UNITY BANK PLC Unaudited Financial Statements 30 September 2023

UNITY BANK PLC FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 1. Corporate Information Unity Bank Plc provides Banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers. Such services include but not limited to granting of loans and advances, corporate Banking, retail Banking, consumer and trade finance, international Banking, cash management, electronic Banking services and money market activities. Unity Bank is a Public Limited Liability company incorporated in Nigeria to carry on the business of Banking. The Bank's shares are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Its registered office is at 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2023 were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors on the 29 October 2023. Statement of Compliance & Basis of preparation This financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for Fair Value through OCI investments, derivative financial instruments, other financial assets and liabilities held for trading, financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS34 'Interim Financial Reporting', its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the going concern principle under the historical cost basis except for financial intruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI). Presentation of financial statements The Bank presents its statement of financial position broadly in order of liquidity. An analysis regarding recovery or settlement within 12 months after the statement of financial position date (current) and more than 12 months after the statement of financial position date (non-current) are presented. Functional and presentation currency The Bank's functional currency (Nigerian Naira) is adopted as the presentation currency for the financial statements. Except as otherwise indicated, financial information presented in Naira has been rounded to the nearest thousand. Use of estimate and judgements In preparing these consolidated financial statements, management has made judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of the Bank's accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to estimates are recognised prospectively. (a) Judgements Information about judgements made in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effects on the amounts recognised in the financial statements is included in the following notes. Information about significant areas of estimation uncertainties and critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the consolidated and separate financial statements are described in note 5. Note 3.2(II): classification of financial assets: assessment of the business model within which the assets are held and assessment of whether the contractual terms of the financial asset are SPPI on the principal amount outstanding. b) Assumptions and estimation uncertainties Information about assumptions and estimation uncertainties and critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements are described as follows: Note 3.2 (vi): impairment of financial instruments: determination of inputs into the ECL measurement model, including key assumptions used in estimating recoverable cash flows and incorporation of forward-looking information.

forward-looking information. Note 5.2.4: measurement of the fair value of financial instruments with significant unobservable inputs. (level 3)

Note 3.11(ii): recognition of deferred tax assets: availability of future taxable profit against which carry-forward tax losses can be used.

(a) impairment losses on loans and advances The measurement of the expected credit loss allowance for financial assets measured at amortised cost and FVOCI is an area that requires the use of complex models and significant assumptions about future economic conditions and credit behaviour (e.g. the likelihood of customers defaulting and the resulting losses). Several significant judgements are also required in applying the accounting requirements for measuring ECL, such as: •Determining criteria for significant increase in credit risk. •Determining the credit risk grades. •Generating the term structure of the probability of default. •Determining whether credit risk has increased significantly. •Incorporation of forward-looking information. •Establishing Banks of similar financial assets for the purposes of measuring ECL. Explanation of the inputs, assumptions and estimation techniques used in measuring ECL is further detailed in note 3.2. (b) determining fair values The determination of fair value for financial assets and liabilities for which there is no observable market prices requires the use of valuation techniques as described in note 5.2.5. For financial instruments that trade infrequently and have little price transparency, fair value is less objective, and requires varying degrees of judgment depending on liquidity, concentration, uncertainty of market factors, pricing assumptions and other risks affecting the specific instrument. The Bank measures fair values using the following fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. Level 1: Quoted market price (unadjusted) in an active market for an identical instrument. Level 2: Valuation techniques based on observable inputs, either directly - i.e., as prices - or indirectly - i.e. derived from prices. This category includes instruments such as forward contracts, swaps etc. valued using; quoted market prices in active markets for similar instruments; quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are considered less than active; or other valuation techniques where all significant inputs are directly or indirectly observable from market data. Level 3: Valuation techniques using significant unobservable inputs. This category includes all instruments where the valuation technique includes inputs not based on observable data and the unobservable inputs have a significant effect on the instrument's valuation. This category includes instrument that are valued based on quoted prices for similar instruments where significant unobservable adjustments or assumptions are required to reflect differences between the instruments. 2. Changes in Accounting Policies The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Bank's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Bank has not earlier adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8 In October 2018, the IASB issued the definition of 'material'. The amendments which became effective in the annual reporting periods starting from 1st January 2020 are intended to clarify, modify and ensure that the definition of 'material' is consistent across all IFRS. In IAS 1 (Presentation of Financial Statements) and IAS 8 (Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors), the revised definition of 'material' is quoted below: "An information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make based on those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity" The amendments laid emphasis on five (5) ways material information can be obscured. These include: If the language regarding a material item, transaction or other event is vague or unclear;

