Unity Software : Security's Public Bug Bounty Program

12/10/2021 | 11:02am EST
Since 2016, Unity has run a private bug bounty program working with security researchers to improve the security posture of our products and services. We have provided more than $400,000 in bounty rewards as part of this program. In July 2021 we expanded our program to be accessible publicly, allowing any individual to participate in our bug bounty program for rewards ranging from $50 to $3,000 for valid reports.

By making the program publicly available and allowing anyone the opportunity to participate, we believe this to benefit everyone by creating a safer environment to develop in and explore Unity's products and services.

Participating in the program does not require any specific training or knowledge. Many times, curiosity is the leading factor to finding unexpected behavior that potentially leads to a security impact. We encourage everyone interested to engage and partner with us to further improve our software and services.

We would like to take the opportunity to thank the wonderful and talented group of security researchers we have been working with within the private program as well as the individuals who have been participating in the recently launched public program.

For more detailed information about the program and how to participate, please visit our Unity BugCrowd page.

Find out more about Unity Security and all Unity security advisories here.

Disclaimer

Unity Software Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 091 M - -
Net income 2021 -481 M - -
Net cash 2021 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -83,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40 041 M 40 041 M -
EV / Sales 2021 36,1x
EV / Sales 2022 28,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 934
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Unity Software Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 140,00 $
Average target price 166,92 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Salvatore Riccitiello Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Luis Felipe Visoso Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ralph Hauwert Hauwert Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joachim Ante Chief Technology Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.-8.78%40 041
MICROSOFT CORPORATION49.76%2 500 908
SEA LIMITED28.01%141 318
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC60.53%94 893
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE61.72%79 761
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%67 319