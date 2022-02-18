Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unity Software Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U   US91332U1016

UNITY SOFTWARE INC.

(U)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/18 03:16:25 pm
100.815 USD   -1.42%
02/16UNITY SOFTWARE : Faces of Unity – Tai Wingfield
PU
02/10UNITY SOFTWARE : The AR Companion app is now available
PU
02/09INSIDER SELL : Unity Software
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unity Software : Experience the new Unity Terrain Demo scenes for HDRP and URP

02/18/2022 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roundtripping from DCC

In the preproduction phase of the Terrain Demo project, our technical art team narrowed down several key elements to highlight, ultimately prioritizing the detailed Terrain heightmap and dense foliage coverage.

We used a procedural Terrain generation tool called Gaea to generate high-resolution heightmap and splatmap, followed by the Toolbox to import these maps in-Editor. For the Terrain heightmap, we used the Import Heightmap tool to apply it to a 4x4 tiled Terrain in Unity at 4,000 units at scale. Using the Import Splatmap tool, we applied the splatmap to the tiled Terrain. This process was determined during the creation of our project, which provided basic roundtripping workflows from Gaea to Unity Terrain.

After the initial import to Unity, we had a very solid Terrain surface to start from, but with certain areas we wanted to manually paint over.

Painting with heightmap stamps

The Stamp Terrain brush is a great tool to quickly adapt Terrain height information for realistic results. We've released some ready-to-use heightmaps in the Terrain Sample Asset Pack, but you can also generate your own heightmaps from DCCs.

Painting with Terrain Layer materials

As you might already know, Unity's Terrain materials are constructed by Terrain Layer assets. The Paint Texture brush enables you to select and switch material in the Scene view, whereas the Brush Mask Filters and recently improved user interface from the Terrain Tools package allow you to generate stunning results with less effort.

For instance, you can constrain the painting area by adding a Slope filter. First, apply the grassy material layer onto the side surface of the Terrain, then use a Concavity filter to constrain the soil layer to the curvatures. You can isolate one filter by disabling the others, or even combine filters when needed.

There are extra sculpting brushes in the package, like the Erosion and Noise effects, which you can also integrate into your Terrain building flow for optimal results.

Disclaimer

Unity Software Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 19:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
02/16UNITY SOFTWARE : Faces of Unity – Tai Wingfield
PU
02/10UNITY SOFTWARE : The AR Companion app is now available
PU
02/09INSIDER SELL : Unity Software
MT
02/04Oppenheimer Adjusts Unity Software Price Target to $135 From $185, Maintains Outperform..
MT
02/04Credit Suisse Trims Unity Software's PT to $180 from $185, Notes Higher Share Count Gui..
MT
02/04Thinking about trading options or stock in Unity Software, Shopify, Meta Platforms, Doo..
PR
02/04SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Premarket Friday
MT
02/03Unity Software Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; Expected Q1 Revenue Below Street Est..
MT
02/03TRANSCRIPT : Unity Software Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
02/03UNITY SOFTWARE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 092 M - -
Net income 2021 -488 M - -
Net cash 2021 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -60,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 923 M 29 923 M -
EV / Sales 2021 27,0x
EV / Sales 2022 20,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 934
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Unity Software Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 102,27 $
Average target price 164,77 $
Spread / Average Target 61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Salvatore Riccitiello Executive Chairman
Luis Felipe Visoso Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ralph Hauwert Hauwert Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joachim Ante Chief Technology Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.-28.48%29 923
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-13.56%2 179 564
SEA LIMITED-38.47%77 351
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.27%77 060
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.53%62 380
SYNOPSYS, INC.-20.40%45 005