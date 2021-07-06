Log in
    US91332U1016

UNITY SOFTWARE INC.

(U)
  Report
Unity Software : Musical Merrymaking for Millions – in VR

07/06/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
Three months is a tight timeline for any stage event - considering lighting design, sound design, concert visuals, pyrotechnics and logistics - and is especially rushed for a show that requires software development. But with New Year's Eve on the horizon, the team initiated the project in September, and assembled to start work actively in early October.

When one of the collaborators, lighting choreographer Jvan Morandi, was brought into the project, he remarked, 'This is scheduled for Summer 2021, right?' When he discovered that it was set for the end of 2020, he told Antony, 'You guys are totally crazy.'

Disclaimer

Unity Software Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 17:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 013 M - -
Net income 2021 -386 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 457 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -84,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 643 M 29 643 M -
EV / Sales 2021 27,8x
EV / Sales 2022 21,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 389
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Unity Software Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 106,09 $
Average target price 123,08 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Salvatore Riccitiello Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Luis Felipe Visoso Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Hauwert Hauwert Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Joachim Ante Chief Technology Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.-30.87%30 778
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.83%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED37.50%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.29%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.34%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE24.10%63 952