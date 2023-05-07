Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Unity Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNITYBNK   NGUNITYBANK3

UNITY BANK PLC

(UNITYBNK)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
0.5400 NGN   +1.89%
Unity Bank : Notice of delay in filing q1 2023 unaudited financial statements
PU
04/03Unity Bank : Notice of delayed publication of unity bank plc 2022 afs
PU
03/13Unity Bank : Earningforcast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITY BANK : NOTICE OF DELAY IN FILING Q1 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

05/07/2023 | 11:51am EDT
UNITY BANK PLC

Lagos, May 5, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF DELAYED FILING OF Q1 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is to inform NGX Regulation Limited (NGX), our esteemed shareholders and other Stakeholders that Unity Bank Plc (the Company) is unable to release its First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) within the due date of 30 April 2023 as required by NGX Rules.

This delay, as indicated in our earlier notification to NGX dated 28th April, 2023, is occasioned by the delay in filing our Company's 2022 Audited Financial Statements, which is still undergoing requisite regulatory process for approval.

We are working diligently and optimistic that the primary regulator's approval of the Company's 2022 AFS will be received soon and shall thereafter be released to NGX and the general public accordingly alongside Q1 2023 UFS.

The notification is published in the "Investor Relations" Section of the Bank's website.

For: Unity Bank Plc

Alaba Williams

Company Secretary

Unity Bank plc

RC. 94 524

Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street

Victoria Island, Lagos.

T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30

www.unitybankng.com

Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Acting Chairman), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director),

Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO),

Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)

Disclaimer

Unity Bank plc published this content on 07 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2023 15:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 28 414 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Net income 2021 3 173 M 6,89 M 6,89 M
Net Debt 2021 408 B 886 M 886 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 312 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 632
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart UNITY BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Unity Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oluwatomi Somefun Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ebenezer Ademola Kolawole Executive Director, Director-Finance & Operations
Aminu Ibrahim Babangida Chairman
Aboyade-Cole Olufemi Agboola Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sam N. Okagbue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY BANK PLC-1.82%14
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED18.66%179 686
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.26%75 619
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.62%51 495
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.59%48 153
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.78%43 030