If information regarding a material item, transaction or other event is scattered in different places in the financial statements;

If dissimilar items, transactions or other events are inappropriately aggregated;

If similar items, transactions or other events are inappropriately disaggregated; and

If material information is hidden by immaterial information to the extent that it becomes unclear what information is material. The Bank has taken into consideration the new definition in the preparation of its financial statement.

3. Summary of significant accounting policies 3.1. Foreign currency translation The financial statements are presented in Nigeria Naira (₦). Nigeria Naira (₦) is both the functional and presentation currency. (i) Transactions and balances Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded at the functional (Naira) currency rate of exchange ruling at the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency rate of exchange at the reporting date. All differences arising on non-trading activities are taken to 'Other operating income' in the income statement. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the initial transactions. Non-monetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was determined. Exchange difference on non-monetary items accounted for based on the classification of the underlying item. 3.2. Financial Assets and Liabilities I. Recognition The Bank on the date of origination or purchase recognizes loans, debt and equity securities, deposits at the fair value of consideration paid. For non-revolving facilities, origination date is the date the facility is disbursed while origination date for revolving facilities is the date the line is availed. Regular-way purchases and sales of financial assets are recognized on the settlement date. All other financial assets and liabilities, are initially recognized on the trade date at which the Bank becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. II. Classification and Measurement Initial measurement of a financial asset or liability is at fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to its purchase or issuance. For instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs are recognized immediately in profit or loss. Financial assets include both debt and equity instruments. Financial assets are classified into one of the following measurement categories: Amortised cost

Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI)

Fair Value through Profit or Loss (FVTPL) for trading related assets The Bank classifies all of its financial assets based on the business model for managing the assets and the asset's contractual cash flow characteristics. Business Model Assessment Business model assessment involves determining whether financial assets are managed in order to generate cash flows from collection - The stated policies and objectives for the portfolio and the operation of those policies in practice. In particular, whether how the performance of assets in a portfolio is evaluated and reported to Bank heads and other key decision makers within the Bank's

the risks that affect the performance of assets held within a business model and how those risks are managed;

how compensation is determined for the Bank's business lines' management that manages the assets; and

The frequency and volume of sales in prior periods and expectations about future sales activity. Management determines the classification of the financial instruments at initial recognition. The business model assessment falls under Business Model 1(BM1): Financial assets held with the sole objective to collect contractual cash flows;

Business Model 2 (BM2): Financial assets held with the objective of both collecting contractual cash flows and selling; and

Business Model 3 (BM3): Financial assets held with neither of the objectives mentioned in BM1 or BM2 above. These are basically The Bank may decide to sell financial instruments held under the BM1 category with the objective to collect contractual cash flows When the Bank sells financial assets to reduce credit risk or losses because of an increase in the assets' credit risk. The Bank considers sale of financial assets that may occur in BM1 to be infrequent if the sales is one-off during the Financial Year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the financial year.

Where these sales are infrequent even if significant in value. A Sale of financial assets is considered infrequent if the sale is one-off during the Financial Year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the Financial Year.

one-off during the Financial Year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the Financial Year. Where these sales are insignificant in value both individually and in aggregate, even if frequent. A sale is considered insignificant if the portion of the financial assets sold is equal to or less than five (5) per cent of the carrying amount (book value) of the total assets within the business model.

When these sales are made close to the maturity of the financial assets and the proceeds from the sales approximates the collection of the remaining contractual cash flows. A sale is considered to be close to maturity if the financial assets has a tenor to maturity of not more than one (1) year and/or the difference between the remaining contractual cash flows expected from the financial asset does not

Other reasons: The following reasons outlined below may constitute 'Other Reasons' that may necessitate selling financial assets from the BM1 category that will not constitute a change in business model:

Selling the financial asset to realize cash to deal with unforeseen need for liquidity (infrequent).

Selling the financial asset to manage credit concentration risk (infrequent).

Selling the financial assets as a result of changes in tax laws (infrequent).

Other situations also depends upon the facts and circumstances which need to be judged by the management Cash flow characteristics assessment The contractual cash flow characteristics assessment involves assessing the contractual features of an instrument to determine if they give rise to cash flows that are consistent with a basic lending arrangement. Contractual cash flows are consistent with a basic lending arrangement if they represent cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding (SPPI). Principal is defined as the fair value of the instrument at initial recognition. Principal may change over the life of the instruments due to repayments. Interest is defined as consideration for the time value of money and the credit risk associated with the principal amount outstanding and for other basic lending risks and costs (liquidity risk and administrative costs), as well as a profit margin. In assessing whether the contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest, the Bank considers the contractual terms contingent events that would change the amount and timing of cash flows;

leverage features;

prepayment and extension terms;

terms that limit the Bank's claim to cash flows from specified assets (e.g. non-recourse asset arrangements); and

non-recourse asset arrangements); and Features that modify consideration of the time value of money - e.g. periodical reset of interest rates. The Bank holds a portfolio of long-term fixed rate loans for which it has the option to propose a revision of the interest rate at periodic reset dates. These reset rights are limited to the market rate at the time of revision. The right to reset the rates of the loans based on the revision in market rates are part of the contractually agreed terms on inception of the loan agreement, therefore the borrowers are obligated to comply with the reset rates without any option of repayment of the loans at par at any reset date. The Bank has determined that the contractual cash flows of these loans are solely payments of principal and interest because the option varies with the interest rate in a way that is considered a consideration for the time value of money, credit risk, other basic lending risks and costs associated with the principal amount outstanding. Financial assets with embedded derivatives are considered in their entirety when determining whether their cash flows are solely payment of principal and interest. a) Financial assets measured at amortised cost Financial assets are measured at amortised cost if they are held within a business model whose objective is to hold for collection of contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. After initial measurement, debt instruments in this category are carried at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. Amortized cost is calculated taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition, transaction costs and fees that are an integral part of the effective interest rate. Amortization is included in Interest income in the Statement of profit or loss. Impairment on financial assets measured at amortized cost is calculated using the expected credit loss approach. Loans and debt securities measured at amortized cost are presented net of allowance for credit losses (ACL) in the statement of financial position.

b) Financial assets measured at FVOCI Financial assets are measured at FVOCI if they are held within a business model whose objective is to hold for collection of contractual cash flows and for selling financial assets, where the assets' cash flows represent payments that are solely payments of principal and interest. Subsequent to initial recognition, unrealized gains and losses on debt instruments measured at FVOCI are recorded in other comprehensive Income (OCI). Upon derecognition, realized gains and losses are reclassified from OCI and recorded in Non-interest income in the Statement of Comprehensive Income. Foreign exchange gains and losses that relate to the amortized cost of the debt instrument are recognized in the Statement of Comprehensive Income. Premiums, discounts and related transaction costs are amortized over the expected life of the instrument to Interest income in the Statement of Profit or Loss using the effective interest rate method. c) Financial assets measured at FVTPL Debt instruments measured at FVTPL include assets held for trading purposes, assets held as part of a portfolio managed on a fair value basis and assets whose cash flows do not represent payments that are solely payments of principal and interest. Financial assets may also be designated at FVTPL if by so doing eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch which would otherwise arise. These instruments are measured at fair value in the Statement of Financial Position, with transaction costs recognized immediately in the Statement of P or L as part of Non-interest income. Realized and unrealized gains and losses are recognized as part of Non-interest income in the Statement of Comprehensive Income. c) Equity Instruments Equity instruments are instruments that meet the definition of equity from the issuer's perspective; that is, instruments that do not contain a contractual obligation to pay and that evidence a residual interest in the issuer's net assets. Equity instruments are measured at FVTPL, unless an election is made to designate them at FVOCI upon purchase. For equity instruments measured at FVTPL, changes in fair value are recognized as part of Non-interest income in the Income Statement. The Bank can elect to classify non-trading equity instruments at FVOCI. This election will be used for certain equity investments for strategic or longer term investment purposes. The FVOCI election is made upon initial recognition, on an instrument-by-instrument basis and once made is irrevocable. Gains and losses on these instruments including when derecognized/sold are recorded in OCI and are not subsequently reclassified to the statement of comprehensive income. Any transaction costs incurred upon purchase of the security are added to the cost basis of the security and are not reclassified to the Statement of profit or loss on sale of the security. d) Financial liabilities Financial liabilities are classified into: Amortised cost

