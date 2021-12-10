Unity Software : Data-centric AI with Unity Computer Vision Datasets

Developing production AI systems is challenging, but the return on investment is so appealing that many companies are including machine learning (ML)-based computer vision capabilities in their production applications and systems. Unity is reducing customers' time to market and improving the quality of computer vision systems, further increasing data-centric AI development capabilities. Read more about how we quickly improved an ML model for which we had limited training data to achieve a 28% relative improvement in our baseline metric with Unity Computer Vision Datasets.

Unity Computer Vision Datasets is our solution for data-deficient computer vision applications. We work with you to build a custom data generator specifically designed to increase your training dataset sizes, enable you to conduct data experiments, improve your target metrics, and reduce your time to market.

In a previous blog post, we explained why computer vision features that operate in home environments can have data availability challenges due to privacy restrictions. To put our product to the test, we tasked ourselves with the challenge of improving the performance of a model that was initially trained on a limited real-world dataset.

The use case we selected was detecting dogs in a home environment as an example feature for a smart camera application. We used a subset of the COCO and OIDSv6 image datasets containing dogs in conjunction with common household items such as couches, microwaves and hair dryers since we were specifically interested in dogs that appeared in home environments. The resulting dataset was 1,538 dog images labeled with bounding boxes, which was then split into 1,200 training, 200 testing, and 138 validation images.