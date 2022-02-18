Unity Software : Experience the new Unity Terrain Demo scenes for HDRP and URP

Roundtripping from DCC

In the preproduction phase of the Terrain Demo project, our technical art team narrowed down several key elements to highlight, ultimately prioritizing the detailed Terrain heightmap and dense foliage coverage.

We used a procedural Terrain generation tool called Gaea to generate high-resolution heightmap and splatmap, followed by the Toolbox to import these maps in-Editor. For the Terrain heightmap, we used the Import Heightmap tool to apply it to a 4x4 tiled Terrain in Unity at 4,000 units at scale. Using the Import Splatmap tool, we applied the splatmap to the tiled Terrain. This process was determined during the creation of our project, which provided basic roundtripping workflows from Gaea to Unity Terrain.

After the initial import to Unity, we had a very solid Terrain surface to start from, but with certain areas we wanted to manually paint over.

Painting with heightmap stamps

The Stamp Terrain brush is a great tool to quickly adapt Terrain height information for realistic results. We've released some ready-to-use heightmaps in the Terrain Sample Asset Pack, but you can also generate your own heightmaps from DCCs.

Painting with Terrain Layer materials

As you might already know, Unity's Terrain materials are constructed by Terrain Layer assets. The Paint Texture brush enables you to select and switch material in the Scene view, whereas the Brush Mask Filters and recently improved user interface from the Terrain Tools package allow you to generate stunning results with less effort.

For instance, you can constrain the painting area by adding a Slope filter. First, apply the grassy material layer onto the side surface of the Terrain, then use a Concavity filter to constrain the soil layer to the curvatures. You can isolate one filter by disabling the others, or even combine filters when needed.

There are extra sculpting brushes in the package, like the Erosion and Noise effects, which you can also integrate into your Terrain building flow for optimal results.