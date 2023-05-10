Unity Software : Releases First Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter
05/10/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
Q 1 2 0 2 3 | M A Y 1 0 , 2 0 2 3
S H A R E H O L D E R
L E T T E R
T H E W O R L D I S
B E T T E R P L A C E W I T H M O R E
C R E AT O R S I N I T
Unity delivered a strong first quarter, ahead of expectations. We are focused on execution to deliver our strategic imperatives and enable sustainable and profitable growth. We are excited about the rate of adoption of AI tools, which we expect to be tailwinds for many years to come. As a result of these factors, we are raising the low-end of our full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges.
Unity had a strong start to 2023, with first quarter revenue of $500 million, up +56% year-over-year and down -2% on a pro-forma basis. In the first quarter, we exceeded the revenue guidance that we provided during our previous earnings call of $470 to $480 million. GAAP net loss was $254 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $32 million also came in ahead of guidance of $7 to $12 million and is an improvement of $55 million year-over-year.
For the balance of 2023, we expect revenue to grow faster than the markets in which we compete, with steady and meaningful continued progress on profitability. We provide creators with best of breed solutions holistically integrated into our end-to-end platform. Innovation, productivity and execution are three pillars that position Unity as a stronger company going forward.
Financial overview
Total revenue (Y/Y%) Adjusted EBITDA Pro Forma (Y/Y%)
$500
(2%)
$400
9%
millions
$300
$500
in
$451
$
$200
56%
$323
43%
$320
$297
$100
36%
9%
13%
$0
$21
$32
($23)
($38)
($31)
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Net loss
($178)
($204)
($250)
($288)
($254)
Pro forma percentages reflect the consolidated results giving effect to the ironSource merger as if it had occurred on January 1, 2021 as disclosed in our Form 10-K for fiscal year 2022, combining the historical financial results of ironSource with ours, with adjustments to give effect to pro forma events that are directly attributable to the acquisition, including for intercompany revenue and amortization for intangible assets acquired . The amounts used to calculate the pro forma percentages are consistent with disclosure required under GAAP. Such percentages are provided for illustrative purposes only and not necessarily indicative of future periods and do not give effect to the potential impact of current financial conditions, future revenues, regulatory matters, or any anticipated synergies, operating efficiencies, or cost savings that may be associated with the ironSource merger.
Create Solutions first quarter revenue of $187 million is up 14% year-over-year. As noted in our last shareholder letter, Create Solutions now includes Unity Gaming Services and Strategic Partnerships. Given that our Strategic Partnership quarterly revenue is impacted by the timing of large deals, we are also providing our Create Solutions revenue excluding Strategic Partnerships, which was $170 million, up 17% year-over-year. This rate of growth is slower than our recent performance, as Weta is now in the base, and a slower rate of growth in Professional Services (PS) as we reduce our reliance on PS to drive adoption of digital twins. We expect Create Solutions revenue to accelerate throughout the year behind the Editions price increase, adoption of digital twins and acceleration in China.
Grow Solutions revenue of $313 million is up 101% year-on-year and down -9% on a pro-forma basis compared to strong, COVID elevated, performance in the first quarter of 2022. We estimate that we performed better than the market with share of wallet gains in Unity LevelPlay, our mediation platform, and in our Ad Networks. We continue to see strong engagement in games and a stable ads market compared to the back-half of 2022. We expect Grow Solutions revenue to accelerate throughout the year mainly from share gains as we apply best practices, capabilities and data between our ad networks. For example, we are transitioning the ironSource ads network to the more advanced Unity ML/AI model, and the Unity ad network is adopting ironSource's bidding models.
This quarter we celebrated several customer key wins within games. This includes Unity's partnership with Outfit7, the company behind the Talking Tom & Friends brand, which boasts up to 470 million MAU and over 20 billion downloads. Another strong Unity partnership, Second Dinner's MARVEL SNAP passed 18 million downloads in the first quarter. Games made with Unity continue to be celebrated as IMMORTALITY was among the winners in the 2023 British Academy Game Awards. Unity also showed up strong at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this March in San Francisco, with 40 mostly creator-led sessions, demos of our latest UGC open beta, HRDP enhancements, DevOps and over 800 customer sales meetings. The conference generated nearly 10,000 leads and contacts, and tens of millions of dollars in sales pipeline.
