    2195   KYG9460D1088

UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2195)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.37 HKD   -1.33%
12/18Vatican tightens screws on conservatives over traditional Latin Mass
RE
12/16INSIDER SELL : Unity Software
MT
12/16EU leaders struggle to find common ground on COVID travel rules
RE
Security forces deploy in Sudan's Khartoum against planned post-coup protests

12/19/2021 | 04:44am EST
KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Security forces blocked major roads and bridges in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday against planned protests over the Oct. 25 military coup that have continued even after the reinstatement of the prime minister.

Demonstrations were also planned in other cities across the country to mark the third anniversary of protests that touched off a popular uprising which led to the overthrow of long-ruling Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok warned in a statement https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/sudans-stability-unity-are-risk-pm-says-amid-mass-protests-2021-12-18 that Sudan's revolution faced a major setback and that political intransigence from all sides threatened the country's unity and stability.

Security forces sealed off major roads leading to the airport and army headquarters as well as most bridges connecting Khartoum to sister cities Bahri and Omdurman across the Nile river.

Protesters planned to march towards the presidential palace in downtown Khartoum, where security forces including joint army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were heavily deployed.

Images shared on social media showed protests beginning in cities outside Khartoum, including Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast and El-Deain in the western region of Darfur.

It would be the ninth in a series of demonstrations against the coup that have continued even after the military reinstated Hamdok, who had been under house arrest, on Nov. 21 and released him and other high-profile political detainees.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors says 45 people have been killed in crackdowns on protesters since the coup.

The military and civilian political parties had previously shared power since Bashir's removal. But the deal reinstating Hamdok faces opposition from protesters who had seen him as a symbol of resistance to military rule and denounced it as a betrayal.

Civilian parties, and neighbourhood resistance committees that have organised several mass protests, demand full civilian rule under the slogan "no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy."

On Saturday night and early Sunday morning, people arrived in bus convoys from other states, including North Kordofan and Gezira, to join protests in Khartoum, witnesses said.

A rally on Friday by members of civilian parties, known as the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition, was broken up by tear gas from an unclear source as witnesses told Reuters there was no sign of security forces on the scene.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 314 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net income 2020 37,7 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
Net cash 2020 4,20 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 370 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leung Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fung Ling Tsang Finance Manager
Wing Sun Yeung Chairman
Yi Man Lai Administration Manager
Mei Wah Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%47
TOPBUILD CORP.40.04%8 428
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.29.17%3 885
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)9.59%2 684
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)60.24%2 265
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD-4.02%1 358