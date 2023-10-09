By Stephen Nakrosis

Unity Software named James Whitehurst interim president and chief executive, and reaffirmed its guidance for the third quarter.

Whitehurst succeeds John Riccitiello, who is retiring as chairman, president and CEO, as well as stepping down from the company's board. He will continue to advise the company through the transition, Unity said Monday.

Lead independent director Roelof Botha was appointed chairman. The board plans to hire a search firm to identify a permanent CEO.

Riccitiello has served as president and chairman since 2014. Before joining Unity, he was president and CEO of videogame company Electronic Arts.

Whitehurst previously served as senior adviser and president at IBM, which he joined following its 2019 acquisition of Red Hat, where he was president and CEO.

