Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, unveiled a slate of new AI innovations and platform updates to better support how game developers realize their vision and run successful games at its annual developer conference, Unite. This includes early access availability to Unity Muse, a suite of AI-powered features to simplify content creation; a first look at Unity 6, Unity’s next major software release coming in 2024 (formerly known as 2023 LTS); and the announcement of Unity Cloud, a platform of connected products and services to help developers organize content across projects and pipelines.

Earlier this year, Unity announced the launch of AI-powered platforms Unity Muse and Unity Sentis in closed beta. Today, Unity Muse is launching in early access, offering an ever-expanding suite of features that aims to simplify content creation:

Muse Chat to source answers and resources across Unity and to get usable code

Muse Sprite to generate 2D sprites and multiple variations

Muse Texture to generate high-quality 2D and 3D ready textures

Sprite and Texture are powered by a custom-built deep learning model trained entirely on data and images that Unity owns or has licensed. This ensures the datasets do not contain any people, logos, or recognizable artistic styles.

Unity Muse is available for $30/month as a standalone product, and subscribers will also get priority access to upcoming features in pre-release, such as Muse Animate, which allows developers to set characters in motion without code; Muse Behavior, which lets developers set up character interactions; and Muse Sketch, a 3D canvas for rapid prototyping and team collaboration. For more information on Unity Muse, visit http://unity.com/products/muse.

While Unity Muse helps improve developers’ workflows, Unity Sentis enables developers to bring complex AI data models into the Unity Runtime to help solve complicated tasks and create new functionality in a game using AI models. Now in open beta, Unity Sentis will be launched in general availability with Unity 6 in 2024.

Unity 6 is Unity’s next major software release coming in 2024. Unity 6 aims to deliver advanced visuals with substantial performance enhancements, accelerated multiplayer game creation and scale, and the ability to help developers push the boundaries of what’s possible with more AI support, next-level mobile features, and innovative VR device support. Unity 6 will push the visual quality scale to create larger, richer worlds as efficiently as possible. To learn more about Unity 6, visit the Unity Blog.

“We are here to help developers build amazing games and find success,” says Marc Whitten, President Create, Unity. “Central to our work is their feedback. They tell us where we are helping them and they tell us when there is more work to do. In Unity 6, this means focusing on performance and workflow improvements. In AI, it means working to make sure they have tools to build more, faster. We want to be a true partner, addressing our creators’ needs at any point of their game development lifecycle.”

Additionally, Unity introduced Unity Cloud, which is a new set of connected tools that support how developers work together, organizing content across projects and pipelines and bringing order to the complexities of the development lifecycle. Now in early access, Unity Cloud offers new capabilities for collaboration, asset management, and team administration. Integrations between Asset Manager, Version Control, and the Unity Editor (or other engines) ease content workflows between teams and across the development lifecycle. All Unity Personal, Pro, Enterprise and Industry subscribers will now have access to Unity Cloud. To learn more, visit https://unity.com/products/unity-cloud.

Earlier this year, Unity announced platform support for Apple Vision Pro at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with the introduction of PolySpatial. Since then, developers from 145 countries participated and provided feedback during the closed beta period. Starting today, Unity is opening up its visionOS beta program that includes access to Unity PolySpatial to all Unity Pro, Enterprise, and Industry subscribers*, enabling creators to build a new generation of spatial applications for Apple Vision Pro using Unity's Editor and Runtime. To learn more, visit http://unity.com/spatial.

About Unity

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and growing interactive, real-time 3D ("RT3D") content and experiences. Our comprehensive set of software and AI solutions supports content creators of all sizes through the entire development lifecycle as they build, run, and grow immersive, real-time 2D and 3D content and experiences for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. For more information, visit Unity.com.

