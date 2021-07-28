Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unity Software Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U   US91332U1016

UNITY SOFTWARE INC.

(U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unity Software : Here are the brilliant Unity Forma Challenge winning entries

07/28/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earlier this year, we invited creators worldwide to unleash their talents and build an interactive 3D product configurator using Unity Forma, our new product for marketing professionals. After thoroughly evaluating entries, we're excited to announce and showcase our grand prize winner and four runners-up.

With the chance to win a car (or cash equivalent) on the line, creators from around the world entered the Unity Forma Challenge. While developing an interactive 3D product configurator traditionally requires a lot of time, working in Unity Forma enabled participants - many of whom had never used this product before - to bring their chosen product to life within 60 days using the product's streamlined interface and codeless workflows.

From yachts to toasters, the submissions were carefully reviewed by a panel of expert judges, who awarded points in three categories: interactivity and functionality, creativity, and visual quality. Read on to learn more about the grand prize winner and four runners-up, and check out their entries, which can be seen in all their glory on our cloud streaming service Furioos.

Disclaimer

Unity Software Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
12:14pUNITY SOFTWARE : Here are the brilliant Unity Forma Challenge winning entries
PU
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Finishing Near Intra-Day Highs This Afternoon
MT
07/22UNITY SOFTWARE : Buys Interactive Data Visualization Inc.
MT
07/22UNITY SOFTWARE : SpeedTree® creator Interactive Data Visualization, Inc. (IDV) j..
PU
07/22UNITY : Acquires Interactive Data Visualization, Inc. (IDV), Creators of SpeedTr..
BU
07/22UNITY SOFTWARE INC. (NYSE : U) acquired Interactive Data Visualization, Inc.
CI
07/15UNITY SOFTWARE : Reflect Review adds annotations and improved visual fidelity
PU
07/06UNITY : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast
BU
07/06UNITY SOFTWARE : Musical Merrymaking for Millions – in VR
PU
06/30UNITY SOFTWARE : Morgan Stanley Starts Unity Software at Equal-Weight With $115 ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 013 M - -
Net income 2021 -387 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 457 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -78,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 160 M 28 160 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,3x
EV / Sales 2022 20,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 389
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Unity Software Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 100,78 $
Average target price 123,08 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Salvatore Riccitiello Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Luis Felipe Visoso Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Hauwert Hauwert Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joachim Ante Chief Technology Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.-34.33%28 160
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.83%2 158 097
SEA LIMITED36.11%142 080
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.96%109 145
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE35.30%69 657
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC13.30%66 556