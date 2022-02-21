Log in
    2195   KYG9460D1088

UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2195)
N.Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will frustrate U.S. threats

02/21/2022 | 04:56pm EST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm Held in Ryonpho area of Hamju County, South Hamgyong Province of the DPRK

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen cooperation with China and together "frustrate" threats and hostile policies from the United States and its allies, state media reported on Tuesday.

Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the successful completion of the Beijing Olympics, state news agency KCNA said in a summary.

North Korea and China are defending and advancing socialism, while "frustrating the undisguised hostile policy and military threat of the U.S. and its satellite forces" by strengthening strategic cooperation and unity, Kim said.

Kim praised the Games for making a mark on history, and said under Xi's leadership, China had persevered in the face of an "unprecedentedly severe health crisis and the hostile forces' maneuvers."

North Korea did not participate in the Games, which ended on Sunday.

In a previous letter from sports authorities in January, North Korea blamed "hostile forces" and COVID-19 risks for its not being able to attend.

North Korean athletes were not eligible to compete under their national flag after the country failed to send a team to the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year, citing COVID-19 concerns.

China has been North Korea's only major ally since the two signed a treaty in 1961.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 314 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net income 2020 37,7 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
Net cash 2020 4,20 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 305 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leung Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fung Ling Tsang Finance Manager
Wing Sun Yeung Director
Yi Man Lai Administration Manager
Mei Wah Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.57%39
TOPBUILD CORP.-18.64%7 339
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-23.72%3 145
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-8.50%2 521
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-27.72%1 715
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD18.54%1 581