DIRECTORS THAT RETIRED/EXITED THE BANK DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW (2023)

Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Appointed Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors in March, 2023).

In line with the statutory requirement, Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo retired from the Board of the Bank in March, 2023 upon completion of 12 years tenure as NED.

In line with the statutory requirement, Mr Aminu Babangida retired from the Board of the Bank in March, 2023 upon completion of 12 years tenure as NED.

Former Chairman of the Board

DIRECTORS THAT EXITED THE BANK DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR, 2023

extension of his tenure as Independent Director of the Bank until 31st of December 2023..

Mr Sam Okagbue exited the Board in August, 2023 as a result of the new CBN Code of Corporate Governance. He returned to the Board upon receipt of CBN no objection for the

The Managing Director/CEO was appointed Executive Director on 4th March 2015 and appointed MD/CEO on August 10, 2015

The Chairman was appointed a Non-Executive Director on 21st November 2017 and appointed Acting Chairman in March, 2023

iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.

ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.

i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo (Retired from the Board in March, 2023)

* Mr Aminu Babangida and Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo retired from the Board of the Bank effective March, 2023.

*Mr Hafiz Mohammed Bashir was appointed Ag. Chairman of the Board effective March, 2023

*Prof Iyabo Obasanjo and Hajiya Halima Babangida were appointed on the Board of the Bank effective April, 2023

*Mr Sam Okagbue exited the Board during Q3, 2023 meetings as a result of the new CBN Code of Corporate Governance. He returned to the Board upon receipt of CBN no objection for the extension of his tenure as Independent Director of the Bank till June 30, 2024.

*The Board Risk Management & Audit Committee had three (3) joint meeting with the Statutory Audit Committee Financial Accounts related matters. Therefore Mrs. Tomi Somefun, Mr. Ebenezer Kolawole and Mr. Usman Abdulqadir were not present at the Meeting, being Executive Directors and do not participate in the Audit Committee Meetings except invited.

Section E - Application

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle 1: Role of the Board i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of reference? Yes/No If yes, when was it last reviewed? Yes - The Bank has Charter approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and certified on the 14th of January 2022.

"A successful Company is headed by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of the Company"

Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition "The effective discharge of the responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills and diversity (including experience and gender) without compromising competence, independence and integrity " i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the directors? The Board is made up of professionals who have excelled in their various fields in banking, Law Practice, Accounting, Business and Administration. The Directors have the requisite qualifications, skills and experience to carry out responsibilities and serve as Board Members of the Bank.

ii) Does the company have a Board-approved diversity policy? Yes/No If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved? Yes - There is a Board approved diversity policy. The Board ensures that there is a mix of background, knowledge and experience.

iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships? Yes/No If yes, state names of the directors and the companies? Yes- 1. Aminu Babangida • Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc • TAK Asset Management Ltd

2. Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo • Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc

3. Mrs. Yabawa Lawan Wabi, mni • Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc • Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc



4. Mr. Sam N. Okagbue, FCArb • Vitafoam (Sierra Leone) Ltd

iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No If yes, provide the names of the Committees. No - The MD/CEO and Executive Directors do not chair any Board Committee.

Principle 3: Chairman "The Chairman is responsible for providing overall leadership of the Company and the Board, and eliciting the constructive participation of all Directors to facilitate effective direction of the Board" i) Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the Board Committees? Yes/no If yes, list them. No - the Chairman is not a member and does not chair any Board Committee.

ii) At which Committee meeting(s) was the Chairman in attendance during the period under review ? The Chairman did not attend any Board Committee Meeting during the period under review.

iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED? The Chairman is a NED.

iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of the Company? Yes/No If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end? No - the Chairman has always been a NED

v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman? Alh. Hafiz Mohammad Bashir was appointed Acting Chairman in March 2023.

vi) Are the roles and responsibilities of the Chairman clearly defined? Yes/No If yes, specify which document Yes- the role and responsibilities of the Chairman are clearly defined in the Board Charter.

