  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unity Software Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U   US91332U1016

UNITY SOFTWARE INC.

(U)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-10 pm EST
27.26 USD   -2.22%
03/10Unity Issues Statement Regarding the Events Surrounding Silicon Valley Bank
BU
03/02Unity Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023
BU
02/28Unity Introduces New Asset Store Category for Decentralized Technologies in Gaming
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unity Issues Statement Regarding the Events Surrounding Silicon Valley Bank

03/10/2023 | 09:12pm EST
Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, is providing the following statement regarding the events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank:

“As Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has been placed under receivership with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), Unity is disclosing that less than 5% of our cash and cash equivalents are with SVB, not including any FDIC-insured amounts, and we expect minimal impact on our operations.”

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity is the world’s leading platform for content creators of all sizes to successfully realize their vision. Our comprehensive set of software solutions supports them through the entire development lifecycle as they build, run, and grow immersive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. For more information, visit unity.com.

Unity uses its website (investors.unity.com), filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity's plans, strategies and objectives. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

Source: Unity


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 126 M - -
Net income 2023 -872 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 216 M 10 216 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,36x
EV / Sales 2024 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 703
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Unity Software Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 27,26 $
Average target price 36,25 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Salvatore Riccitiello Executive Chairman
Luis Felipe Visoso Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ralph Hauwert Hauwert Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joachim Ante Chief Technology Officer
Joseph W. Marks Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.-4.65%10 216
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.21%1 878 221
SYNOPSYS INC.11.26%55 121
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.26%53 605
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.21%51 133
SEA LIMITED49.09%43 574