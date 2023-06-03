UNITY BANK : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

UNITY BANK PLC

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

For the year ended 31 December 2022

The Directors present their annual report on the affairs of Unity Bank Plc ("the Bank") together with the financial statements and Independent Auditor's report for the period ended the year ended 31 December 2022.

Representation

The Board of Directors represents all shareholders and acts in the best interest of the Bank. Each Director represents the Bank's shareholders regardless of the manner in which he/she was appointed. Each Director undertakes not to seek, nor to accept, any benefit liable to compromise his/her independence.

Legal form

The Bank was incorporated in Nigeria under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a private limited company on 27th April, 1987 with the name Intercity Bank Limited. It was granted license on 28th October 1987 to carry on the business of commercial banking and commenced full banking business operation on 28th October, 1988. The Bank was converted into a Public Limited Liability Company on 8th September, 1992. Following the consolidation reforms introduced and driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2004, the Bank after its merger with eight other Banks, changed its name to Unity Bank Plc on 30th December, 2005 and its shares are currently quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Principal activity

The principal activity of the Bank is the provision of banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers. Such services include but not limited to granting of Loans and Advances, Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer and Trade Finance, International Banking, Cash Management, Electronic Banking services and money market activities.

Business review and future development

The Bank carried out banking activities in accordance with its Memorandum and Articles of Association. A comprehensive review of the business for the year and the prospects for the ensuing year is contained in the Managing Director's report that will be presented in the annual report.

Property and equipment

Information relating to the changes in property and equipment of the Bank during the year is provided in note 21 of the financial statement. In the opinion of the Directors, the fair value of the Bank's property and equipment is not less than the value shown in the accounts and are in line with the related statement of accounting policy of the Bank.

Operating results

The table below summarises the financial performance of the Bank in the year under review:

Dec-22 Dec-21 N'000 N'000 Gross earnings 57,149,854 50,284,346 Profit before minimum and income tax 1,386,125 3,332,132 Minimum tax expense (285,280) (124,264) Profit before tax 1,100,845 3,207,868 Income tax expense (159,470) (34,616) Profit after tax 941,375 3,173,252 Profit attributable to shareholders 941,375 3,173,252 Earnings per share Basic and diluted earnings per share (Kobo) 8.05 27.15 g. Dividends The Bank did not declare any dividend during the year (2021: Nil) h. Directors Aminu Babangida* Chairman Tomi Somefun MD/CEO Oluwafunsho Obasanjo* Non Executive Director Sam N. Okagbue Non Executive Director (Independent) Hafiz Mohammed Bashir^ Non Executive Yabawa Lawan Wabi, mni Non Executive Director Temisan Tuedor Executive Director Ebenezer Kolawole Executive Director Usman Abdulqadir Executive Director Iyabo Obasanjo ̌ Non Executive Director Halima Babangida ̌ Non Executive Director

retired effective 18 March 2023

appointed acting Chairman effective 18 March 2023 ̌ appointed effective 18 March 2023

Director's shareholding

The Directors who held office during the year, together with their direct and indirect interests in the issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the register of directors' shareholding and/or as notified by the directors for the purposes of section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange are as stated below: