  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2195   KYG9460D1088

UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2195)
South Korean conservative opposition candidate Yoon elected president

03/09/2022 | 02:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Election campaign of Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential election candidate of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP), in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was elected president on Wednesday in one of the closest fought races in recent history which will shape Asia's fourth-largest economy for the next five years.

Yoon, from the main opposition People Power Party, edged out the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung with 48.6% of the vote to 47.8%, with more than 98% of the ballots counted as of 4.20 a.m. on Thursday (1920 GMT Wednesday).

Lee conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent.

"I did my best, but failed to live up to your expectations," he told a news conference, blaming his "shortcomings".

"The president-elect, I desperately ask you to overcome divisions and conflicts and open an era of integration and unity."

Yoon had yet to make an official acceptance speech. But as he left home for campaign headquarters, he said it had been a "very long night" and thanked hundreds of supporters who gathered in front of his home.

The unusually bitter election campaign was marred by scandals and smears, but the policy stakes are high for the country of 52 million.

Around 77% of South Korea's 44 million eligible voters cast ballots to pick the leader of a nation whose global status is rising even as it has been riven by gender and generational divisions, while facing a confrontational North Korea.

The winner must tackle challenges including South Korea's worst wave of COVID-19 infections, growing inequality and surging home prices, while navigating an increasingly tense rivalry between China and the United States.

Voters also want the new president to root out graft and pursue negotiations to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Jack Kim; Additional reporting by Josh Smith, Daewoung Kim and Yeni Seo; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Hyonhee Shin and Jack Kim


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 314 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net income 2020 37,7 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
Net cash 2020 4,20 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 295 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float -
Chart UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leung Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fung Ling Tsang Finance Manager
Wing Sun Yeung Director
Yi Man Lai Administration Manager
Mei Wah Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.27%38
TOPBUILD CORP.-26.51%6 627
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-30.58%2 862
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-14.02%2 225
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-22.65%1 724
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD3.99%1 411