Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2195   KYG9460D1088

UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2195)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ardern urges unity to fight COVID-19 on Waitangi Day

02/06/2022 | 01:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Togetherness is something we have shown throughout the last few years. I know it hasn't always been easy ... But together we have, and we continue to, overcome," Ardern said in a pre-recorded speech.

Waitangi Day is named for the region on the North Island where representatives of the British Crown and more than 500 indigenous Maori chiefs signed a founding treaty in 1840.

Maori, who account for about 15% of New Zealand's population, were dispossessed of much of their land during British colonisation. In years past, many would protest on the Waitangi Day for civil and social rights, criticising successive governments for not doing enough.

In December, Ardern's government set up the Maori Health Authority to ensure better health access to Maori.

"We have an obligation to make sure everyone has access to the healthcare they need, and that you don't die younger than everyone else in New Zealand because you are Maori," Ardern said on Sunday.


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/04Energy Up as Oil Futures Close At 7-Year High -- Energy Roundup
DJ
02/04SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Premarket Friday
MT
02/03Unity Software Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; Expected Q1 Revenue Below Street Est..
MT
02/03Earnings Flash (U) UNITY Posts Q4 Revenue $315.9M, vs. Street Est of $295.7M
MT
02/03Earnings Flash (U) UNITY Posts Q4 Loss $-0.05, vs. Street Est of $-0.07
MT
02/02As U.S. pledges troops, France prepares Romania plans
RE
02/02"We're not done" with sanctions on Myanmar junta and its supporters, says U.S. envoy
RE
02/01Wrangle over interim Libyan government intensifies
RE
01/31Myanmar's year of turmoil since a military coup
RE
01/31Explainer-Can the U.N. do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine crisis?
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 314 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net income 2020 37,7 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
Net cash 2020 4,20 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 305 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float -
Chart UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leung Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fung Ling Tsang Finance Manager
Wing Sun Yeung Director
Yi Man Lai Administration Manager
Mei Wah Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.57%39
TOPBUILD CORP.-17.97%7 399
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-25.40%3 075
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-11.42%2 499
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-28.23%1 744
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD4.69%1 411