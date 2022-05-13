Log in
    U   US91332U1016

UNITY SOFTWARE INC.

(U)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 12:41:48 pm EDT
40.29 USD   +14.82%
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Unity Software Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/13/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Unity Software Inc. (“Unity” or “the Company”) (NYSE: U) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Unity’s Pinpointer ad system did not use data from Apple, instead relying on data from end user engagement and platform performance, which resulted in customers reducing their ad spend because of inaccuracies. The Company did not disclose that it had to pull engineers off of other projects to fix weaknesses in the Pinpointer product, resulting in delays to the Company’s other projects and products.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