Principle 4: Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer "The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer is the head of management delegated by the Board to run the affairs of the Company to achieve its strategic objectives for sustainable corporate performance" i) Does the MD/CEO have a contract of employment which sets out his authority and relationship with the Board? Yes/No If no, in which documents is it specified? Yes- the Board Charter also clearly sets out the authority and relationship of the MD/CEO with the Board.

ii) Does the MD/CEO declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No Yes - the MD/CEO declares any conflict of interest when they occur.

iii) Which of the Board Committee meetings did the MD/CEO attend during the period under review? Board Credit Committee, Board Finance & General Purpose Committee, Board Risk Management & Audit Committee (excused the Meeting when Reports/Papers on Audit were deliberated upon).

iv) Is the MD/CEO serving as NED in any other company? Yes/no. If yes, please state the company(ies)? No - the MD/CEO is not serving as NED in any other company.

v) Is the membership of the MD/CEO in these companies in line with the Board-approved policies? Yes/No No - the MD/CEO is not serving as NED in any other company.

Principle 5: Executive Directors Executive Directors support the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer in the operations and management of the Company i) Do the EDs have contracts of employment? Yes/no Yes - All Executive contracts of employment. Directorshave

ii) If yes, do the contracts of employment set out the roles and responsibilities of the EDs? Yes/No If no, in which document are the roles and responsibilities specified? Yes

iii) Do the EDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No Yes

iv) Are there EDs serving as NEDs in any other company? Yes/No If yes, please list No - There are no Executive Directors serving as NEDs in other companies.

v) Are their memberships in these companies in line with Board-approved policy? Yes/No No - none of the EDs are serving as NED in any other company.

Principle 6: Non-Executive Directors Non-Executive Directors bring to bear their knowledge, expertise and independent judgment on issues of strategy and performance on the Board i) Are the roles and responsibilities of the NEDs clearly defined and documented? Yes/No If yes, where are these documented? Yes - These are contained in their Contract of Appointment and Board/Board Committee Charters.

ii) Do the NEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement? Yes/No Yes - This is set out in their letters and contracts of appointment.

iii) Do the NEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No Yes - NEDs are required to and declares conflict of interest when they occur.

iv) Are NEDs provided with information relating to the management of the company and on all Board matters? Yes/No If yes, when is the information provided to the NEDs Yes - Information/reports are provided to the NEDs on management of the Bank and Board matters through quarterly meetings and on a timely basis when required.

v) What is the ensuring completenessprocess of and adequacyof the information provided? The information provided is confirmed for completeness and adequacy through presentation of quarterly reports to the Board of Directors.

vi) Do NEDs have unfettered access to the EDs, Company Secretary and the Internal Auditor? Yes/No Yes - NEDs have unfettered access to EDs, Company Secretary and the Internal Auditor.

Principle 7: Independent Non- Executive Directors Independent Non-Executive Directors bring a high degree of objectivity to the Board for sustaining stakeholder trust and confidence" i) Do the INEDs meet the independence criteria prescribed under Section 7.2 of the Code? Yes/No Yes. The INED meets the independence criteria prescribed under 7.2 of the NCCG Code.

ii)Are there any exceptions? There are no exceptions

iii) What is the process of selecting INEDs? The process of selecting INEDs are in line with the Board Charter, the NCCG and the CBN Code of Corporate Governance.

iv) Do the INEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement? Yes/No Yes - the letter and contract of appointment specify the duties and terms of engagement of INEDs.

v) Do the INEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No Yes - INEDs are expected to and declare conflict of interest when they occur.

vi) Does the Board ascertain and confirm the independence of the INEDs? Yes/No If yes, how often? What is the process? Yes - Through Board evaluation which is carried out annually.

vii) Is the INED a Shareholder of the Company? Yes/No If yes, what is the percentage shareholding? No - the INED is not a shareholder of Unity Bank Plc.

viii) Does the INED have another relationship with the Company apart from directorship and/or shareholding? Yes/No If yes, provide details. No - there is no relationship other than in his capacity as an INED of the Bank.

ix) What are the INEDs remuneration? componentsof Directors fee, sitting allowance, travel allowance and accommodation allowance for meetings and trainings.

Principle 8: Company Secretary "The Company Secretary support the effectiveness of the Board by assisting the Board and management i) Is housethe Company or outsourced? Secretaryin- The Company Secretary is in-house.