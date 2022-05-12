Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unity Software Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U   US91332U1016

UNITY SOFTWARE INC.

(U)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 10:39:28 am EDT
34.79 USD   +14.80%
10:08aSHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Unity Software Inc. – U
BU
05:08aAdemi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Unity Software Inc.
PR
03:57aUNITY SOFTWARE INC. : The underlying trend remains to the downside
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Unity Software Inc. – U

05/12/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Unity Software Inc. ("Unity Software" or the "Company") (NYSE: U) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether Unity Software properly disclosed that its Pinpointer ad product used in its Operate Solutions business did not rely on data from Apple, but was using data from end users' engagement and platform performance, resulting in customers spending less because of inaccuracies. In addition, Unity Software failed to disclose that a significant number of its engineers were being redeployed to fix these issues with Pinpointer and thereby were forced to delay their other projects.

If you currently own stock or options in Unity Software Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
10:08aSHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Unity Software Inc. – U
BU
05:08aAdemi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Unity Software Inc.
PR
03:31aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen -3-
DJ
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Ending Wednesday Near Intra-Day Lows
MT
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Drifting Lower This Afternoon
MT
05/11Unity Software Shares Plunge After Q1 Results, Guidance Trigger Price Target Cuts
MT
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
05/11Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target for Unity Software to $50 From $110, Maintains Overw..
MT
05/11Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target for Unity Software to $57 From $137, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
05/11Thinking about buying stock in Roblox, SoFi Technologies, Unity Software, Vinco Venture..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 387 M - -
Net income 2022 -655 M - -
Net Debt 2022 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 969 M 8 969 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,94x
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 245
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Unity Software Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 30,30 $
Average target price 106,18 $
Spread / Average Target 250%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Salvatore Riccitiello Executive Chairman
Luis Felipe Visoso Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Ralph Hauwert Hauwert Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joachim Ante Chief Technology Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.-78.81%8 969
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.53%1 948 662
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.92%52 827
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-55.60%43 034
SYNOPSYS INC.-29.22%39 933
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-27.19%37 415