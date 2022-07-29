UNITY BANK : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 07/29/2022 | 12:54pm EDT Send by mail :

UNITY BANK PLC Unaudited Financial Statements 30 June 2022 UNITY BANK PLC FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 1. Corporate Information Unity Bank Plc provides Banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers. Such services include but not limited to granting of loans and advances, corporate Banking, retail Banking, consumer and trade finance, international Banking, cash management, electronic Banking services and money market activities. Unity Bank is a Public Limited Liability company incorporated in Nigeria to carry on the business of Banking. The Bank's shares are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Its registered office is at 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2022 were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors on the 25 July 2022. Statement of Compliance & Basis of preparation This financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for Fair Value through OCI investments, derivative financial instruments, other financial assets and liabilities held for trading, financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS34 'Interim Financial Reporting', its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the going concern principle under the historical cost basis except for financial intruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI). Presentation of financial statements The Bank presents its statement of financial position broadly in order of liquidity. An analysis regarding recovery or settlement within 12 months after the statement of financial position date (current) and more than 12 months after the statement of financial position date (non-current) are presented. Functional and presentation currency The Bank's functional currency (Nigerian Naira) is adopted as the presentation currency for the financial statements. Except as otherwise indicated, financial information presented in Naira has been rounded to the nearest thousand. Use of estimate and judgements In preparing these consolidated financial statements, management has made judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of the Bank's accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to estimates are recognised prospectively. (a) Judgements Information about judgements made in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effects on the amounts recognised in the financial statements is included in the following notes. Information about significant areas of estimation uncertainties and critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the consolidated and separate financial statements are described in note 5. Note 3.2(II): classification of financial assets: assessment of the business model within which the assets are held and assessment of whether the contractual terms of the financial asset are SPPI on the principal amount outstanding. b) Assumptions and estimation uncertainties Information about assumptions and estimation uncertainties and critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements are described as follows: Note 3.2 (vi): impairment of financial instruments: determination of inputs into the ECL measurement model, including key assumptions used in estimating recoverable cash flows and incorporation of forward-looking information.

forward-looking information. Note 5.2.4: measurement of the fair value of financial instruments with significant unobservable inputs. (level 3)

Note 3.11(ii): recognition of deferred tax assets: availability of future taxable profit against which carry-forward tax losses can be used. (a) impairment losses on loans and advances The measurement of the expected credit loss allowance for financial assets measured at amortised cost and FVOCI is an area that requires the use of complex models and significant assumptions about future economic conditions and credit behaviour (e.g. the likelihood of customers defaulting and the resulting losses). Several significant judgements are also required in applying the accounting requirements for measuring ECL, such as: •Determining criteria for significant increase in credit risk. •Determining the credit risk grades. •Generating the term structure of the probability of default. •Determining whether credit risk has increased significantly. •Incorporation of forward-looking information. •Establishing Banks of similar financial assets for the purposes of measuring ECL. Explanation of the inputs, assumptions and estimation techniques used in measuring ECL is further detailed in note 3.2. (b) determining fair values The determination of fair value for financial assets and liabilities for which there is no observable market prices requires the use of valuation techniques as described in note 5.2.5. For financial instruments that trade infrequently and have little price transparency, fair value is less objective, and requires varying degrees of judgment depending on liquidity, concentration, uncertainty of market factors, pricing assumptions and other risks affecting the specific instrument. The Bank measures fair values using the following fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. Level 1: Quoted market price (unadjusted) in an active market for an identical instrument. Level 2: Valuation techniques based on observable inputs, either directly - i.e., as prices - or indirectly - i.e. derived from prices. This category includes instruments such as forward contracts, swaps etc. valued using; quoted market prices in active markets for similar instruments; quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are considered less than active; or other valuation techniques where all significant inputs are directly or indirectly observable from market data. Level 3: Valuation techniques using significant unobservable inputs. This category includes all instruments where the valuation technique includes inputs not based on observable data and the unobservable inputs have a significant effect on the instrument's valuation. This category includes instrument that are valued based on quoted prices for similar instruments where significant unobservable adjustments or assumptions are required to reflect differences between the instruments. 2. Changes in Accounting Policies The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Bank's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Bank has not earlier adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8 In October 2018, the IASB issued the definition of 'material'. The amendments which became effective in the annual reporting periods starting from 1st January 2020 are intended to clarify, modify and ensure that the definition of 'material' is consistent across all IFRS. In IAS 1 (Presentation of Financial Statements) and IAS 8 (Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors), the revised definition of 'material' is quoted below: "An information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make based on those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity" The amendments laid emphasis on five (5) ways material information can be obscured. These include: If the language regarding a material item, transaction or other event is vague or unclear;

If information regarding a material item, transaction or other event is scattered in different places in the financial statements;

If dissimilar items, transactions or other events are inappropriately aggregated;

If similar items, transactions or other events are inappropriately disaggregated; and

