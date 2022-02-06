Ardern urges unity to fight COVID-19 on Waitangi Day

Waitangi Day is named for the region on the North Island where representatives of the British Crown and more than 500 indigenous Maori chiefs signed a founding treaty in 1840.

Maori, who account for about 15% of New Zealand's population, were dispossessed of much of their land during British colonisation. In years past, many would protest on the Waitangi Day for civil and social rights, criticising successive governments for not doing enough.

In December, Ardern's government set up the Maori Health Authority to ensure better health access to Maori.

"We have an obligation to make sure everyone has access to the healthcare they need, and that you don't die younger than everyone else in New Zealand because you are Maori," Ardern said on Sunday.