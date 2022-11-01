Advanced search
    UBX   US91381U2006

UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(UBX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:29 2022-11-01 am EDT
3.625 USD   +26.75%
Unity Biotechnology : UBX1325 Phase 2 BEHOLD 24- week Data Investor Call Presentation
PU
Unity Biotechnology, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
UNITY Biotechnology Announces Positive 24-Week Data from Phase 2 BEHOLD Study of UBX1325 in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema
AQ
UNITY Biotechnology : UBX1325 Phase 2 BEHOLD 24- week Data Investor Call Presentation

11/01/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBX1325

Phase 2 BEHOLD DME Study

24 Week Data

Arshad M. Khanani MD, MA, FASRS

Director of Clinical Research at

Sierra Eye Associates

Anirvan Ghosh, CEO

Jamie Dananberg, CMO

Lynne Sullivan, CFO

  • 01-Nov-2022

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain forward-looking statements including statements related to Unity Biotechnology Inc.'s ("UNITY's") understanding of cellular senescence and the role it plays in diseases of aging, the potential for UNITY to develop therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, including for ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases, the potential for UNITY to successfully commence and complete clinical studies of UBX1325 for DME, AMD, and other ophthalmologic diseases, the expected timing of enrollment and results of the clinical trials in UBX1325, and UNITY's expectations regarding the sufficiency of its cash runway. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the risk that the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic may continue to negatively impact the development of preclinical and clinical drug candidates, including delaying or disrupting the enrollment of patients in clinical trials, risks relating to the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the risk that interim results of our clinical studies may not be indicative of future results, and risks relating to UNITY's understanding of senescence biology. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of UNITY in general, see UNITY's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2022, as well as other documents that may be filed by UNITY from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This presentation concerns drug candidates that are under clinical investigation which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They are currently limited by Federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated. This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities and has been prepared solely for informational purposes.

2 01-Nov-2022

UBX1325 Led to a Statistically Significant and Clinically Relevant Improvement in Visual Acuity in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema

Phase 2 BEHOLD Study Data Highlights

  • A single dose of UBX1325 led to a statistically significant and clinically relevant improvement in vision as measured by BCVA out to 24 weeks in DME patients
  • Retinal structure was maintained through 24 weeks in UBX1325-treated patients, compared to worsening in sham-treated patients
  • Approximately 60% of UBX1325-treatedpatients did not require anti-VEGFrescue through 24 weeks compared to only ~38% of sham-treated patients
  • UBX1325, the first senolytic drug being explored in eye disease, had a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no evidence of intra-ocularinflammation
  • This novel mechanism of action could benefit patients as monotherapy or in combination with anti-VEGF agents

Built on UNITY's Senescent Cell Biology Platform

  • Preclinical mechanism of action and efficacy data support senolytic therapeutic hypothesis
  • Mechanism has broad implication for diseases of aging

3 01-Nov-2022

UNITY Is Developing Senolytic Medicines to Eliminate Senescent Cells to Restore Vascular Health and Improve Vision

Diabetic Macular Edema

DME:

DME treated with Senolytic

Increased senescence burden

intended results:

Retinal vasculature affected

Senescent cells removed

Blood retinal barrier (BRB) Breakdown

Retinal vasculature restored

Loss of vision

Improvement in vision

UNITY illustration.

  • 01-Nov-2022

Proposed Mechanism of Action for UBX1325

Diabetic blood vessel

Vessel remodeling

Repaired blood vessel

UBX1325

Senescent (Sn) ECs accumulate in diabetic retinas in areas of disease activity

  • 01-Nov-2022
  • UBX1325 selectively triggers cell death of Sn ECs
  • UBX1325 reduces retinal inflammation and vascular leakage

Preclinical data predicts progressive disease modification through vascular remodeling

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UNITY Biotechnology Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 13:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
