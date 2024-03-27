FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA
(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN
CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
UNITY BANK PLC
ii.
Date of Incorporation
27-Apr-1987
iii.
RC Number
94524
iv.
License Number
MB000061
v.
Company Physical Address
Plot 42 Ahmed Onibudo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
vi.
Company Website Address
www.unitybankng.com
vii.
Financial Year End
31st December, 2023
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?
Yes/No
If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company
NO
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
Alaba Williams
Plot 42 Ahmed Onibudo Street, V/Island, Lagos
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
KPMG, Professional Services
KPMG Tower, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
Unity Registrars Limited
25, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.)
Matthew Obiazikwor
Email:mobiazikwor@unitybankng.comMobile: 08037134337
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
Society for Corporate Governance, Nigeria (SCGN)
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
Society for Corporate Governance, Nigeria (SCGN)
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/N
Name of Board Members
Designation (Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED)
Gender
Date of First Appointment
/Elected
Remark
1
Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Bashir
Acting Chairman
Male
21-Nov-17
The Chairman was appointed a Non-Executive Director on 21st November 2017 and appointed Acting Chairman in March, 2023
2
Mrs. Tomi Somefun
Managing Director/CEO
Female
4-Mar-15
The Managing Director/CEO was appointed Executive Director on 4th March 2015 and appointed MD/CEO on August 10, 2015
3
Mr. Sam N. Okagbue, FCArb
Independent Director
Male
9-Feb-15
Mr Sam Okagbue exited the Board in August, 2023 as a result of the new CBN Code of Corporate Governance. He returned to the Board upon receipt of CBN no objection for the
extension of his tenure as Independent Director of the Bank until 31st of December 2023..
4
Mrs. Yabawa Lawan Wabi, mni
Non-Executive Director
Female
9-Feb-15
5
Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo
Non-Executive Director
Female
April 17, 2023
6
Halima Babangida
Non-Executive Director
Female
April 17, 2023
7
Mr. Temisan Tuedor
Executive Director
Male
8-Jun-15
8
Mr. Ebenezer A. Kolawole
Executive Director/CFO
Male
12-Feb-18
9
Mr. Usman Abduqadir
Executive Director
Male
6-Feb-18
DIRECTORS THAT EXITED THE BANK DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR, 2023
1
Mr. Aminu Babangida
Former Chairman of the Board
Male
18-Mar-11
In line with the statutory requirement, Mr Aminu Babangida retired from the Board of the Bank in March, 2023 upon completion of 12 years tenure as NED.
Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo
Former Non-Executive Director
Female
18-Mar-11
In line with the statutory requirement, Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo retired from the Board of the Bank in March, 2023 upon completion of 12 years tenure as NED.
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No
Names of Board Members
No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
Membership of Board Committees
Designation (Member or Chairman)
Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
1
Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Appointed Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors in March, 2023).
6
6
Board Credit Committee
Member
4
1*
Board Risk Management & Audit Committee
Member
7
2*
Board Finance & General Purpose Committee
Chairman
5
1*
Board Governance & Nomination Committee
Member
5
1*
2
Mrs. Somefun (MD/CEO)Tomi
6
6
Board Credit Committee
Member
4
4
Board Risk Management & Audit Committee
Member
7
4*
Board Finance & General Purpose Committee
Member
5
5
Board Credit Committee
Member
4
3*
3
Mr. Sam N. Okagbue,
FCArb
6
5*
Board Risk Management & Audit Committee
Chairman
7
6*
Board Finance & General Purpose Committee
Member
5
4*
Board Governance & Nomination Committee
Member
5
5*
Statutory CommitteeAudit
Member
7
6*
4
Hajiya Yabawa Lawan Wabi, mni
6
6
Board Credit Committee
Member
4
4
Board Risk Management & Audit Committee
Member
7
7
Board Finance & General Purpose Committee
Chairperson
5
5
Board Governance & Nominations Committee
Member
5
5
Statutory Audit Committee
Member
7
7
5
Iyabo Obasanjo (Appointed NED in April, 2023)
6
4*
Board Credit Committee
Member
4
3*
Board Risk Management & Audit Committee
Member
7
4*
Board Finance & General Purpose Committee
Member
5
4*
Board Governance & Nominations Committee
Chairperson
5
4*
6
Hajiya Halima Babangida (Appointed NED in April, 2023)
6
4*
Board Credit Committee
Chairperson
4
3*
Board Risk Management & Audit Committee
Member
7
4*
Board Finance & General Purpose Committee
Member
5
4*
Board Governance & Nominations Committee
Member
5
4*
7
Mr. TuedorTemisan
6
6
Board Credit Committee
Member
4
4
Board Finance & General Purpose Committee
Member
5
5
8
Mr. Ebenezer A. Kolawole
6
6
Board Risk Management & Audit Committee
Member
7
4*
Board Finance & General Purpose Committee
Member
5
5
9
Mr. Usman Abdulqadir
6
6
Board Credit Committee
Member
4
4
Board Risk Management & Audit Committee
Member
7
4*
DIRECTORS THAT RETIRED/EXITED THE BANK DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW (2023)
10
Mr. Aminu Babangida (Retired from
6*
2*
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
the Board in March, 2023).
11
Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo (Retired from the Board in March, 2023)
6*
2*
Board Credit Committee
Chairperson
4
1*
Board Risk Management & Audit Committee
Member
7
2*
Board Finance & General Purpose Committee
Member
5
1*
Board Governance & Nomination Committee
Member
5
1*
Note
* Mr Aminu Babangida and Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo retired from the Board of the Bank effective March, 2023.
*Mr Hafiz Mohammed Bashir was appointed Ag. Chairman of the Board effective March, 2023
*Prof Iyabo Obasanjo and Hajiya Halima Babangida were appointed on the Board of the Bank effective April, 2023
*Mr Sam Okagbue exited the Board during Q3, 2023 meetings as a result of the new CBN Code of Corporate Governance. He returned to the Board upon receipt of CBN no objection for the extension of his tenure as Independent Director of the Bank till June 30, 2024.
*The Board Risk Management & Audit Committee had three (3) joint meeting with the Statutory Audit Committee Financial Accounts related matters. Therefore Mrs. Tomi Somefun, Mr. Ebenezer Kolawole and Mr. Usman Abdulqadir were not present at the Meeting, being Executive Directors and do not participate in the Audit Committee Meetings except invited.
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1. Senior Management:
S/N
Name
Position Held
Gender
1
Mrs. Somefun Tomi
Managing Director
Female
2
Mr. Tuedor Temisan
ED, North, Collections & Franchise
Male
3
Mr. Kolawole Ademola Ebenezer
ED, Finance & Operations
Male
4
Abdulqadir Usman Mr.
ED Risk Management & Compliance
Male
5
Mr. Ogunrinde Abiodun Olubowale
Directorate Head, Lagos & West
Male
6
Mr. Bakwunye Obijieze Sunny
Divisional Head, Treasury & Financial Institutions
Male
7
Mr. Atiku Zubairu
Group Head, Operations
Male
8
Mrs. Ahunanya Chinwe Patricia
Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)
Female
9
Mr. Bashir Mohammed Nuruddin
Zonal Head, Abuja & North Central
Male
10
Mr. Aboyade-Cole Olufemi Agboola
Divisional Head, Internal Control
Male
11
Mr. Williams Adejumobi Alaba
Directorate Head, Company Secretary & Legal Services
Male
12
Mr. Nwambu Obidike Chris
Chief Risk Officer
Male
13
Mr. Akinmade Olugbenga Olufunwa
Divisional Head, Retail & SME Banking
Male
14
Mr. Famoriyo Michael Olusegun
Divisional Head, Internal Audit
Male
15
Mr. Oladipo Babatunde Olusegun
Regional Manager, Victoria Island
Male
16
Mr. Odigie Innocent Otaigboria William
Zonal Head, South South/South-East
Male
17
Mrs. Abraham Titilayo
Divisional Head-Customer Engagement
Female
18
Mr. Olanrewaju K. Olusegun
Regional Manager, South West 1 Region
Male
19
Mrs. Abimbola Simiat Adenike
Regional Manager, South West 2
Female
20
Mr. Ajuebon Nkemchor Hilary
Divisional Head, Resources
Male
21
Mr. Abba Kazaure Yahaya
Divisional Head, Information Technology
Male
22
Mr. Adeniyi Abiola Adedeji
Head, Collections & Franchise
Male
23
Mr. Gana Ibrahim Abbakura
Zonal Head, North East
Male
24
Mr. Gbewesa Abiola Babatunde
Regional Manager, Apapa
Male
Section E - Application
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board
Principle 1: Role of the
Board
i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of reference? Yes/No
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
Yes - The Bank has Charter approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and certified on the 14th of January 2022.
"A successful Company is headed by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the
Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of the Company"
Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition
"The effective discharge of the responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills and diversity (including experience and gender) without compromising competence, independence and integrity "
i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the directors?
The Board is made up of professionals who have excelled in their various fields in banking, Law Practice, Accounting, Business and Administration. The Directors have the requisite qualifications, skills and experience to carry out responsibilities and serve as Board Members of the Bank.
ii) Does the company have a Board-approved diversity policy? Yes/No
If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved?
Yes - There is a Board approved diversity policy. The Board ensures that there is a mix of background, knowledge and experience.
iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships? Yes/No
If yes, state names of the directors and the companies?
Yes-
4.
Mr. Sam N. Okagbue, FCArb
iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No If yes, provide the names of the Committees.
No - The MD/CEO and Executive Directors do not chair any Board Committee.
Principle 3: Chairman "The Chairman is responsible for providing overall leadership of the Company and the Board, and eliciting the constructive participation of all Directors to facilitate effective direction of the Board"
i) Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the Board Committees? Yes/no If yes, list them.
No - the Chairman is not a member and does not chair any Board Committee.
ii) At which Committee meeting(s) was the Chairman in attendance during the period under review ?
The Chairman did not attend any Board Committee Meeting during the period under review.
iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?
The Chairman is a NED.
iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of the Company? Yes/No
If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?
No - the Chairman has always been a NED
v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman?
Alh. Hafiz Mohammad Bashir was appointed Acting Chairman in March 2023.
vi) Are the roles and responsibilities of the Chairman clearly defined? Yes/No
If yes, specify which document
Yes- the role and responsibilities of the Chairman are clearly defined in the Board Charter.
Principle 4: Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer "The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer is the head of management delegated by the Board to run the affairs of the Company to achieve its strategic objectives for sustainable corporate performance"
i) Does the MD/CEO have a contract of employment which sets out his authority and relationship with the Board? Yes/No If no, in which documents is it specified?
Yes- the Board Charter also clearly sets out the authority and relationship of the MD/CEO with the Board.
ii) Does the MD/CEO declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes - the MD/CEO declares any conflict of interest when they occur.
iii) Which of the Board Committee meetings did the MD/CEO attend during the period under review?
Board Credit Committee, Board Finance & General Purpose Committee, Board Risk Management & Audit Committee (excused the Meeting when Reports/Papers on Audit were deliberated upon).
iv) Is the MD/CEO serving as NED in any other company? Yes/no.
If yes, please state the company(ies)?
No - the MD/CEO is not serving as NED in any other company.
v) Is the membership of the MD/CEO in these companies in line with the Board-approved policies? Yes/No
No - the MD/CEO is not serving as NED in any other company.
Principle 5: Executive Directors Executive Directors support the Managing Director/Chief
Executive Officer in the operations and management of the Company
i) Do the EDs have contracts of employment?
Yes/no
Yes - All Executive contracts of employment.
Directorshave
ii) If yes, do the contracts of employment set out the roles and responsibilities of the EDs? Yes/No
If no, in which document are the roles and responsibilities specified?
Yes
iii) Do the EDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes
iv) Are there EDs serving as NEDs in any other company? Yes/No
If yes, please list
No - There are no Executive Directors serving as NEDs in other companies.
v) Are their memberships in these companies in line with Board-approved policy? Yes/No
No - none of the EDs are serving as NED in any other company.
Principle 6: Non-Executive Directors Non-Executive Directors bring to bear their knowledge, expertise and independent judgment on issues of strategy and performance on the Board
i) Are the roles and responsibilities of the NEDs clearly defined and documented? Yes/No If yes, where are these documented?
Yes - These are contained in their Contract of Appointment and Board/Board Committee Charters.
ii) Do the NEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement?
Yes/No
Yes - This is set out in their letters and contracts of appointment.
iii) Do the NEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes - NEDs are required to and declares conflict of interest when they occur.
iv) Are NEDs provided with information relating to the management of the company and on all Board matters?
Yes/No
If yes, when is the information provided to the NEDs
Yes - Information/reports are provided to the NEDs on management of the Bank and Board matters through quarterly meetings and on a timely basis when required.
v) What is the ensuring completenessprocess of and adequacyof the information provided?
The information provided is confirmed for completeness and adequacy through presentation of quarterly reports to the Board of Directors.
vi) Do NEDs have unfettered access to the EDs, Company Secretary and the Internal Auditor? Yes/No
Yes - NEDs have unfettered access to EDs, Company Secretary and the Internal Auditor.
Principle 7: Independent Non- Executive Directors Independent Non-Executive Directors bring a high degree of objectivity to the Board for sustaining stakeholder trust and confidence"
i) Do the INEDs meet the independence criteria prescribed under Section 7.2 of the Code? Yes/No
Yes. The INED meets the independence criteria prescribed under 7.2 of the NCCG Code.
ii)Are there any exceptions?
There are no exceptions
iii) What is the process of selecting INEDs?
The process of selecting INEDs are in line with the Board Charter, the NCCG and the CBN Code of Corporate Governance.
iv) Do the INEDs have letters of appointment specifying their duties, liabilities and terms of engagement?
Yes/No
Yes - the letter and contract of appointment specify the duties and terms of engagement of INEDs.
v) Do the INEDs declare any conflict of interest on appointment, annually, thereafter and as they occur? Yes/No
Yes - INEDs are expected to and declare conflict of interest when they occur.
vi) Does the Board ascertain and confirm the independence of the INEDs? Yes/No If yes, how often? What is the process?
Yes - Through Board evaluation which is carried out annually.
vii) Is the INED a Shareholder of the Company?
Yes/No
If yes, what is the percentage shareholding?
No - the INED is not a shareholder of Unity Bank Plc.
viii) Does the INED have another relationship with the Company apart from directorship and/or shareholding? Yes/No If yes, provide details.
No - there is no relationship other than in his capacity as an INED of the Bank.
ix) What are the INEDs remuneration?
componentsof
Directors fee, sitting allowance, travel allowance and accommodation allowance for meetings and trainings.
Principle 8: Company Secretary
"The Company Secretary support the effectiveness of the Board by assisting the Board and management
i) Is housethe Company or outsourced?
Secretaryin-
The Company Secretary is in-house.
ii) What is the qualification and experience of the Company Secretary?
The Company Secretary is a qualified lawyer with over 30 years' experience in the banking sector and a Chartered Secretary.
to develop good corporate governance practices and culture within the Company"
iii) Where the Company Secretary is an employee of the Company, is the person a member of senior management?
Yes - the Company Secretary is a Deputy General Manager (DGM) Grade.
iv) Who does the Company Secretary report to?
The Company Secretary has a reporting line directly to the Board and indirect reporting line to the Managing Director/CEO.
v) What is the appointment and removal process of the Company Secretary?
The appointment and removal is as stipulated in the provisions of CAMA 2020 and the CBN Code of Corporate Governance Guidelines.
vi) Who undertakes and approves the performance appraisal of the Company Secretary?
The Company Secretary is appraised by the Executive Management and the Board members during the Board appraisal and evaluation exercise.
Principle 9: Access to Independent Advice "Directors are sometimes required to make decisions of a technical and complex nature that may requireindependent expertise"
external
i) Does the company have a Board-approved policy that allows directors
access advice Yes/No
into independent professional the discharge of their duties?
If yes, where is it documented?
Yes - This is documented in the Board Charter. The Bank is also guided by the CBN Code of Corporate Governance and the NCCG.
ii) Who bears the cost for the independent professional advice?
The Bank bears the cost.
iii) During the period under review, did the Directors obtain any independent professional advice? Yes/No
If yes, provide details.
