    U   US91332U1016

UNITY SOFTWARE INC.

(U)
  Report
Pixyz 2021.1: More powerful 3D data prep with new products and features

11/04/2021 | 06:12pm EDT
We've listened to your feedback and are introducing Pixyz Scenario Processor, a new automation/batching tool that is simpler and more affordable than Pixyz Batch which is being replaced. Pixyz Scenario Processor is for IT professionals, independent software vendors, and creative studios looking to rapidly automate their 3D, CAD and point cloud pipelines.

The goal of automated 3D data preparation is to reduce the time, effort and cost of complex manual processing by reapplying the same optimization scenario on batches of files, automatically. Scenario Processor comes with a set of ready-to-use 3D optimization and conversion scenarios to convert CAD to .pxz or asset bundles for Unity, CAD to a mesh with a specific polygon target, or optimize point clouds.

Teams can import a 3D file, process it according to a data preparation scenario and export it as an optimized 3D file. Pixyz Scenario Processor automates this process, at scale. Start with one of our ready-to-use scenarios and if you need more you can extend them or build new ones from scratch with Python API in Pixyz Studio.

Scenario Processor can be deployed on AWS Marketplace, or as stand-alone executable for Windows, Linux and Docker. If you are an existing Pixyz Batch user, you can follow this tutorial or contact our sales team.

Disclaimer

Unity Software Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 22:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 064 M - -
Net income 2021 -461 M - -
Net cash 2021 846 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -93,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42 847 M 42 847 M -
EV / Sales 2021 39,5x
EV / Sales 2022 31,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 613
Free-Float 88,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 147,60 $
Average target price 133,23 $
Spread / Average Target -9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Salvatore Riccitiello Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Luis Felipe Visoso Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ralph Hauwert Hauwert Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joachim Ante Chief Technology Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.-3.82%41 700
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.17%2 507 665
SEA LIMITED77.67%195 275
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC90.46%112 583
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-15.31%84 878
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE59.77%80 842