Unity Software : Musical Merrymaking for Millions – in VR

Three months is a tight timeline for any stage event - considering lighting design, sound design, concert visuals, pyrotechnics and logistics - and is especially rushed for a show that requires software development. But with New Year's Eve on the horizon, the team initiated the project in September, and assembled to start work actively in early October.

When one of the collaborators, lighting choreographer Jvan Morandi, was brought into the project, he remarked, 'This is scheduled for Summer 2021, right?' When he discovered that it was set for the end of 2020, he told Antony, 'You guys are totally crazy.'