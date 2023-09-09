UNITY BANK PLC
Unaudited Financial Statements
30 June 2023
UNITY BANK PLC
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the period ended 30 June 2023
1. Corporate Information
Unity Bank Plc provides Banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers. Such services include but not limited to granting of loans and advances, corporate Banking, retail Banking, consumer and trade finance, international Banking, cash management, electronic Banking services and money market activities.
Unity Bank is a Public Limited Liability company incorporated in Nigeria to carry on the business of Banking. The Bank's shares are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Its registered office is at 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
2. Statement of Compliance & Basis of preparation
The financial statements of the Bank have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Where there are deviations necessitated by regulatory pronouncements/policy guides, full disclosure have been made.
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', its interpretation issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the going concern principle under the historical cost convention modified to include fair valuation of particular financial investments to the extent permitted under IFRS 9 as set out in the relevant notes.
For better understanding, certain disclosures and some prior year figures have been presented in line with current year figures. Due to rounding numbers presented throughout this document, numbers may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
Presentation of financial statements
The Bank presents its statement of financial position broadly in order of liquidity. An analysis regarding recovery or settlement within 12 months after the statement of financial position date (current) and more than 12 months after the statement of financial position date (non-current) are presented.
Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amount reported in the statement of financial position only when there is a legally enforceable right to offset the recognised amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis, or to realise the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously. Income and expense are not offset in the consolidated income statement unless required or permitted by any accounting standard or interpretation, and as specifically disclosed in the accounting policies of the Bank.
3. Changes in Accounting Policies
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Bank's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2023. The Bank has not earlier adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.
UNITY BANK PLC
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the period ended 30 June 2023
4. Significant accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions Going Concern
The Bank's management has made an assessment of its ability to continue as a going concern and is satisfied that it has the resources to continue in the business for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, management is not aware of any material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt upon the Bank's ability to continue as a going concern. Therefore, the interim financial statements continue to be prepared on the going concern basis.
In the process of applying the Bank's accounting policies, Management has exercised judgment and estimates in determining the amounts recognised in the financial statements. The most significant uses of judgment and estimates are as follows:
4. Summary of significant accounting policies
4.1. Foreign currency translation
The financial statements are presented in Nigeria naira (N). Nigeria naira (N) is both the functional and reporting currency.
(i) Transactions and balances
Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded at the functional (Naira) currency rate of exchange ruling at the date of the transaction.
Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency rate of exchange at the statement of financial position date. All differences arising on non-trading activities are taken to 'Other operating income' in the income statement.
UNITY BANK PLC
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the period ended 30 June 2023
Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates as at the dates of the initial transactions. Non-monetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was determined.
4.2. Financial Assets and Liabilities I. Recognition
The Bank on the date of origination or purchase recognizes loans, debt and equity securities, deposits and subordinated debentures at the fair value of consideration paid. For non-revolving facilities, origination date is the date the facility is disbursed while origination date for revolving facilities is the date the line is availed. Regular-way purchases and sales of financial assets are recognized on the settlement date. All other financial assets and liabilities, including derivatives, are initially recognized on the trade date at which the Bank becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.
II. Classification and Measurement
Initial measurement of a financial asset or liability is at fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to its purchase or issuance. For instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs are recognized immediately in profit or loss. Financial assets include both debt and equity instruments.
Financial assets are classified into one of the following measurement categories:
- Amortised cost
- Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI)
- Fair Value through Profit or Loss (FVTPL) for trading related assets
The Bank classifies all of its financial assets based on the business model for managing the assets and the asset's contractual cash flow characteristics.
Business Model Assessment
Business model assessment involves determining whether financial assets are managed in order to generate cash flows from collection of contractual cash flows, selling financial assets or both. The Bank assesses business model at a portfolio level reflective of how Banks of assets are managed together to achieve a particular business objective. For the assessment of business model the Bank takes into consideration the following factors:
UNITY BANK PLC
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the period ended 30 June 2023
- The stated policies and objectives for the portfolio and the operation of those policies in practice. In particular,
whether management's strategy focuses on earning contractual interest revenue, maintaining a particular interest rate profile, matching the duration of the financial assets to the duration of the liabilities that are funding those assets or realizing cash flows through the sale of the assets
- how the performance of assets in a portfolio is evaluated and reported to Bank heads and other key decision
makers within the Bank's business lines;
- the risks that affect the performance of assets held within a business model and how those risks are managed;
- how compensation is determined for the Bank's business lines' management that manages the assets; and
- The frequency and volume of sales in prior periods and expectations about future sales activity.
Management determines the classification of the financial instruments at initial recognition. The business model assessment falls under three categories:
- Business Model 1(BM1): Financial assets held with the sole objective to collect contractual cash flows;
- Business Model 2 (BM2): Financial assets held with the objective of both collecting contractual cash flows and selling; and
- Business Model 3 (BM3): Financial assets held with neither of the objectives mentioned in BM1 or BM2 above. These are basically financial assets held with the sole objective to trade and to realize fair value changes.
The Bank may decide to sell financial instruments held under the BM1 category with the objective to collect contractual cash flows without necessarily changing its business model if one or more of the following conditions are met:
- When the Bank sells financial assets to reduce credit risk or losses because of an increase in the assets' credit risk.
The Bank considers sale of financial assets that may occur in BM1 to be infrequent if the sales is one-off during the Financial Year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the financial year.
- Where these sales are infrequent even if significant in value. A Sale of financial assets is considered infrequent if the sale is one-off during the Financial Year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the Financial Year.
- Where these sales are insignificant in value both individually and in aggregate, even if frequent. A sale is considered insignificant if the portion of the financial assets sold is equal to or less than five (5) per cent of the carrying amount (book value) of the total assets within the business model.
- When these sales are made close to the maturity of the financial assets and the proceeds from the sales approximates the collection of the remaining contractual cash flows. A sale is considered to be close to maturity if the financial assets has a tenor to maturity of not more than one (1) year and/or the difference between the remaining contractual cash flows expected from the financial asset does not exceed the cash flows from the sales by ten (10) per cent.
