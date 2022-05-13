Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Unity Software Inc.
  News
  Summary
    U   US91332U1016

UNITY SOFTWARE INC.

(U)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 02:15:19 pm EDT
38.35 USD   +9.28%
01:19pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Unity Software Inc. (U) Investors
BU
01:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Unity Software Inc. (U) on Behalf of Investors
BU
12:19pINVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Unity Software Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Unity Software Inc. (U) Investors

05/13/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Unity Software Inc. (“Unity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: U). The investigation concerns whether Unity has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Unity is a video game software development company.

On May 10, 2022, after the market closed, Unity announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. The Company also reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance “due to challenges with monetization products.” Specifically, “a fault in [Unity’s] platform . . . resulted in reduced accuracy for [its] Audience Pinpointer tool, a revenue expensive issue given that [the] Pinpointer tool experienced significant growth post the IDFA changes.” On this news, the price of Unity stock declined by $17.83 per share, or approximately 37%, from $48.13 per share to close at $30.30 per share on May 11, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Unity securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
