Western powers say Libya's interim government still valid

BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Western powers said on
Friday they would continue to recognize Libya's interim
government after its presidential election was delayed, but
called for a new polling date to be swiftly set.
The fate of the interim Government of National Unity (GNU),
which was installed in March as part of a U.N.-backed peace
process has become a main source of disagreement in the fallout
over the collapse of the election.
The election was part of a U.N.-backed initiative that also
involved setting up an interim government earlier this year as a
step towards ending the decade of chaos and violence since the
2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.
Earlier this week, Libya's parliament said Friday's planned
presidential election would not go ahead, leaving the
internationally-backed peace process in chaos and the fate of
the interim government in doubt.
The electoral commission proposed pushing back the voting
date by a month, confirming a delay that had been widely
expected amid disputes over the rules, including the eligibility
of several divisive candidates.
However, there is no wider agreement yet on the Jan. 24 date
the commission proposed and the disputes over the election's
legal basis and fundamental rules remain unresolved.
Libya's parliament said in September it would not recognize
the GNU beyond Dec. 24, but the statement by France, Germany,
Italy, Britain and the United States said it should stay in
place.
The statement pointed to agreements at an international
meeting last month to say power would not be transferred until
after the results of the elections were announced.
The British embassy later tweeted that it continued to
recognize the GNU and would not endorse any attempt to set up a
breakaway government.
The parliament, which was elected in 2014 and sided with
eastern forces in the civil war, has set up a committee to
propose its own roadmap forwards.
ANGER
Libyans voiced anger at the delay to the presidential
election that was planned for Friday, as factions and political
leaders tussled over the perilous path ahead.
In Benghazi, Wahbi Tarkhan, 81, said he and his wife had
both registered for the election and were disappointed by the
collapse of the process.
"We were eagerly waiting for this day in our minds," he
said.
Meanwhile the United Nations has been in touch with members
of a political dialog that last year produced the existing
roadmap that created the interim government and called for
simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections.
U.N. special adviser Stephanie Williams said on Thursday
that during meetings across Libya she had consistently heard
people voicing a desire for elections.
"I call upon the concerned institutions to honor and
support the will of the 2.8 million Libyans who registered to
vote," she said.
Any fresh effort to resume the electoral process will have
to weigh the dangers inherent in a delay against the risks of
again attempting an election without consensus on the rules.
Libya's last election in 2014 was the trigger for rival
eastern and western factions to split apart into warring
parallel administrations.
Musa al-Sulaimani, who has registered to stand for the
parliamentary election, said he felt very frustrated by the
delay.
"This was something the Libyan street resented," he said.
