UNITY BANK : NOTICE OF DELAY IN FILING Q1 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNITY BANK PLC

Lagos, May 5, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF DELAYED FILING OF Q1 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is to inform NGX Regulation Limited (NGX), our esteemed shareholders and other Stakeholders that Unity Bank Plc (the Company) is unable to release its First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) within the due date of 30 April 2023 as required by NGX Rules.

This delay, as indicated in our earlier notification to NGX dated 28th April, 2023, is occasioned by the delay in filing our Company's 2022 Audited Financial Statements, which is still undergoing requisite regulatory process for approval.

We are working diligently and optimistic that the primary regulator's approval of the Company's 2022 AFS will be received soon and shall thereafter be released to NGX and the general public accordingly alongside Q1 2023 UFS.

The notification is published in the "Investor Relations" Section of the Bank's website.

For: Unity Bank Plc

Alaba Williams

Company Secretary