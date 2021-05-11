Unity Software : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Q1 revenue up 41%, exceeding expectations; company raises 2021 revenue outlook to $1 billion
Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
“Our first quarter results are reflective of the powerful transition from linear 2D to real-time 3D, which is one of the most important changes in how people interact with technology,” said John Riccitiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Unity. “We believe that real-time 3D will continue to grow at an accelerated pace and achieve massive scale.”
Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. With Unity, creators have the tools to become RT3D creators. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers and others, use Unity to make their creative vision come to life. With this broad approach, we believe the opportunity to create and operate rich and immersive experiences is almost limitless, setting up Unity to not only anchor tomorrow’s most advanced applications but to enable and power the metaverse at the most foundational level.
“Execution in the first quarter was very strong with revenue of $234.8 million, an increase of 41% from last year. We are encouraged by the growth of our customers contributing more than $100K of trailing twelve-month revenue and the healthy dollar-based net expansion rate during the first quarter,” said Luis Visoso, Chief Financial Officer, Unity. “We continue to invest strategically in R&D and vertical expansion to enable Unity to lead the transition to real-time 3D.”
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
Revenue was $234.8 million, an increase of 41% from the first quarter of 2020.
Create Solutions, Operate Solutions, and Strategic Partnerships and Other revenue was $70.4 million, $146.6 million, and $17.8 million, respectively, an increase of 51%, 40%, and 12%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2020.
Loss from operations was $110.9 million, or 47% of revenue, compared to loss from operations of $27.4 million, or 16% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2020. Our first quarter 2021 results were impacted by an increase in stock-based compensation expense primarily related to the satisfaction of the performance vesting condition on outstanding RSUs upon completion of our IPO, and an increase in both stock price and headcount.
Non-GAAP loss from operations was $23.4 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $13.4 million, or 8% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2020.
Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.39, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.21 in the first quarter of 2020.
Basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.10, compared to basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.11 in the first quarter of 2020.
837 customers each generated more than $100,000 of revenue in the trailing 12 months as of March 31, 2021, compared to 668 as of March 31, 2020.
Dollar-based net expansion rate as of March 31, 2021 was 140% as compared to 133% as of March 31, 2020.
Net cash used in operating activities was $88.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $32.0 million for the same period last year. Free cash flow in the first quarter of 2021 was $(100.6) million, compared to $(39.6) million for the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $0.5 billion as of March 31, 2020.
Recent Business Highlights
New Unity customers in the first quarter span a wide range of industries. The first quarter 2021 saw new customers in household appliances, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and government as well as a multinational retailer. One such customer - VirtaMed - will standardize development on Unity for both existing and future products. VirtaMed allows surgeons, physicians and medical educators to train in risk-free virtual environments and simulations for different diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.
Fortune 50 DIY retailer to employ Unity RT3D. Each week over 300,000 Lowe’s employees serve over 20 million customers from over 2,000 locations in the United States and Canada. Lowe’s is a long-standing user of Unity technology, but this quarter, its Lowe’s Innovation Labs unit engaged with our Accelerate Solutions group to test the ability of RT3D to optimize workflows and processes for their associates.
KING released its first title built solely on Unity. In March 2021, the makers of the game Candy Crush, KING, released the latest in the Crash Bandicoot franchise, Crash Bandicoot on the Run, built entirely on Unity. As its first 3D mobile title, KING’s highly ambitious goals demanded that they be intentional about choosing a game engine. They chose Unity to bring a beloved franchise to mobile with console-quality graphics and playable on a broad array of devices.
Unity aims to power the next generation of in-car experiences. Unity and HERE Technologies are collaborating to build the next generation of in-car experiences through embedded, automotive human machine interfaces with RT3D graphics capabilities. The collaboration aims to deliver a new range of high end, dynamic mapping and infotainment experiences such as autonomous driving, simulations, city planning and digital twin through a combination of automotive-grade map data and services with Unity’s RT3D platform.
Unity delivered on its commitment to game developers with the release of updated products and innovation. Following the product commitments made in Summer 2020, Unity continued to deliver on its promise of stability and ease of use with the 2020 Long Term Support version of the editor. Concurrently, Unity released the 2021.1 Tech Stream geared towards users who are early on in development with experimental versions of new and innovative features giving developers the freedom and flexibility to explore these new capabilities.
Outlook
Unity is providing the following guidance for the second quarter of and full year ending December 31, 2021.
