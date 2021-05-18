Unity Software : It's showtime! New tools for cinematic creators

Creators of film, TV, and animation - you need specialized tools to tell your stories. Announcing an Open Beta for you. Read on to discover some of the latest workflows and features that make Unity easier and more powerful for cinematic artists.

For a while now, our users have been out ahead of the real-time wave in the film and television space. From Dead Pixelsto Fixi in Playlandto Hero Dad, you've demonstrated how real-time 3D development in Unity adds power to the moviemaking process. And of course our internal teams haven't been watching from the sidelines, working ononeortwonarrativeexamplesalongthe way.

Our R&D team is making significant strides right now to support this important and growing segment of creators. Today, we're launching an open beta with a focus on the artist - delivering tools that will make you more effective as a creator.

Introducing new cinematic tools

Broadly speaking, this beta introduces two things: the Cinematic Studio Sampleand the cinematic companion apps.

The Cinematic Studio Sample is, as the name suggests, a sample project. It includes a short cartoon called Mich-L, made by our friends at Plip! Animation. Importantly, this sample project collects and shows off a set of new and existing features that, taken together, make the creation of cinematic content a first-class experience within the Unity Editor. These features include:

Timeline : the backbone of any cinematic

Sequences : a new workflow tool to keep your movie's editorial content organized, collaborative, and flexible

Recorder : a tool that captures and exports videos, stills, arbitrary output variables (AOVs), and more

Alembic : a file format for optimized playback of complex animations

FBX Exporter : a workflow that allows you to roundtrip content to DCCs

Cinemachine : our camera system for framing and following all the action

The Cinematic Studio Sample will start life in the Asset Store, with a planned migration to the Unity Hub.

The second group is comprised of two cinematic companion apps, new tools that leverage the capabilities of augmented reality (AR)-enabled iPads and iPhones to capture performances within Unity:

Unity Virtual Camera : an app that allows you to use your mobile device to drive the Unity camera

Unity Face Capture : an app that allows you to animate facial expressions

Both sets of tools are foundational for all storytellers across all industries and for all levels of user experience. As such, these tools will be released to all users, regardless of license.

Note that the cinematic companion apps are available via TestFlight signup, with a plan to be available on Apple's App Store this summer.

To get access to all these tools, sign up for the Open Beta here.

Feature highlights

In this post, I want to highlight four of the key new workflows we're supporting:

Sequences

Recorder

Unity Virtual Camera

Unity Face Capture

Sequences

I don't need to tell you that Unity is a great tool for making games and all sorts of interactive experiences. But that very interactivity comes at the cost of increased complexity: an interactive story can have many Timelines, triggered when needed. This requires some fairly complicated wiring in order to express exactly what needs to happen when.

A linear story is different. Everything happens in a predictable order, so a lot of the process can be automated and steps eliminated. And your project can be organized using industry-standard terms and folder structures. This is what Sequences does.

Check out the video below to see how Sequences accelerates the creation of your cinematic while simultaneously keeping you organized and flexible.

Key benefits Sequences provides:

Create shots and sequences with just a few clicks: all the under-the-hood wiring is handled for you.

Each cinematic element is an independently editable prefab asset, allowing you to work in parallel and avoid conflicts.

That same prefab workflow allows you to try out changes nondestructively.

Recorder integration simplifies rendering output.

Asset organization keeps your timelines and project structure tidy.

A Timeline 'Scene Activation Track' allows you to switch scenes on and off as the story progresses.

Recorder

You're telling a story, right? A movie or animation or cinematic? Presumably at some point you'll want to show it to someone. That, in a nutshell, is what Recorder does, enabling you to export what's on your Timeline and in your Game View. You can export content in a wide variety of formats, from still images to videos, from final pixel to intermediates for comp or effects work. And Recorder supports the most requested formats for release, including ProRes and H.264, so you can send your creations off for your audience to enjoy.

The following video details many of the great features in Recorder.

Key benefits with the Recorder:

Export video (H.264, WebM, ProRes)

Export frames (PNG, JPEG, EXR)

Support for accumulation motion blur, High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) only

Support for Arbitrary Output Variables (AOVs) for effects and comp work

Export animation data (Anim, FBX, Alembic) for DCC round-tripping

Export WAV audio

Unity Virtual Camera

The new Unity Virtual Camera is an iOS app that leverages Apple's ARKit to drive the movement of a camera in the Unity Editor using real-world AR tracked motion from your device. You can use this capability to shoot scenes in an organic, hand-held style with intuitive control over depth of field, zoom, motion damping, and more. Using the included take system, you can work directly in Timeline and even build up a shot over multiple takes - for example, pulling focus on a second pass.

Unity Virtual Camera will be available in the Open Beta through TestFlight signup. System requirements:

iPad or iPhone with ARKit support

Operating system: Windows 10 or macOS

Unity Virtual Camera's key features:

Use your iOS device to move and aim a Unity camera with intuitive, familiar camera controls.

See exactly what you're shooting on your device's screen via a low-latency video stream.

Preview what you just shot, right on the device.

Build shots in iterative takes.

See all your camera settings - sensor size (gate), depth of field, focal length, zoom, and more - via an informative heads-up display (HUD).

Use motion scaling and damping to help you get the perfect shot.

Unity Face Capture

Face tracking is an incredibly useful feature on modern mobile devices. iOS's ARKit in particular does a great job of capturing expressions. For an animator, capturing this information and applying it to a character can turn the work of dozens of hours into a few minutes.

Unity Face Captureallows you to use your Face ID-enabled iPhone or iPad to capture, preview, and record performances and bind them to a model. We think the applications for movies and games will be immense, saving artists untold hours.

Unity Face Capture will be available in the Open Beta through TestFlight sign up. System requirements:

iPhone and iPad models that support Face ID

Operating system: Windows 10 or macOS

Unity Face Capture's key features include:

Capture and animate facial expressions and head poses using ARKit.

See the animation in real-time.

Per-character mapping and overrides.

Recorded animations can be applied to any compatible rig.

Customizable settings help you manage animation values and limit jitter.

Let's get this show on the road!

We really hope these new real-time animation tools resonate with you, our users. As I said at the outset, you've been leading the way in this area, and we're delighted to be able to support you with tools that make Unity easier and more powerful for cinematic creators.

We want to hear what you think. Are we working on the capabilities that will best help your animation projects succeed? What more can we do to answer your needs in this area? Please tell us either in the comments below.

Lights, camera, action: don't forget to sign up for the Open Betato get started creating your own cinematic masterpiece. And, as the saying goes, we'll see you at the movies!

