairman are clearly defined in the Board Charter.

Principle 4: Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer "The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer is the head of management delegated by the Board to run the affairs of the Company to achieve its strategic objectives for sustainable corporate performance"

i) Does the MD/CEO have a contract of employment which sets out his authority and relationship with the Board? Yes/No If no, in which documents is it specified?

Yes- the Board Charter also clearly sets out the authority and relationship of the MD/CEO with the Board.

ii) Does the MD/CEO declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No

Yes - the MD/CEO declares any conflict of interest when they occur.

iii) Which of the Board Committee meetings did the MD/CEO attend during the period under review?

Board Credit Committee, Board Finance & General Purpose Committee, Board Risk Management & Audit Committee (excused the Meeting when Reports/Papers on Audit were deliberated upon).

iv) Is the MD/CEO serving as NED in any other company? Yes/no.

If yes, please state the company(ies)?

No - the MD/CEO is not serving as NED in any other company.

v) Is the membership of the MD/CEO in these companies in line with the Board-approved policies? Yes/No

No - the MD/CEO is not serving as NED in any other company.

Principle 5: Executive Directors Executive Directors support the Managing Director/Chief

Executive Officer in the operations and management of the Company

i) Do the EDs have contracts of employment?

Yes/no

Yes - All Executive contracts of employment.

Directorshave

ii) If yes, do the contracts of employment set out the roles and responsibilities of the EDs? Yes/No

If no, in which document are the roles and responsibilities specified?

Yes

iii) Do the EDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No

Yes

iv) Are there EDs serving as NEDs in any other company? Yes/No

If yes, please list

No - There are no Executive Directors serving as NEDs in other companies.

v) Are their memberships in these companies in line with Board-approved policy? Yes/No

No - none of the EDs are serving as NED in any other company.

Principle 6: Non-Executive Directors Non-Executive Directors bring to bear their knowledge, expertise and independent judgment on issues of strategy and performance on the Board

i) Are the roles and responsibilities of the NEDs clearly defined and documented? Yes/No If yes, where are these documented?

Yes - These are contained in their Contract of Appointment and Board/Board Committee Charters.

ii) Do the NEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement?

Yes/No

Yes - This is set out in their letters and contracts of appointment.

iii) Do the NEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No

Yes - NEDs are required to and declares conflict of interest when they occur.

iv) Are NEDs provided with information relating to the management of the company and on all Board matters?

Yes/No

If yes, when is the information provided to the NEDs

Yes - Information/reports are provided to the NEDs on management of the Bank and Board matters through quarterly meetings and on a timely basis when required.

v) What is the ensuring completenessprocess of and adequacyof the information provided?

The information provided is confirmed for completeness and adequacy through presentation of quarterly reports to the Board of Directors.

vi) Do NEDs have unfettered access to the EDs, Company Secretary and the Internal Auditor? Yes/No

Yes - NEDs have unfettered access to EDs, Company Secretary and the Internal Auditor.

Principle 7: Independent Non- Executive Directors Independent Non-Executive Directors bring a high degree of objectivity to the Board for sustaining stakeholder trust and confidence"

i) Do the INEDs meet the independence criteria prescribed under Section 7.2 of the Code? Yes/No

Yes. The INED meets the independence criteria prescribed under 7.2 of the NCCG Code.

ii)Are there any exceptions?

There are no exceptions

iii) What is the process of selecting INEDs?

The process of selecting INEDs are in line with the Board Charter, the NCCG and the CBN Code of Corporate Governance.

iv) Do the INEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement?

Yes/No

Yes - the letter and contract of appointment specify the duties and terms of engagement of INEDs.

v) Do the INEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No

Yes - INEDs are expected to and declare conflict of interest when they occur.

vi) Does the Board ascertain and confirm the independence of the INEDs? Yes/No If yes, how often? What is the process?

Yes - Through Board evaluation which is carried out annually.

vii) Is the INED a Shareholder of the Company?

Yes/No

If yes, what is the percentage shareholding?

No - the INED is not a shareholder of Unity Bank Plc.

viii) Does the INED have another relationship with the Company apart from directorship and/or shareholding? Yes/No If yes, provide details.

No - there is no relationship other than in his capacity as an INED of the Bank.

ix) What are the INEDs remuneration?

componentsof

Directors fee, sitting allowance, travel allowance and accommodation allowance for meetings and trainings.

Principle 8: Company Secretary

"The Company Secretary support the effectiveness of the Board by assisting the Board and management

i) Is housethe Company or outsourced?

Secretaryin-

The Company Secretary is in-house.

ii) What is the qualification and experience of the Company Secretary?

The Company Secretary is a qualified lawyer with over 30 years' experience in the banking sector and a Chartered Secretary.

to develop good corporate governance practices and culture within the Company"

iii) Where the Company Secretary is an employee of the Company, is the person a member of senior management?

Yes - the Company Secretary is a Deputy General Manager (DGM) Grade.

iv) Who does the Company Secretary report to?

The Company Secretary has a reporting line directly to the Board and indirect reporting line to the Managing Director/CEO.

v) What is the appointment and removal process of the Company Secretary?

The appointment and removal is as stipulated in the provisions of CAMA 2020 and the CBN Code of Corporate Governance Guidelines.

vi) Who undertakes and approves the performance appraisal of the Company Secretary?