Q2 2021
2021
Guidance
Guidance
Revenue (in millions)
$240 — $245
$1,000 — $1,015
Year-over-year revenue growth
30% — 33%
29% — 31%
Non-GAAP loss from operations (in millions)
($30) — ($40)
($90) — ($100)
Non-GAAP operating margin
(12%) — (17%)
(9)% — (10%)
Weighted-average fully diluted shares outstanding
329M
334M
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Unity’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.
Long-Term View and Impact of IDFA
Our goal is to build a company that delivers revenue growth of approximately 30% over the long run. Of course, business, like life, is not linear, so it is likely that some quarters and years will be higher or lower than we expect, but even so, we believe the opportunities in front of us make such a goal achievable.
We have been preparing for IDFA for the last two years. So far, spending on our platform is strong, our contextual model (which does not rely on IDFA) is performing well, and customer feedback is strong. Early indications give us confidence that we are performing better than other players in the market and while we continue to believe that IDFA will reduce our revenue by approximately $30 million in 2021, we are raising our full year guidance by $50 million.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Unity's second quarter and full year 2021 outlook and future financial performance, including the transition from linear 2D to real-time 3D; Unity's belief that real-time 3D will continue to grow at an accelerated pace and massively scale; Unity being set up to anchor tomorrow's most advanced applications and help enable and power the metaverse at the most foundational level; Unity's continued investment in R&D and vertical expansion; strategies, business plans, priorities and objectives, potential market and growth opportunities, including Unity's goal to be a company that delivers revenue growth of approximately 30% over the long run and the achievability of that goal; the effect of Apple's iOS14's privacy modifications on IDFA; product features, functionality, and expected benefits to the business and our customers; competitive position; product strategies and future product and platform features; technological or market trends; and industry environment.
Key Metrics
We monitor the following key metrics to help us evaluate the health of our business, identify trends affecting our growth, formulate goals and objectives, and make strategic decisions.
Customers Contributing More Than $100,000 of Revenue
We focus on the number of customers that generated more than $100,000 of revenue in the trailing 12 months, as this segment of our customer base represents the majority of our revenue and revenue growth. We define a customer as an individual or entity that generated revenue during the measurement period. A single organization with multiple divisions, segments, or subsidiaries is generally counted as a single customer, even though we may enter into commercial agreements with multiple parties within that organization.
Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate
We track our performance by measuring our dollar-based net expansion rate, which compares our Create and Operate Solutions revenue from the same set of customers across comparable periods, calculated on a trailing 12-month basis. Our dollar-based net expansion rate as of a period end is calculated as current period revenue divided by prior period revenue. Prior period revenue is the trailing 12-month revenue measured as of such prior period end and includes revenue from all customers that contributed revenue during such trailing 12-month period. Current period revenue is the trailing 12-month revenue from these same customers as of the current period end. Our dollar-based net expansion rate includes the effect of any customer renewals, expansion, contraction, and churn but excludes revenue from new customers in the current period.
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,119,935
$
1,272,578
Marketable securities
527,300
479,406
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,579 and $2,714 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
298,200
274,255
Prepaid expenses
41,913
32,025
Other current assets
22,839
22,396
Total current assets
2,010,187
2,080,660
Property and equipment, net
97,597
95,544
Operating lease right‑of‑use assets
116,409
103,609
Goodwill
306,160
286,251
Intangible assets, net
57,940
57,459
Restricted cash
18,137
21,369
Other assets
44,012
26,333
Total assets
$
2,650,442
$
2,671,225
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
15,958
$
11,303
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
91,932
106,306
Publisher payables
186,316
182,269
Income and other taxes payable
54,231
64,116
Deferred revenue
116,718
113,853
Operating lease liabilities
25,437
25,375
Total current liabilities
490,592
503,222
Long-term deferred revenue
22,256
20,523
Long-term operating lease liabilities
109,996
98,532
Other long-term liabilities
10,386
11,805
Total liabilities
633,230
634,082
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.000005 par value; 100,000 shares authorized, and no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021; 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020
—
—
Common stock, $0.000005 par value; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 279,170 and 273,537 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
2,927,242
2,838,057
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,552
)
(3,418
)
Accumulated deficit
(906,480
)
(797,498
)
Total stockholders’ equity
2,017,212
2,037,143
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,650,442
$
2,671,225
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Revenue
$
234,772
$
166,994
Cost of revenue
58,734
31,868
Gross profit
176,038
135,126
Operating expenses
Research and development
154,015
81,751
Sales and marketing
69,793
43,259
General and administrative
63,132
37,553
Total operating expenses
286,940
162,563
Loss from operations