If material information is hidden by immaterial information to the extent that it becomes unclear what information is material. The Bank has taken into consideration the new definition in the preparation of its financial statement. 3. Summary of significant accounting policies 3.1. Foreign currency translation The financial statements are presented in Nigeria Naira (₦). Nigeria Naira (₦) is both the functional and presentation currency. (i) Transactions and balances Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded at the functional (Naira) currency rate of exchange ruling at the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency rate of exchange at the reporting date. All differences arising on non-trading activities are taken to 'Other operating income' in the income statement. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the initial transactions. Non-monetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was determined. Exchange difference on non-monetary items accounted for based on the classification of the underlying item. 3.2. Financial Assets and Liabilities I. Recognition The Bank on the date of origination or purchase recognizes loans, debt and equity securities, deposits at the fair value of consideration paid. For non-revolving facilities, origination date is the date the facility is disbursed while origination date for revolving facilities is the date the line is availed. Regular-way purchases and sales of financial assets are recognized on the settlement date. All other financial assets and liabilities, are initially recognized on the trade date at which the Bank becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. II. Classification and Measurement Initial measurement of a financial asset or liability is at fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to its purchase or issuance. For instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs are recognized immediately in profit or loss. Financial assets include both debt and equity instruments. Financial assets are classified into one of the following measurement categories: Amortised cost

Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI)

Fair Value through Profit or Loss (FVTPL) for trading related assets The Bank classifies all of its financial assets based on the business model for managing the assets and the asset's contractual cash flow characteristics. Business Model Assessment Business model assessment involves determining whether financial assets are managed in order to generate cash flows from collection - The stated policies and objectives for the portfolio and the operation of those policies in practice. In particular, whether how the performance of assets in a portfolio is evaluated and reported to Bank heads and other key decision makers within the Bank's

the risks that affect the performance of assets held within a business model and how those risks are managed;

how compensation is determined for the Bank's business lines' management that manages the assets; and

The frequency and volume of sales in prior periods and expectations about future sales activity. Management determines the classification of the financial instruments at initial recognition. The business model assessment falls under Business Model 1(BM1): Financial assets held with the sole objective to collect contractual cash flows;

Business Model 2 (BM2): Financial assets held with the objective of both collecting contractual cash flows and selling; and

Business Model 3 (BM3): Financial assets held with neither of the objectives mentioned in BM1 or BM2 above. These are basically The Bank may decide to sell financial instruments held under the BM1 category with the objective to collect contractual cash flows When the Bank sells financial assets to reduce credit risk or losses because of an increase in the assets' credit risk. The Bank considers sale of financial assets that may occur in BM1 to be infrequent if the sales is one-off during the Financial Year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the financial year. Where these sales are infrequent even if significant in value. A Sale of financial assets is considered infrequent if the sale is one-off during the Financial Year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the Financial Year.

one-off during the Financial Year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the Financial Year. Where these sales are insignificant in value both individually and in aggregate, even if frequent. A sale is considered insignificant if the portion of the financial assets sold is equal to or less than five (5) per cent of the carrying amount (book value) of the total assets within the business model.

When these sales are made close to the maturity of the financial assets and the proceeds from the sales approximates the collection of the remaining contractual cash flows. A sale is considered to be close to maturity if the financial assets has a tenor to maturity of not more than one (1) year and/or the difference between the remaining contractual cash flows expected from the financial asset does not

Other reasons: The following reasons outlined below may constitute 'Other Reasons' that may necessitate selling financial assets from the BM1 category that will not constitute a change in business model:

Selling the financial asset to realize cash to deal with unforeseen need for liquidity (infrequent).

Selling the financial asset to manage credit concentration risk (infrequent).

Selling the financial assets as a result of changes in tax laws (infrequent).

Other situations also depends upon the facts and circumstances which need to be judged by the management Cash flow characteristics assessment The contractual cash flow characteristics assessment involves assessing the contractual features of an instrument to determine if they give rise to cash flows that are consistent with a basic lending arrangement. Contractual cash flows are consistent with a basic lending arrangement if they represent cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding (SPPI). Principal is defined as the fair value of the instrument at initial recognition. Principal may change over the life of the instruments due to repayments. Interest is defined as consideration for the time value of money and the credit risk associated with the principal amount outstanding and for other basic lending risks and costs (liquidity risk and administrative costs), as well as a profit margin. In assessing whether the contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest, the Bank considers the contractual terms contingent events that would change the amount and timing of cash flows;

leverage features;

prepayment and extension terms;

terms that limit the Bank's claim to cash flows from specified assets (e.g. non-recourse asset arrangements); and

non-recourse asset arrangements); and Features that modify consideration of the time value of money - e.g. periodical reset of interest rates. The Bank holds a portfolio of long-term fixed rate loans for which it has the option to propose a revision of the interest rate at periodic reset dates. These reset rights are limited to the market rate at the time of revision. The right to reset the rates of the loans based on the revision in market rates are part of the contractually agreed terms on inception of the loan agreement, therefore the borrowers are obligated to comply with the reset rates without any option of repayment of the loans at par at any reset date. The Bank has determined that the contractual cash flows of these loans are solely payments of principal and interest because the option varies with the interest rate in a way that is considered a consideration for the time value of money, credit risk, other basic lending risks and costs associated with the principal amount outstanding. Financial assets with embedded derivatives are considered in their entirety when determining whether their cash flows are solely payment of principal and interest. a) Financial assets measured at amortised cost Financial assets are measured at amortised cost if they are held within a business model whose objective is to hold for collection of contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. After initial measurement, debt instruments in this category are carried at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. Amortized cost is calculated taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition, transaction costs and fees that are an integral part of the effective interest rate. Amortization is included in Interest income in the Statement of profit or loss. Impairment on financial assets measured at amortized cost is calculated using the expected credit loss approach. Loans and debt securities measured at amortized cost are presented net of allowance for credit losses (ACL) in the statement of financial position.

