China urges cartoon producers to resist 'unhealthy' content

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China's broadcasting regulator
said it will encourage online producers to create "healthy"
cartoons and clamp down violent, vulgar or pornographic content,
as Beijing steps up efforts to bring its thriving entertainment
industry to heel.
The National Radio and Television Administration said in an
notice posted late on Friday that children and young people were
the main audience for cartoons, and qualified agencies need to
broadcast content that "upholds truth, goodness and beauty".
China's ruling Communist Party has stepped up a campaign to
clean up its entertainment industry https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-radio-tv-body-strengthen-regulation-cultural-programmes-salaries-2021-09-02
in recent months, taking action against "online idols" and
promising tougher penalties for celebrities who engage in
illegal or unethical behaviour.
The campaigns have been part of a wider effort https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-culture-crackdown-sign-profound-political-change-commentary-2021-08-31
to intervene in all aspects of the country's culture and
economy, with the government also promising to tackle
inequality, soaring property prices and profit-seeking education
institutions.
The Communist Party celebrated its centenary in July, and
President Xi Jinping marked the occasion by promising to
"enhance" the party's powers and strengthen the unity of the
Chinese people.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard)