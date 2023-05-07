UNITY BANK : NOTICE OF DELAY IN FILING Q1 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNITY BANK PLC
Lagos, May 5, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF DELAYED FILING OF Q1 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
This is to inform NGX Regulation Limited (NGX), our esteemed shareholders and other Stakeholders that Unity Bank Plc (the Company) is unable to release its First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) within the due date of 30 April 2023 as required by NGX Rules.
This delay, as indicated in our earlier notification to NGX dated 28th April, 2023, is occasioned by the delay in filing our Company's 2022 Audited Financial Statements, which is still undergoing requisite regulatory process for approval.
We are working diligently and optimistic that the primary regulator's approval of the Company's 2022 AFS will be received soon and shall thereafter be released to NGX and the general public accordingly alongside Q1 2023 UFS.
The notification is published in the "Investor Relations" Section of the Bank's website.
For: Unity Bank Plc
Alaba Williams
Company Secretary
Unity Bank plc
RC. 94 524
Unity Bank Corporate Head Office, Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street
Victoria Island, Lagos.
T: +234 (0)70 80666030 +234 (0)70 57323225-30
www.unitybankng.com
Hafiz Mohammed Bashir (Acting Chairman), Sam N. Okagbue (Independent Director), Yabawa Lawan Wabi (Director),
Tomi Somefun (Managing Director/CEO),
Temisan Tuedor (Executive Director), Ebenezer A. Kolawole, (Executive Director), Usman Abdulqadir (Executive Director)
Disclaimer
Unity Bank plc published this content on 07 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2023 15:50:06 UTC.