The Company Secretary is appraised by the Executive Management and the Board members during the Board appraisal and evaluation exercise.

Principle 9: Access to Independent Advice "Directors are sometimes required to make decisions of a technical and complex nature that may requireindependent expertise"

external

i) Does the company have a Board-approved policy that allows directors

access advice Yes/No

into independent professional the discharge of their duties?

If yes, where is it documented?

Yes - This is documented in the Board Charter. The Bank is also guided by the CBN Code of Corporate Governance and the NCCG.

ii) Who bears the cost for the independent professional advice?

The Bank bears the cost.

iii) During the period under review, did the Directors obtain any independent professional advice? Yes/No

If yes, provide details.

No

Principle 10: Meetings of the Board

"Meetings are the principal vehicle for conducting the business of the Board and successfully fulfilling the strategic objectives of the Company"

i) What is the process for reviewing and approving minutes of Board meetings?

The Minutes of the last Meeting are reviewed and adopted by the Board at the subsequent meeting.

ii) What are the timelines for sending the minutes to Directors?

At least 2 weeks before the date of the Meeting.

iii) What are the implications for Directors who do not meet the Company policy on meeting attendance?

Attendance of Meeting is part of the criteria that qualifies a sitting Director eligibility for re-election at the AGM.

Principle 11: Board Committees "To ensure efficiency effectiveness, the delegates some of functions, duties responsibilities to well- structured committees, without abdicating its responsibilities"

and Board its and

i) Do the Board Board- approvedCommittees have Charters which setout their responsibilities reference? Yes/No

and termsof

Yes - all Board Committees have Charters approved and certified by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the 14th January 2022

ii) What is the process for reviewing and approving minutes of Board Committee of meetings?

The Minutes of the last Meeting are reviewed and adopted by Members of the Board Committee at the subsequent meeting.

iii) What are the timelines for sending the minutes to the directors?

At least 2 weeks before the date of the Meeting.

iv) Who acts as Secretary to board committees?

The Company Secretary acts as Secretary to Board Committees.

v) What Board Committees are responsible for the following matters?

  • a) Nomination and Governance

  • b) Remuneration

  • c) Audit

  • d) Risk Management

The following Board Committees responsible for the following matters:are

  • a) Board Governance &NominationsCommittee: responsible for Board nomination, governance and remuneration.

  • b) Board Risk Management Committee: responsible for risk matters.

  • c) Statutory Audit Committee and Board Audit Committee: responsible for Audit matters.

vi) What is the process of appointing the chair of each committee?

The appointment of the Chairs of each Committee is done by the Board.

Committee responsible for Nomination and Governance

vii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on the Committee responsible for Nomination and Governance?

1 INED and 3 NEDs

viii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or INED?

The Chairperson of the Committee is a NED.

ix) Does the Company have a succession plan policy? Yes/No

If yes, how often is it reviewed?

Yes - The succession plan was reviewed and approved by the Board on the 19th of November 2021.

x) How often are Board and Committee charters as well as other governance policies reviewed?

The Board and Committee Charters and Governance policies are periodically reviewed in line with regulatory requirements.

xi) How does the committee on its activities to the Board?

report

The Committee Chairman/Chairperson presents a Quarterly meetings Report on the activities of the Board Committees to the Board.

Committee responsible for Remuneration

xii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on the Committee responsible for Remuneration?

The Board Governance & Nominations Committee is responsible for nomination, governance and remuneration. 1 INED and 3 NEDs

xiii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or INED ?

The Chairperson of the Committee is a NED.

Committee responsible for Audit

xiv) Does the Company have a Board Audit Committee separate from the Statutory Audit Committee? Yes/No

Yes - the Bank has a Board Risk Management & Audit Committee which is separate from the Statutory Audit Committee.

xv) Are members of the Committee responsible for Audit financially literate?

Yes/No

Yes - the Members of the Committees are financially literate.

Audit

xvi) What are and experience?

theirqualifications

We have 2 Accountants, a Lawyer, a Professor of Epidemiology and 3 business people all University graduates with several years of relevant experience.

xvii) Name the financial expert(s) the Committee responsible for Auditon

All Members of the Audit Committees have financial experience and two Members of the Committees are chartered Accountants.

xviii) How often does the Committee responsible for Audit review the internal auditor's reports?

The Committee reviews the Internal Auditors quarterly and whenever the need arises.

xix) Does the Company have a Board approved internal control framework in place? Yes/No

Yes - The Bank has an approved internal control framework

xx) How does the Board monitor compliance with the internal control framework?

The Board monitor Compliance through Quarterly reports and regular update to the Board Committee responsible for audit matters.

xxi) Does the Committee responsible for Audit review the External Auditors management letter, Key Audit Matters and management response to issues raised?

Yes/No

Please explain.

Yes - the Committees responsible for audit review the External Auditor's Management Letter, Key Audit Matters and Management response to issues raised.

The External Auditors also presents the Report to the Committees.

xxii) Is there a Board-approved policy that clearly specifies the non-audit services that the external auditor shall not provide?

Yes/No

The Bank is guided by the provisions of its charter, extant law, guidelines and regulations.

10

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Unity Bank plc published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2024 19:18:49 UTC.