Fair Value through Profit or Loss (FVTPL) f) Financial Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Financial liabilities accounted for at fair value through profit or loss fall into two categories: financial liabilities held for trading and financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss on inception. Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss are financial liabilities held for trading. A financial liability is classified as held for trading if it is incurred principally for the purpose of repurchasing it in the near term or if it is part of a portfolio of identified financial instruments that are managed together and for which there is evidence of a recent actual pattern of short term profit-taking. Derivatives are also categorized as held for trading unless they are designated and effective as hedging instruments. Financial liabilities held for trading also include obligations to deliver financial assets borrowed by a short seller. Gains and losses arising from changes in fair value of financial liabilities classified as held for trading are included in the income statement and are reported as 'Net gains/(losses) on financial instruments classified as held for trading'. Interest expenses on financial liabilities held for trading are included in 'Net interest income'. Financial liabilities are designated at FVTPL when either the designation eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch which would otherwise arise or the financial liability contains one or more embedded derivatives which significantly modify the cash flows otherwise required. For liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, all changes in fair value are recognized in Non- interest income in the Statement of profit or loss, except for changes in fair value arising from changes in the Bank's own credit risk which are recognized in OCI. Changes in fair value of liabilities due to changes in the Bank's own credit risk, which are recognized in OCI, are not subsequently reclassified to the Statement of profit or loss upon derecognition/extinguishment of the liabilities.

f) Financial Liabilities at amortised cost Financial liabilities that are not classified at fair value through profit or loss fall into this category and are measured at amortised cost III. Reclassifications Financial assets are not reclassified subsequent to their initial recognition, except in the period after the Bank changes its business model for managing financial assets. A change in the Bank's business model will occur only when the Bank either begins or ceases to perform an activity that is significant to its operations such as: Significant internal restructuring or business combinations; for example an acquisition of a private asset management company that might necessitate transfer and sale of loans to willing buyers, this action will constitute changes in business model and subsequent reclassification of the Loan held from BM1 to BM2 Category

Disposal of a business line i.e. disposal of a business segment

Any other reason that might warrant a change in the Bank's business model as determined by management based on facts and circumstances. The following are not considered to be changes in the business model: A change in intention related to particular financial assets (even in circumstances of significant changes in market conditions)

A temporary disappearance of a particular market for financial assets.

A transfer of financial assets between parts of the Bank with different business models. When reclassification occurs, the Bank reclassifies all affected financial assets in accordance with the new business model. IV. Modification of financial assets and liabilities a. Financial assets When the contractual terms of a financial asset are modified, the Bank evaluates whether the cash flows of the modified asset are substantially different. If the cash flows are substantially different, then the contractual rights to cash flows from the original financial asset are deemed to have expired. In this case, the original financial asset is derecognized and a new financial asset is recognised at fair value. Any difference between the amortized cost and the present value of the estimated future cash flows of the modified asset or consideration received on derecognition is recorded as a separate line item in profit or loss as 'gains and losses arising from the derecognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost'. If the cash flows of the modified asset carried at amortized cost are not substantially different, then the modification does not result in derecognition of the financial asset. In this case, the Bank recalculates the gross carrying amount of the financial asset and recognizes the amount arising from adjusting the gross carrying amount as a modification gain or loss in profit or loss as part of impairment charge for the year. In determining when a modification to terms of a financial asset is substantial or not to the existing terms, the Bank will consider the following non-exhaustive criteria. Quantitative criteria A modification would lead to derecognition of existing financial asset and recognition of a new financial asset, i.e. substantial modification, if: The discounted present value of the cash flows under the new terms, including any fees received net of any fees paid and discounted using the original effective interest rate, is at least 10 per cent different from the discounted present value of the remaining cash flows of the original financial asset. In addition to the above, the Bank shall also consider qualitative factors as detailed below. Qualitative criteria Scenarios where modifications will lead to derecognition of existing loan and recognition of a new loan, i.e. substantial modification, The exchange of a loan for another financial asset with substantially different contractual terms and conditions such as the restructuring of a loan to a bond; conversion of a loan to an equity instrument of the borrower

Roll up of interest into a single bullet payment of interest and principal at the end of the loan term

Conversion of a loan from one currency to another currency Other factor to be considered:

Extension of maturity dates If the terms of a financial asset are renegotiated or modified or an existing financial asset is replaced with a new one due to financial difficulties of the borrower, then an assessment is made of whether the financial asset should be derecognized (see above) and ECL are measured as follows: If the expected restructuring will not result in derecognition of the existing asset, then the expected cash flows arising from the modified financial asset are included in calculating the cash shortfalls from the existing asset

If the expected restructuring will result in derecognition of the existing asset, then the expected fair value of the new asset is treated as the final cash flow from the existing financial asset at the time of its derecognition. b. Financial Liabilities A financial liability is derecognised when the obligation under the liability is discharged, cancelled or expires. The Bank derecognises a financial liability when its terms are modified and the cash flows of the modified liability are substantially different. In this case, a new financial liability based on the modified terms is recognised at fair value. The difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability extinguished and the new financial liability with modified terms is recognised in profit or loss. De-recognition of financial instruments The Bank derecognizes a financial asset only when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expire or it transfers the financial asset and substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the asset to another entity. If the Bank neither transfers nor retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership and continues to control the transferred asset, the Bank recognises its retained interest in the asset and an associated liability for amounts it may have to pay. If the Bank retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of a transferred financial asset, the Bank continues to recognise the financial asset and also recognises a collateralised borrowing for the proceeds received. Financial assets that are transferred to a third party but do not qualify for derecognition are presented in the statement of financial position as 'Assets pledged as collateral', if the transferee has the right to sell or repledge them. On derecognition of a financial asset, the difference between the carrying amount of the asset (or the carrying amount allocated to the portion of the asset transferred), and the sum of (i) the consideration received (including any new asset obtained less any new liability assumed) and (ii) any cumulative gain or loss that had been recognized in other comprehensive income is recognized in profit or loss. The Bank derecognises a financial liability when its contractual obligations are discharged or cancelled or expire. VI. Impairment of Financial Assets In line with IFRS 9, the Bank assesses the under listed financial instruments for impairment using Expected Credit Loss (ECL) approach: Amortized cost financial assets;

Debt securities classified as at FVOCI;

Off-balance sheet loan commitments; and

sheet loan commitments; and Financial guarantee contracts. Equity instruments and financial assets measured at FVTL are not subjected to impairment under the standard. Expected Credit Loss Impairment Model (ECL Model) The Bank's allowance for credit losses calculations are outputs of models with a number of underlying assumptions regarding the choice of variable inputs and their interdependencies. The expected credit loss impairment model reflects the present value of all cash shortfalls related to default events either over the following twelve months or over the expected life of a financial instrument depending on credit deterioration from inception. The allowance for credit losses reflects an unbiased, probability-weighted outcome which considers multiple scenarios based on reasonable and supportable forecasts. The Bank adopts a three-stage approach for impairment assesment based on changes in credit quality since initial recognition. Stage 1 - Where there has not been a significant increase in credit risk (SICR) since initial recognition of a financial instrument, an amount equal to 12 months expected credit loss is recorded. The expected credit loss is computed using a probability of default occurring over the next 12 months. For those instruments with a remaining maturity of less than 12 months, a probability of default corresponding to remaining term to maturity is used. Stage 2 - When a financial instrument experiences a SICR subsequent to origination but is not considered to be in default, it is included in Stage 2. This requires the computation of expected credit loss based on the probability of default over the remaining estimated life of the financial instrument.