Beyond gaming, our customers continue to see digital twins and real-time 3D capabilities as a strategic priority across industries. This quarter we signed deals with Cincinnati Children's Hospital to co-develop a virtual reality-based metaverse platform to plan pediatric cardiac surgeries, Booz Allen Hamilton to bring digital twin capabilities to federal agencies, and two luxury watch manufacturers to showcase their products for their omnichannel commerce platforms.
To support our growing digital twins business, this quarter we launched Unity Industry, an optimized offering for enterprises. Customers across industries can leverage this offering to build and deploy interactive real-time experiences, reducing time to market and optimizing resources. Unity Industry provides enterprises with essential tools to accelerate their digital transformation and build the next generation of digital twins and immersive experiences.
E X C E L L E N C E I N
E X E C U T I O N
Everyone at Unity is focused on execution of this year's action plans which are based on our long- term strategies and must-win goals. This focus on execution is what enabled us to deliver a strong first quarter with revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of expectations.
Last week we announced the efforts to be more productive, streamlined and nimble as we continue to position Unity for long-term and profitable growth in an evolving economic environment. These actions will shape how Unity works and strengthen our culture.
First, we are reducing approximately 600 roles or 8% of our workforce as we restructure specific teams. Second, we are reducing the number of managerial layers to make us more agile and effective. Third, we are reducing the number of Unity offices over time to concentrate people and teams together and make it easier to collaborate and solve problems for our customers.
We expect these decisions will make Unity stronger, and set us up for even stronger long-term profitable growth.
Our expectation is that AI will be accretive to both our growth and profitability as we embed these technologies throughout the company. We believe that Unity is well-positioned to benefit from AI given four structural and sustainable competitive advantages: the Unity Editor, the Unity runtime, the Unity Network, and our Data Advantage.
The Unity Editor is a widely-adopted workflow and tool set for the creation of real-time experiences, for games and digital twins. We believe that the power of AI technologies accessed from inside the Unity Editor will enable Unity's creators to be more productive and expand the total number of creators by abstracting away the complexity of creation tool chains, making it easier for creators to build real-time 3D content and experiences.
We believe that creators will use a combination of natural language and deterministic tools in the Unity Editor. This dynamic approach will be far more powerful and efficient than working with just one or the other. Just like a journalist that uses GPT to create the first draft of an article and then uses deterministic tools (which always provide the same outputs for the same input) like Word or Google Docs to edit that draft, we believe real-time 3D creators will use natural language generative AI tools alongside deterministic tools to develop the first draft of the content or experience they are creating. This includes creating code, animations, physical effects, sounds, and other real-time content.
The creation process will be iterative and collaborative with teams of writers, level designers, artists, and many others collaborating inside the Unity Editor to build content, evaluate performance, and develop experiences before considering their work completed, and even then, we believe that creators will continue to use our tools to update and improve their applications.
The Unity Runtime is a widely-distributedreal-time application across the world, running on more than 4 billion devices. The runtime is included in all applications built in Unity and it is downloaded billions of times every month. It is Unity's runtime that transforms the content built by our customers into being real-time, with each frame (typically 30 or 60 frames per second) rendered in response to user input. It is the Unity runtime that makes 3D content interactive, real time and available on any device, responsive to user input, physics simulations, lighting, and more.
We have been working on project Barracuda for five years. Barracuda brings an inference engine, an important part of generative AI capabilities, to the Unity runtime. Barracuda will enable creators to do things that were considered impossible up to now. One example is populating game worlds with non-player characters that seem alive and capable of dynamic, responsive language dialogue with player characters and behaving in ways that will seem "real", alive and not scripted. Because Barracuda allows trained data science models to run locally on devices, creators can imagine and deliver these experiences without worrying about cloud compute costs or latency.
Unity's runtime is also essential and compelling in industries outside of gaming. The combination of Barracuda and the Unity runtime allow real-time digital twins with active intelligence to
be deployed throughout an enterprise. Instead of a complex user interface, natural language integrates live data with simulated outcomes: "What aisles of the store were least crowded at lunchtime yesterday?", "What were the most common options in the car configurator where user's abandoned the process?", "Simulate the manufacturing line for three full shifts given last month's actuals." These are the type of solutions that real-time 3D + AI aims to solve for our customers.