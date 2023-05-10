Unity Software : Releases First Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter

G E N - A I :

TA I LW I N D T O U N I T Y

Our expectation is that AI will be accretive to both our growth and profitability as we embed these technologies throughout the company. We believe that Unity is well-positioned to benefit from AI given four structural and sustainable competitive advantages: the Unity Editor, the Unity runtime, the Unity Network, and our Data Advantage.

The Unity Editor is a widely-adopted workflow and tool set for the creation of real-time experiences, for games and digital twins. We believe that the power of AI technologies accessed from inside the Unity Editor will enable Unity's creators to be more productive and expand the total number of creators by abstracting away the complexity of creation tool chains, making it easier for creators to build real-time 3D content and experiences.

We believe that creators will use a combination of natural language and deterministic tools in the Unity Editor. This dynamic approach will be far more powerful and efficient than working with just one or the other. Just like a journalist that uses GPT to create the first draft of an article and then uses deterministic tools (which always provide the same outputs for the same input) like Word or Google Docs to edit that draft, we believe real-time 3D creators will use natural language generative AI tools alongside deterministic tools to develop the first draft of the content or experience they are creating. This includes creating code, animations, physical effects, sounds, and other real-time content.

The creation process will be iterative and collaborative with teams of writers, level designers, artists, and many others collaborating inside the Unity Editor to build content, evaluate performance, and develop experiences before considering their work completed, and even then, we believe that creators will continue to use our tools to update and improve their applications.

The Unity Runtime is a widely-distributedreal-time application across the world, running on more than 4 billion devices. The runtime is included in all applications built in Unity and it is downloaded billions of times every month. It is Unity's runtime that transforms the content built by our customers into being real-time, with each frame (typically 30 or 60 frames per second) rendered in response to user input. It is the Unity runtime that makes 3D content interactive, real time and available on any device, responsive to user input, physics simulations, lighting, and more.

We have been working on project Barracuda for five years. Barracuda brings an inference engine, an important part of generative AI capabilities, to the Unity runtime. Barracuda will enable creators to do things that were considered impossible up to now. One example is populating game worlds with non-player characters that seem alive and capable of dynamic, responsive language dialogue with player characters and behaving in ways that will seem "real", alive and not scripted. Because Barracuda allows trained data science models to run locally on devices, creators can imagine and deliver these experiences without worrying about cloud compute costs or latency.

Unity's runtime is also essential and compelling in industries outside of gaming. The combination of Barracuda and the Unity runtime allow real-time digital twins with active intelligence to

be deployed throughout an enterprise. Instead of a complex user interface, natural language integrates live data with simulated outcomes: "What aisles of the store were least crowded at lunchtime yesterday?", "What were the most common options in the car configurator where user's abandoned the process?", "Simulate the manufacturing line for three full shifts given last month's actuals." These are the type of solutions that real-time 3D + AI aims to solve for our customers.