Stage 3 - Financial instruments that are considered to be in default are included in this stage. Similar to Stage 2, the allowance for credit losses captures the lifetime expected credit losses. The guiding principle for ECL model is to reflect the general pattern of deterioration or improvement in the credit quality of financial instruments since initial recognition. The ECL allowance is based on credit losses expected to arise over the life of the asset (life time expected credit loss), unless there has been no significant increase in credit risk since origination.

Measurement of Expected expected credit losses The probability of default (PD), exposure at default (EAD), and loss given default (LGD) inputs used to estimate expected credit losses are modelled based on macroeconomic variables that are most closely related with credit losses in the relevant portfolio. Details of these statistical parameters/inputs are as follows: PD - The probability of default is an estimate of the likelihood of default over a given time horizon. A default may only happen at a certain time over the remaining estimated life, if the facility has not been previously derecognized and is still in the portfolio.

12-month PDs - This is the estimated probability of default occurring within the next 12 months (or over the remaining life of the financial instrument if that is less than 12 months). This is used to calculate 12-month ECLs.

PDs - This is the estimated probability of default occurring within the next 12 months (or over the remaining life of the financial instrument if that is less than 12 months). This is used to calculate 12-month ECLs. Lifetime PDs - This is the estimated probability of default occurring over the remaining life of the financial instrument. This is used to calculate lifetime ECLs for 'stage 2' and 'stage 3' exposures. PDs are limited to the maximum period of exposure required by IFRS 9. EAD - The exposure at default is an estimate of the exposure at a future default date, taking into account expected changes in the exposure after the reporting date, including repayments of principal and interest, whether scheduled by contract or otherwise, expected drawdowns on committed facilities, and accrued interest from missed payments.

LGD - The loss given default is an estimate of the loss arising in the case where a default occurs at a given time. It is based on the difference between the contractual cash flows due and those that the lender would expect to receive, including from the realization of any collateral. It is usually expressed as a percentage of the EAD. To estimate expected credit loss for off balance sheet exposures, credit conversion factor (CCF) is usually computed. CCF is a modelled assumption which represents the proportion of any undrawn exposure that is expected to be drawn prior to a default event occurring. It is a factor that converts an off balance sheet exposure to its credit exposure equivalent. In modelling CCF, the Bank considers its account monitoring and payment processing policies including its ability to prevent further drawings during periods of increased credit risk. CCF is applied on the off balance sheet exposures to determine the EAD and the ECL impairment model for financial assets is applied on the EAD to determine the ECL on the off balance sheet exposures. Forward-looking information The measurement of expected credit losses for each stage and the assessment of significant increases in credit risk considers information about past events and current conditions as well as reasonable and supportable forecasts of future events and economic conditions. The estimation and application of forward-looking information requires significant judgement. Macroeconomic factors The Bank relies on a broad range of forward looking information as economic inputs, such as: GDP growth, crude oil prices, inflation rates and foreign exchange rates. The inputs and models used for calculating expected credit losses may not always capture all characteristics of the market at the date of the financial statements. To reflect this, qualitative adjustments or overlays may be made as temporary adjustments using expert credit judgement. Multiple forward-looking scenarios The Bank determines allowance for credit losses using three probability-weighted forward looking scenarios. The Bank considers both internal and external sources of information in order to achieve an unbiased measure of the scenarios used. The Bank prepares the scenarios using forecasts generated by credible sources such as Business Monitor International (BMI), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), World Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Financial Markets Dealers Quotation (FMDQ), and Trading Economics. The Bank estimates three scenarios for each risk parameter (LGD, EAD, CCF and PD) - Normal, Upturn and Downturn, which in turn is used in the estimation of the multiple scenario ECLs. The 'normal case' represents the most likely outcome and is aligned with information used by the Bank for other purposes such as strategic planning and budgeting. The other scenarios represent more optimistic and more pessimistic outcomes. The Bank has identified and documented key drivers of credit risk and credit losses for each portfolio of financial instruments and, using an analysis of historical data, has estimated relationships between macro-economic variables, credit risk and credit losses.