No
Principle 10: Meetings of the Board
"Meetings are the principal vehicle for conducting the business of the Board and successfully fulfilling the strategic objectives of the Company"
i) What is the process for reviewing and approving minutes of Board meetings?
The Minutes of the last Meeting are reviewed and adopted by the Board at the subsequent meeting.
ii) What are the timelines for sending the minutes to Directors?
At least 2 weeks before the date of the Meeting.
iii) What are the implications for Directors who do not meet the Company policy on meeting attendance?
Attendance of Meeting is part of the criteria that qualifies a sitting Director eligibility for re-election at the AGM.
Principle 11: Board Committees "To ensure efficiency effectiveness, the delegates some of functions, duties responsibilities to well- structured committees, without abdicating its responsibilities"
and Board its and
i) Do the Board Board- approvedCommittees have Charters which setout their responsibilities reference? Yes/No
and termsof
Yes - all Board Committees have Charters approved and certified by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the 14th January 2022
ii) What is the process for reviewing and approving minutes of Board Committee of meetings?
The Minutes of the last Meeting are reviewed and adopted by Members of the Board Committee at the subsequent meeting.
iii) What are the timelines for sending the minutes to the directors?
At least 2 weeks before the date of the Meeting.
iv) Who acts as Secretary to board committees?
The Company Secretary acts as Secretary to Board Committees.
v) What Board Committees are responsible for the following matters?
The following Board Committees responsible for the following matters:are
vi) What is the process of appointing the chair of each committee?
The appointment of the Chairs of each Committee is done by the Board.
Committee responsible for Nomination and Governance
vii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on the Committee responsible for Nomination and Governance?
1 INED and 3 NEDs
viii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or INED?
The Chairperson of the Committee is a NED.
ix) Does the Company have a succession plan policy? Yes/No
If yes, how often is it reviewed?
Yes - The succession plan was reviewed and approved by the Board on the 19th of November 2021.
x) How often are Board and Committee charters as well as other governance policies reviewed?
The Board and Committee Charters and Governance policies are periodically reviewed in line with regulatory requirements.
xi) How does the committee on its activities to the Board?
report
The Committee Chairman/Chairperson presents a Quarterly meetings Report on the activities of the Board Committees to the Board.
Committee responsible for Remuneration
xii) What is the proportion of INEDs to NEDs on the Committee responsible for Remuneration?
The Board Governance & Nominations Committee is responsible for nomination, governance and remuneration. 1 INED and 3 NEDs
xiii) Is the chairman of the Committee a NED or INED ?
The Chairperson of the Committee is a NED.
Committee responsible for Audit
xiv) Does the Company have a Board Audit Committee separate from the Statutory Audit Committee? Yes/No
Yes - the Bank has a Board Risk Management & Audit Committee which is separate from the Statutory Audit Committee.
xv) Are members of the Committee responsible for Audit financially literate?
Yes/No
Yes - the Members of the Committees are financially literate.
Audit
xvi) What are and experience?
theirqualifications
We have 2 Accountants, a Lawyer, a Professor of Epidemiology and 3 business people all University graduates with several years of relevant experience.
xvii) Name the financial expert(s) the Committee responsible for Auditon
All Members of the Audit Committees have financial experience and two Members of the Committees are chartered Accountants.
xviii) How often does the Committee responsible for Audit review the internal auditor's reports?
The Committee reviews the Internal Auditors quarterly and whenever the need arises.
xix) Does the Company have a Board approved internal control framework in place? Yes/No
Yes - The Bank has an approved internal control framework
xx) How does the Board monitor compliance with the internal control framework?
The Board monitor Compliance through Quarterly reports and regular update to the Board Committee responsible for audit matters.
xxi) Does the Committee responsible for Audit review the External Auditors management letter, Key Audit Matters and management response to issues raised?
Yes/No
Please explain.
Yes - the Committees responsible for audit review the External Auditor's Management Letter, Key Audit Matters and Management response to issues raised.
The External Auditors also presents the Report to the Committees.
xxii) Is there a Board-approved policy that clearly specifies the non-audit services that the external auditor shall not provide?
Yes/No
The Bank is guided by the provisions of its charter, extant law, guidelines and regulations.
10
