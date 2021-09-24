Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2195   KYG9460D1088

UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2195)
China urges cartoon producers to resist 'unhealthy' content

09/24/2021 | 10:39pm EDT
SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China's broadcasting regulator said it will encourage online producers to create "healthy" cartoons and clamp down violent, vulgar or pornographic content, as Beijing steps up efforts to bring its thriving entertainment industry to heel.

The National Radio and Television Administration said in an notice posted late on Friday that children and young people were the main audience for cartoons, and qualified agencies need to broadcast content that "upholds truth, goodness and beauty".

China's ruling Communist Party has stepped up a campaign to clean up its entertainment industry https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-radio-tv-body-strengthen-regulation-cultural-programmes-salaries-2021-09-02 in recent months, taking action against "online idols" and promising tougher penalties for celebrities who engage in illegal or unethical behaviour.

The campaigns have been part of a wider effort https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-culture-crackdown-sign-profound-political-change-commentary-2021-08-31 to intervene in all aspects of the country's culture and economy, with the government also promising to tackle inequality, soaring property prices and profit-seeking education institutions.

The Communist Party celebrated its centenary in July, and President Xi Jinping marked the occasion by promising to "enhance" the party's powers and strengthen the unity of the Chinese people.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 314 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net income 2020 37,7 M 4,85 M 4,85 M
Net cash 2020 4,20 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 375 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leung Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fung Ling Tsang Finance Manager
Wing Sun Yeung Chairman
Yi Man Lai Administration Manager
Mei Wah Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%48
TOPBUILD CORP.19.41%7 188
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.11.63%3 357
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)12.97%2 912
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)75.06%2 605
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD-7.81%1 324