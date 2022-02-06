Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2195   KYG9460D1088

UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2195)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pope praises Moroccans for showing unity over boy trapped in well

02/06/2022 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis holds weekly general audience at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday praised the people of Morocco for coming together to try to rescue a small boy trapped in a well and said he was saddened that their efforts were not successful.

Rayan Awram, 5, fell into the well in the hills near the northern city of Chefchaouen on Tuesday, triggering a huge rescue effort that gripped the country and many around the word. The child died https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/moroccan-rescuers-get-closer-child-trapped-well-2022-02-05 before rescuers were able to reach him on Saturday evening.

"The people clung together, as a whole, to save Rayan, they worked together to save a child," the pope said during his weekly blessing in St. Peter's Square.

"(The rescuers) tried their best, unfortunately they did not make it, but that (was) an example," he said.

Italians in particular were moved by the story of Rayan because it was similar to a tragedy in 1981 when scores of rescuers tried to save the life of Alfredino Rampi, a 6-year-old boy who was trapped in a well for three days before he died.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Philip Pullella and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/04Energy Up as Oil Futures Close At 7-Year High -- Energy Roundup
DJ
02/04SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Premarket Friday
MT
02/03Unity Software Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; Expected Q1 Revenue Below Street Est..
MT
02/03Earnings Flash (U) UNITY Posts Q4 Revenue $315.9M, vs. Street Est of $295.7M
MT
02/03Earnings Flash (U) UNITY Posts Q4 Loss $-0.05, vs. Street Est of $-0.07
MT
02/02As U.S. pledges troops, France prepares Romania plans
RE
02/02"We're not done" with sanctions on Myanmar junta and its supporters, says U.S. envoy
RE
02/01Wrangle over interim Libyan government intensifies
RE
01/31Myanmar's year of turmoil since a military coup
RE
01/31Explainer-Can the U.N. do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine crisis?
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 314 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net income 2020 37,7 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
Net cash 2020 4,20 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 305 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float -
Chart UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leung Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fung Ling Tsang Finance Manager
Wing Sun Yeung Director
Yi Man Lai Administration Manager
Mei Wah Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.57%39
TOPBUILD CORP.-17.97%7 399
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-25.40%3 075
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-11.42%2 499
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-28.23%1 744
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD4.69%1 411