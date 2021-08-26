Unity Software : Exploring in-game photography with the new Photo Mode demo

To get started, just download the Photo Mode package, then add the PhotoMode Prefab into your game, and follow these steps to create the applicable references within your Scene and the Forward Renderer. Once implemented, you'll be able to make use of in-game photography options like camera positioning, depth of field, vignettes, sticker overlays, filters, and more. Photo Mode's modular implementation gives you the flexibility to change its appearance and behaviors - or even create your own custom effect options. Check out the Photo Mode Overviewvideo to learn more about the setup process.

Photo Mode is designed to integrate smoothly with your chosen platform's native screenshot functionality. To save a photo creation, use the included Hide UI option to remove UI objects from view, and press your device's Share or Screenshot button.

There are several features and systems working together to bring this demo to life, so here's a quick review of how they all work: