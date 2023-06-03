UNITY BANK : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
UNITY BANK PLC
Annual Report
for the year ended 31 December 2022
UNITY BANK PLC
Content Page
Pages
Corporate Information
Directors' Report
Statement of Corporate Responsibility for the Financial Statements
Corporate Governance Report
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Statutory Audit Committee Report
Independent Auditor's Report
Statement of Profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
26
Notes to the Financial Statements
OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES
Statement of value added
Five year financial summary - Statement of financial position
Five year financial summary - Income statement
CORPORATE INFORMATION
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors
Aminu Babangida*
- Chairman
Tomi Somefun
- MD/CEO
Oluwafunsho Obasanjo*
- Non Executive Director
Sam N. Okagbue
- Non Executive Director (Independent)
Hafiz Mohammed Bashir^
- Non Executive Director/ Ag. Chairman
Yabawa Lawan Wabi, mni
- Non Executive Director
Temisan Tuedor
- Executive Director
Ebenezer Kolawole
- Executive Director
Usman Abdulqadir
- Executive Director
Iyabo Obasanjo ̌
- Non Executive Director
Halima Babangida ̌
- Non Executive Director
* retired effective 18 March 2023
^ appointed acting Chairman effective 27 April 2023
̌appointed effective 27 April 2023
Company Secretary
Alaba Williams
FRC/2020/002/00000020510
Registered Office
Unity Bank Plc
Plot 42, Ahmed Onibudo Street
Victoria Island
Lagos
Independent Auditor
KPMG Professional Services
KPMG Tower
Bishop Aboyade Cole Street
Victoria Island
Lagos
www.kpmg.com/ng
Tax Advisors
Ijewere & Co
(Chartered Tax Advisory)
Itoya House, 126 Lewis Street
P. O Box 8713
Lagos, Nigeria
FRC/2015/ICAN/00000011189
Registrars office
Unity Registrars Limited
25, Ogunlana Drive
Surulere
Lagos
FRC/2014/CIBN/00000007827
Bank's Registered Number
94524
Bank's Tax Identification Number
00797699-0001
DIRECTOR'S REPORT
DIRECTOR'S REPORT
For the year ended 31 December 2022
The Directors present their annual report on the affairs of Unity Bank Plc ("the Bank") together with the financial statements and Independent Auditor's report for the period ended the year ended 31 December 2022.
Representation
The Board of Directors represents all shareholders and acts in the best interest of the Bank. Each Director represents the Bank's shareholders regardless of the manner in which he/she was appointed. Each Director undertakes not to seek, nor to accept, any benefit liable to compromise his/her independence.
Legal form
The Bank was incorporated in Nigeria under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a private limited company on 27th April, 1987 with the name Intercity Bank Limited. It was granted license on 28th October 1987 to carry on the business of commercial banking and commenced full banking business operation on 28th October, 1988. The Bank was converted into a Public Limited Liability Company on 8th September, 1992. Following the consolidation reforms introduced and driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2004, the Bank after its merger with eight other Banks, changed its name to Unity Bank Plc on 30th December, 2005 and its shares are currently quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Principal activity
The principal activity of the Bank is the provision of banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers. Such services include but not limited to granting of Loans and Advances, Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer and Trade Finance, International Banking, Cash Management, Electronic Banking services and money market activities.
Business review and future development
The Bank carried out banking activities in accordance with its Memorandum and Articles of Association. A comprehensive review of the business for the year and the prospects for the ensuing year is contained in the Managing Director's report that will be presented in the annual report.
Property and equipment
Information relating to the changes in property and equipment of the Bank during the year is provided in note 21 of the financial statement. In the opinion of the Directors, the fair value of the Bank's property and equipment is not less than the value shown in the accounts and are in line with the related statement of accounting policy of the Bank.
Operating results
The table below summarises the financial performance of the Bank in the year under review:
Dec-22
Dec-21
N'000
N'000
Gross earnings
57,149,854
50,284,346
Profit before minimum and income tax
1,386,125
3,332,132
Minimum tax expense
(285,280)
(124,264)
Profit before tax
1,100,845
3,207,868
Income tax expense
(159,470)
(34,616)
Profit after tax
941,375
3,173,252
Profit attributable to shareholders
941,375
3,173,252
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Kobo)
8.05
27.15
g.
Dividends
The Bank did not declare any dividend during the year (2021: Nil)
h.
Directors
Aminu Babangida*
Chairman
Tomi Somefun
MD/CEO
Oluwafunsho Obasanjo*
Non Executive Director
Sam N. Okagbue
Non Executive Director (Independent)
Hafiz Mohammed Bashir^
Non Executive
Yabawa Lawan Wabi, mni
Non Executive Director
Temisan Tuedor
Executive Director
Ebenezer Kolawole
Executive Director
Usman Abdulqadir
Executive Director
Iyabo Obasanjo ̌
Non Executive Director
Halima Babangida ̌
Non Executive Director
retired effective 18 March 2023
appointed acting Chairman effective 18 March 2023̌appointed effective 18 March 2023
The Bank did not declare any dividend during the year (2021: Nil)
Director's shareholding
The Directors who held office during the year, together with their direct and indirect interests in the issued share capital of the Bank as recorded in the register of directors' shareholding and/or as notified by the directors for the purposes of section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange are as stated below:
For the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, all contracts with related parties during the year were conducted at arm's length.
Information relating to related parties transactions are contained in Note 48 to the financial statements
Shareholding analysis
The shareholding pattern of the Bank as at 31 December 2022 is as stated below:
Range
No Of Shareholders
Unit
1 - 9999
56,319
55,136,011
10000 - 50000
14,543
98,474,338
50001 - 100000
3,424
68,896,786
100001 - 500000
3,255
180,301,639
500001 - 1000000
1,181
90,129,045
1000001 - 50000000
105
219,812,958
50000000 - 100000000
19
145,334,387
100000001 - 500000000
49
2,449,313,102
500000001 - 1000000000
3
1,870,339,397
1000000001 - 5000000000
3
6,511,600,279
TOTAL
78,901
11,689,337,942
The shareholding pattern of the Bank as at 31 December 2021 is as stated below:
Range
No Of Shareholders
Unit
1 - 9999
56,610
56,092,561
10000 - 50000
14,622
100,429,708
50001 - 100000
3,948
70,468,245
100001 - 500000
3,857
178,165,463
500001 - 1000000
1,120
84,455,144
1000001 - 50000000
72
145,871,225
50000000 - 100000000
16
120,526,859
100000001 - 500000000
48
2,546,550,410
500000001 - 1000000000
3
1,852,359,484
1000000001 - 5000000000
3
6,534,418,843
TOTAL
80,299
11,689,337,942
Substantial interest in shares
According to the register of members as at 31 December 2022, no shareholder held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the Bank except the following:
Shareholder
No of Shares held
Shareholding (%)
ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION OF NIGERIA (AMCON)
4,000,130,848
34.22%
PANAFRICAN CAPITAL NOMINEE
1,480,614,483
12.67%
LIGHTHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
1,053,199,290
9.01%
IBAD LIMITED
717,722,190
6.14%
EL-AMIN (NIG.) LTD
615,889,636
5.27%
TOTAL
7,867,556,447
67.31%