(110,902
)
(27,437
)
Interest expense
(115
)
(132
)
Interest income and other expense, net
1,565
1,856
Loss before provision for income taxes
(109,452
)
(25,713
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(1,992
)
1,023
Net loss
(107,460
)
(26,736
)
Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes:
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment
(31
)
(95
)
Change in unrealized losses on marketable securities
(103
)
—
Comprehensive loss
$
(107,594
)
$
(26,831
)
Basic and diluted net loss per share:
Net loss per share attributable to our common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.39
)
$
(0.21
)
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation attributable to our common stockholders, basic and diluted
276,068
127,783
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(107,460
)
$
(26,736
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,832
9,810
Stock-based compensation expense
64,424
9,691
Stock-based compensation expense in connection with modified awards for certain employees
2,137
—
Other
1,441
41
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(25,061
)
(13,470
)
Prepaid expenses
(9,888
)
(6,084
)
Other current assets
(2,318
)
(9,216
)
Operating lease right-of-use ("ROU") assets
5,907
5,855
Deferred tax, net
(1,824
)
280
Other assets
(11,569
)
229
Accounts payable
6,303
(437
)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(13,767
)
(3,174
)
Publisher payables
4,047
10,154
Income and other taxes payable
(10,104
)
(3,366
)
Operating lease liabilities
(7,492
)
(7,756
)
Other long-term liabilities
309
1,255
Deferred revenue
4,201
923
Net cash used in operating activities
(88,882
)
(32,001
)
Investing activities
Purchase of marketable securities
(129,082
)
—
Proceeds from principal repayments on marketable securities
2,017
—
Purchase of non-marketable investments
(4,000
)
—
Purchase of property and equipment
(11,744
)
(7,566
)
Acquisition of intangible assets
—
(325
)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(24,817
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(89,626
)
(7,891
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from revolving loan facility
—
125,000
Payment of debt issuance costs
—
(247
)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs
—
149,970
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
—
100,000
Purchase and retirement of treasury stock
—
(110
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
22,624
2,429
Net cash provided by financing activities
22,624
377,042
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
9
(72
)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(155,875
)
337,078
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,293,947
147,096
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
1,138,072
$
484,174
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Gross profit reconciliation
GAAP gross profit
$
176,038
$
135,126
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
5,117
557
Employer tax related to employee stock transactions
2,761
9
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
183,916
$
135,692
GAAP gross margin
75
%
81
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
78
%
81
%
Operating expenses reconciliation
Research and development
GAAP research and development expense
$
154,015
$
81,751
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
(31,650)
(4,789)
Employer tax related to employee stock transactions
(10,098)
(130)
Amortization of intangible assets expense
(3,177)
(3,126)
Non-GAAP research and development expense
$
109,090
$
73,706
GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue
66
%
49
%
Non-GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue
46
%
44
%
Sales and marketing
GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
69,793
$
43,259
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
(12,037)
(1,847)
Employer tax related to employee stock transactions
(2,228)
(12)
Amortization of intangible assets expense
(1,282)
(1,018)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
54,246
$
40,382
GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue
30
%
26
%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue
23
%
24
%
General and administrative
GAAP general and administrative expense
$
63,132
$
37,553
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
(17,757)
(2,498)
Employer tax related to employee stock transactions
(1,371)
(4)
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
$
44,004
$
35,051
GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue
27
%
22
%
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue
19
%
21
%
Loss from operations reconciliation
GAAP loss from operations
$
(110,902)
$
(27,437)
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
66,561
9,691
Employer tax related to employee stock transactions
16,458
155
Amortization of intangible assets expense
4,459
4,144
Non-GAAP loss from operations
$
(23,424)
$
(13,447)
GAAP operating margin
(47)
%
(16)
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
(10)
%
(8)
%
Net loss and net loss per share reconciliation
GAAP net loss
$
(107,460)
$
(26,736)
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
66,561
9,691
Employer tax related to employee stock transactions
16,458
155
Amortization of intangible assets expense
4,459
4,144
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(7,337)
(821)
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(27,319)
$
(13,567)
GAAP net loss per share attributable to our common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.39)
$
(0.21)
Total impact on net loss per share, basic and diluted, from non-GAAP adjustments
0.29
0.10
Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to our common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.10)
$
(0.11)
Weighted-average common shares used in GAAP net loss per share computation, basic and diluted
276,068
127,783
Weighted-average common shares used in non-GAAP net loss per share computation, basic and diluted