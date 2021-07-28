Unity Software : Here are the brilliant Unity Forma Challenge winning entries

Earlier this year, we invited creators worldwide to unleash their talents and build an interactive 3D product configurator using Unity Forma, our new product for marketing professionals. After thoroughly evaluating entries, we're excited to announce and showcase our grand prize winner and four runners-up.

With the chance to win a car (or cash equivalent) on the line, creators from around the world entered the Unity Forma Challenge. While developing an interactive 3D product configurator traditionally requires a lot of time, working in Unity Forma enabled participants - many of whom had never used this product before - to bring their chosen product to life within 60 days using the product's streamlined interface and codeless workflows.

From yachts to toasters, the submissions were carefully reviewed by a panel of expert judges, who awarded points in three categories: interactivity and functionality, creativity, and visual quality. Read on to learn more about the grand prize winner and four runners-up, and check out their entries, which can be seen in all their glory on our cloud streaming service Furioos.